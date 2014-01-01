NBA Round Up: New Years Resolutions

Boston Celtics:

Mark: The Celtics are one of the best defensive teams in the league, unfortunately it means nothing if you can't get the rebounds off of the forced misses. They have the bodies, they just need to put in the effort.

Resolution: Box out.

Lovell: The Celtics look way better than any of us thought they would. I am not sure if that is a good thing.

Resolution: Take your foot off the pedal and coast for the rest of the season.

New York Knicks:

Mark: J.R. Smith's New Year’s Resolution should be to not be detrimental to his team's success. I know there are million things wrong with this team, but this one sticks out more than anything else to me. So if anything, his one resolution should be to learn that just because you can shoot, doesn't mean you should shoot.

Resolution: Be a team Player, J.R. Smith.

Lovell: Not bad. I will go with Knicks management. Their resolution should be to stop making awful personnel decisions. Seriously, why would you trade for Melo when you can get him without giving up assets in costless agency? Andrea Bargnani? Seriously?

Resolution: Stop making silly personal moves.

Philadelphia 76ers:

Mark: A couple of OT games and a win against Miami is proof they won't just roll over and play dead. They should continue this and who, knows. They can make the playoffs in the east.

Resolution: Continue to be competitive.

Lovell: The 76ers should do the following: Sit Michael Carter-Williams for the rest of the year. You know… because he has a… err… nagging knee injury? Yeah that its.

Resolution: Tank… Tank long… Tank hard… And tank fast!

Brooklyn Nets:

Mark: Every day Andre Blatche should make it a point to show why he can be a prime time player in this league. With Lopez going down, the Nets have been written off. Blatche should take that personal and step his game up.

Resolution: Blatche, step your game up.

Lovell: The Nets need to invest in the technology from the classic movie, “Face Off”. Why you ask? So they can have a good coach take Jason Kidd’s face and coach the team. That way, they don’t have to fire the coach they love for some reason undiscernible to the rest of the population. Seriously, he must have invented sliced bread in his interview to get this job.

Resolution: Fire the crap out of Jason Kidd.

Toronto Raptors:

Mark: Make the playoffs and win a game or two. Milwaukee went last year and got swept. That almost seems worse than not making it. Go to the playoffs and make some noise.

Resolution: Make the playoffs, win a game.

Lovell: The Raptors should move back to the states and become our first professional basketball team in Las Vegas. You want to attract costless agents? Being in Vegas would be enough to persuade players to come. Besides, who wants to pay double the income taxes anyway?

Resolution: Move the team and rebuild.

Indiana Pacers:

Mark: On New Year's Day, Danny Granger should look at himself in the mirror and say "Sixth man of the year and NBA champion has a nice ring to it". Come off the bench and realize you can get your numbers playing against weaker competition.

Resolution: Think about the team, Granger.

Lovell: Only thing holding back the Pacers is there so-so guard play. They need to strengthen their depth at the one.

Resolution: Make a deal for a legit point guard.

Chicago Bulls:

Mark: The Bulls fans need to stay faithful. Derrick Rose's injury is unfortunate and because of that the fair weather fans are gone and this is going to leave an empty arena and opportunity for the real fans to step in and show their support for their team. They aren't going to be a good team, but this helps for future players to have the confidence that the fans won't desert them and motivate Rose to come back stronger knowing the people have his team's back.

Resolution: Stand by your team, Bulls fans.

Lovell: This is going to be the second season in a row the Bulls won’t have Derrick Rose. That said, management needs to really take a look at the way this team is constructed and start looking at ways to build a team that’s success isn’t predicated on Derrick Rose being on the court.

Resolution: Rebuild for the future.

Milwaukee Bucks:

Mark: Hope for the number one pick every day.

Resolution: Pray. Every. Day

Lovell: … What he said.

Resolution: See previous resolution.

Detroit Pistons:

Mark: Josh Smith should make the resolution to stop taking over five threes a game. He's too good at finishing around the rim to settle for the three.

Resolution: Josh Smith should drive more and shoot less.

Lovell: The Pistons should try to involve Andre Drummond in the offense more. Seems like most of his point come from put backs and so forth. See how he can operate in the pick and roll.

Resolution: Continue to develop Drummond on the offensive end.

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Mark: Bynum should take a note from the Demarcus Cousins handbook. It's ok to grow up. Bynum has been in the league too long to still have the attitude he has. I wouldn't be shocked if he's out of the league in a year. Not due to injuries, but because no one wants to put up with his bull.

Resolution: Grow up, Bynum.

Lovell: Give up the Lebron James returning pipe dream. Focus on Kyrie Irving and developing younger talent around him.

Resolution: Leave the past behind and focus on your future.

Washington Wizards:

Mark: John Wall said he was the best point guard in the league and if he truly believes that, than it's time to prove it. The jump shot has to be more consistent and the turnovers have to go down.

Resolution: Live up to your potential, Wall.

Lovell: The Wizards have been trending upward lately. A lot of that has to do with the fact that Nene has managed to stay relatively healthy this season. Who knows what they can do if he remains healthy.

Resolution: Keep Nene healthy.

Atlanta Hawks:

Mark: The powers that be in Atlanta need to come to the realization that Horford isn't a center. They should spend the time they have trying to get a real center. The Milsap and Horford duo was working great, but how far can it really take the Hawks?

Resolution: Get some help.

Lovell: The Hawks have the misfortune of playing in a city that is full of people who were not born there. It’s hard to foster a fan base when your city is full of Laker, Bulls, Heat and Celtic fans. That said, they really need to create a legacy of their own to connect with the fans in there state. How do you do that you ask? By winning. They will never be able to do that with Al Horford as their star player.

Resolution: Win/sign a marquee costless agent.

Orlando Magic:

Mark: That team hasn't had one since Dwight Howard was traded. Are they midrange? Post up? Three point shooters? Do they know?

Resolution: Find an identity.

Lovell: The Magic actually have some pretty good pieces. Nikola Vucevic is a beast and Arron Afflalo is having a career year. I think we need to see way more Victor Oladipo. We have only seen a small sample size, but what we have seen has been great.

Resolution: More Oladipo, please.

Miami Heat:

Mark: Consistency is the key and it starts with Chris Bosh. He's not averaging double digit rebounds and he's barely getting sixteen points a game. If he wasn't capable of this, I wouldn't hold him to a high standard. Bosh does tend to step up when Wade or LeBron aren't in the lineup, but why not play like that all the time?

Resolution: Consistency from Bosh.

Lovell: There isn’t much more this team can do at this point. If anything, they have had some defensive breakdowns so far this year that are totally uncharacteristic of a team like the Heat.

Resolution: Pick it up on the defensive end and keep it going.

Charlotte Bobcats:

Mark: Stay the course. You're no longer the laughing stock of the NBA.

Resolution: Don't revert back to the Bobcats of old.

Lovell: The Bobcats could be so much better if they didn’t waste so many high draft picks (Adam Morrison and DJ Augustin anyone?).

Resolution: Send Michael Jordan on a trip to Vegas on draft night and pray he loses track of time.

Sacramento Kings:

Mark: Rudy Gay, for the love of Odin please continue to play like you have. Since being traded, Gay has been shooting around 50%, isn't forcing as many bad shots, and is helping the kings actually be relevant again.

Resolution: Keep taking the high percentage shots, Rudy.

Lovell: The Kings will go as far as Demarcus Cousins will take them. His game is undeniable, but his attitude has been a serious issue in the past. This year he has shown that he has grown up… a little bit. But hey, ever little bit counts.

Resolution: Keep sending Cousins to Dr. Phil or whatever therapist, because it is totally working.

Golden State Warriors:

Mark: I know this isn't really up to them, but staying healthy should be a goal. The problem is that they seem to have one player or another out. Andre Iguodala being out for a month caused the Warriors to fall to 9th in the west at one point. A healthy Warriors team is a successful Warriors team.

Resolution: Stay healthy.

Lovell: Defense wins championships. Focus on strengthen the defense. Andre Iguodala can’t guard everyone.

Resolution: D-Fence!

Los Angeles Lakers:

Mark: The Lakers front office should be looking for a way to move Pau Gasol before the season ends. He more than likely isn't going to resign and it's better to get something than nothing.

Resolution: Trade Pau before it's too late.

Lovell: They need Kobe Bryant to sit for the rest of the season. I have no idea how you get him to actually do that, but they really need to take this opportunity to be bad in the hope of getting some good and more importantly cheap talent in the upcoming draft.

Resolution: Get Kobe to sit his happy but down and relax for the rest of the season.

Los Angeles Clippers:

Mark: They should actually look up the word defense in the dictionary or Google it. Seriously, Jared Dudley is their best defensive player and he isn't haven't a great year. Chris Paul gets steals, but isn't a great one on one defender by any means. Doc should be ashamed of himself.

Resolution: Play defense.

Lovell: Why are both Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan both still on this team? It’s not going to work. Move on!

Resolution: Make a move to get someone in the back court how can play in the fourth quarter of games.

Phoenix Suns:

Mark: Keep on running. There isn't a team in the league that can outrun them.

Resolution: Run, Phoenix, run!

Lovell: I have to preface what I am about to say by letting anyone reading this know that I am a Suns fan. That said, for the love of god, they are supposed to be tanking! Suns front office, you’re doing it wrong!

Resolution: Sit everyone and tank, damn it! Hashtag rigging for Wiggins.

Memphis Grizzlies:

Mark: Keep playing hard and keep abusing their opponents. They won't make the playoffs this year, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't make sure that the other teams hate playing them because they're "too physical".

Resolution: If you can't make the playoffs, beat up the teams that will.

Lovell: The players need to mutiny in the hopes of getting Lionel Hollins his freaking job back.

Resolution: Viva la resistance!

Dallas Mavericks:

Mark: Monta "Montaellishaveitall" Ellis should continue to have it all. He's done a complete one hundred and eighty degree turn from last season and so far proving he's worth the money spent on him.

Resolution: Keep improving and growing as a player.

Lovell: The problem with the Mavs the past few years is owner Mark Cuban keeps trying to sign a major costless agent instead of utilizing the draft and making good trades. I think that is one of the reasons the team isn’t built to still be relevant 2-3 years from now.

Resolution: Plan for the future, not just the present.

San Antonio Spurs:

Mark: I guess they sent Splitter on a journey to the fountain of youth for Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobli. I have nothing. This team does everything it supposed to game in and game out.

Resolution: Find cure for aging.

Lovell: All the Spurs need to do is close out faster when Ray Allen is about to shoot corner threes.