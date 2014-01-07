2013-2014 NBA Power Rankings Week 10

As boring as this season has been, it’s still the NBA and we know we’re going to see the best basketball down the stretch. Now for most fans, I can see how watching shows such as Breaking Bad or Game of Thrones can be more electrifying, and thrilling. But know this – the best teams in the league put on a show no matter where they go. Take the Warriors for example. One minute they’re helpless, the next they’re on a nine-game winning streak and breaking out like gangbusters. But one thing is for certain, all the good teams around (and there are few!) won’t give out their “secret ingredient” of success to nobody. Because come playoff time, they all want a crack at the title, and you can bet that they will be putting it all on the line when that time comes.

Here are your rankings for the first week of January.

Biggest Rise: New York Knicks (UP 6), Chicago Bulls (UP 5), Philadelphia 76ers (UP 5),

Biggest Drop: Orlando Magic (DOWN 7), Boston Celtics (DOWN 5), Los Angeles Clippers (DOWN 3)

1) Indiana Pacers (27-6) Last Wk 3-1 – Approaching the mid-way point of the year and Indiana can’t be more pleased than where they are. They have the best record in the league and their best player is emerging as a superstar. Their much anticipated matchup is their home game against the red-hot Raptors, who beat them up last week in Toronto.

2) Miami Heat (26-8) Last Wk 3-1 – Regardless of what some people might be saying about the Heat, they continue to win no matter how poorly they seem to be playing. This team only has one losing streak all year and that was just two games.

3) Oklahoma City Thunder (27-7) Last Wk 2-2 – A couple of home losses to the Blazers and Nets is a tough way to start off without Westbrook. Kevin Durant is doing his best in putting on his Michael Jordan act with taking control of the game and shooting the ball every time he gets it. OKC should continue to stay above the pack as their next four games are against sub-.500 teams.

4) San Antonio Spurs (26-8) Last Wk 2-1 – Carmelo Anthony and the struggling Knicks walked in AT&T Center and handed the Spurs only their second loss to an Eastern Conference opponent. Fortunate for them, next on the ticket was a Chris Paul-less Clippers squad, the Spurs didn’t hold back any punches as they blew them out of the water. Although this team will have to dig deeper into their depth chart as Tiago Splitter is out with a shoulder injury.

5) Golden State Warriors (23-13) Last Wk 4-0 – We didn’t see this coming, but they're getting healthy. When their starting lineup is Curry, Thompson, Iguodala, Lee and Bogut they’re 18-3. Nine-game winning streak and there is no sign of it stopping.

6) Portland Trail Blazers (26-8) Last Wk 2-2 – If you remember the original power rankings we opened up the season with, there was a key point which is coming to fact. “How will they handle the losing streaks and slumps”. Right now they’re not doing a good job in doing so. Their next games are against the Kings, Magic, Celtics and Cavs. All these teams are struggling poorly and they can’t afford to lose these games.

7) Phoenix Suns (20-12) Last Wk 2-1 – Hopefully Eric Bledsoe’s knee issue isn’t a big deal. But without him they still shined and pummeled the Bucks. Milwaukee is still feeling the pain after that Gerald Green dunk. Now the Suns get to kick back in Arizona as their next five games are at home.

8) Houston Rockets (22-13) Last Wk 1-1 – Tough December for the Rockets, they went 8-8 but they showed a lot of weaknesses. They opened up January with victory in a last second thriller against the Knicks. After a much needed five day rest, next is the tumbling Lakers at home. Dwight Howard should put on a show against his former squad.

9) Toronto Raptors (16-16) Last Wk 3-1 – This team has changed, the stagnant offense we’ve witnessed over the years is gone. They beat down the Pacers at the Air Canada Centre and were one shot short of upsetting the Heat at home. Look out because here come the Raptors.

10) Los Angeles Clippers (23-13) Last Wk 2-2 – One game without Chris Paul at the helm and the Clippers get man-handled by the Spurs. This is not a good sign for the fans in LA, and with J.J. Redick expected to miss another couple of weeks, this squad is in desperate need to score points. Someone needs to step up and supply a spark on offense.

11) Dallas Mavericks (19-15) Last Wk 2-2 – In November they were the highest scoring team in the league. Now they sit a #11. Is this a cause for concern? We don’t think so, but the Mavs have to find more scoring late in games in order to be competitive when the season gets to crunch time.

12) Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) Last Wk 1-2 – The Timberwolves let a big 4th quarter led slip through their fingers against the Thunder, as OKC outscored Minnesota 38-24 in the last quarter to comeback and beat the T’Wolves 115-111. They have to lock down on defense better, letting Kevin Durant run wild late to put up 48 is an eye opener. C’mon Minny, we know you can do better.

13) Atlanta Hawks (18-16) Last Wk 1-2 – How much longer can the Hawks keep themselves in the above .500 club? Is there a possibility they might add another big man to the roster? We'll wait and see.

14) New Orleans Pelicans (15-17) Last Wk 2-2 – The leap Anthony Davis has taken from his rookie season to his sophomore season is amazing. This guy has All-NBA written all over him. He is one of the most efficient players in the NBA and he’s only 20 year old.

15) Washington Wizards (14-17) Last Wk 1-3 – Tough sledding for the Wizards this past week, they run into the surging Raptors and Warriors and get smacked in the mouth. Now they get a 3-game home stretch where they take on the Bobcats, Pelicans - and their biggest challenge - the Indiana Pacers, who they face on Friday night.

16) Chicago Bulls (14-18) Last Wk 3-1 – You have to hand it to Tom Thibodeau, he is getting the most of his players with the little talent they have. Even with a 14-18 record he should be consider for Coach of the Year. Since Christmas Day the Bulls are 4-2, and in the weak Eastern Conference that’s not bad.

17) Memphis Grizzlies (15-18) Last Wk 2-2 – The Grizzlies are fighting against the adversities and a 28 point beat down against the big boys in Detroit must have surely felt good. But they have their hands full now with a four-game stretch which includes games against the Spurs, Suns and Thunder.

18) Charlotte Bobcats (15-20) Last Wk 1-3 – Watching Kemba Walker the other night in Sacramento almost seemed like old shades of Allen Iverson, the energetic star has quickness and moves to fool anybody on the court. And his fearless nature always leads him to paint. They're struggling in scoring but the Bobcats have the third best defense in the NBA.

19) Denver Nuggets (16-17) Last Wk 2-2 – Denver loves their Nuggets but we all know all eyes are going to be on their NFL Broncos come this weekend. They ended their eight-game losing streak and won back-to-back games against the Grizz and Lakers. Let’s see if the Ty Lawson and company can turn a corner and get Denver back into the mix of things.

20) Detroit Pistons (14-20) Last Wk 0-2 – Wow. That’s all we can say. Four-straight losses and they weren’t even close. These Pistons aren’t the motor city boys of old. The Josh Smith and Brandon Jennings experiment is looking worse by the minute.

21) Brooklyn Nets (12-21) Last Wk 2-1 – Jason Kidd is learning more and more by the day, but that’s not enough for the Nets and their high expectations. Injuries and old age have affected this team too much for them to overcome.

22) New York Knicks (11-22) Last Wk 2-1 – The Knicks got a little hop in their step, and the invisible Iman Shumpert arrived on the scene with back-to-back impressive nights scoring 27 and 26 points. We are all hoping this team can turn the page on this disappointing season, because come playoff time who doesn’t want to see Melo and Knicks.

23) Boston Celtics (13-21) Last Wk 0-4 – The Celtics are sliding, losers of seven of their last eight games. Could the destiny of this team come to fruition? Because all of us here at VAVEL think a Top 5 pick is what this team wants and needs.

24) Philadelphia 76ers (12-21) Last Wk 3-0 – Nice little four-game win streak for the 76ers, and even bigger than that, all those wins came on the road. Including a shocker over in Portland where Philly took down the Trail Blazers 101-99 on Saturday night. It was the Sixers first games since Dec 9th where they held their opponent to under 100 points. Hey, it’s a start.

25) Utah Jazz (11-25) Last Wk 2-1 – In their last 13 games the Jazz are 7-6. Considering how dreadful they started, their back to playing sound basketball. Up next on Tuesday night is a showdown against the shorthanded Thunder, do we smell an upset? The Jazz are fighters, and we wouldn’t be surprised.

26) Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) Last Wk 1-2 – Ask anyone in LA, this is the worst Lakers team in a long time. They’re almost becoming unwatchable. Can someone please remind Coach D’Antoni they have to play defense in professional sports? They gave up 137 to the visiting Nuggets in 48 minutes, are you kidding me?

27) Sacramento Kings (10-22) Last Wk 1-2 – After finding a way to beat the Heat and Rockets, they didn’t show up to play the Bobcats and 76ers at home. This team needs to be more disciplined (especially in ball control). There are too many veterans for this group be to failing late in games. It’s time to start pointing the finger at head coach Mike Malone.

28) Cleveland Cavaliers (11-23) Last Wk 1-3 – As shocking as it might be this team is 9-8 at home, which means they stink on the road. Kyrie Irving is a star but he needs to get his teammates more involved. The Cavs are dead last in the league averaging only 18.8 assists per game.

29) Orlando Magic (10-23) Last Wk 0-3 – If you’re in Orlando, and you have plans on watching a Magic game you might want to change your mind. Go to Disneyland instead, (LOL.. really), the Magic are that bad.