VAVEL USA Radio: Speaking on Sports - 9 Jan 2014

Sports talk and discussion with an attitude for the passionate, knowledgeable, and hard core fan. Today we talk with Ben Anderson, James Fitzgerald IV, Steven Patrick, and Christian Hansen of VAVEL.com USA for some serious sports talk and information about the growing international sports site; we dove into the Luol Deng trade to Clevland and the future outlook for both the Bulls and the Cavaliers; gave out thoughts on the Charlie Strong hire by Texas, and even found time to give opinions on the return of Bobby Petrino to Louisville. Also, we talked about upcoming articles that will soon be up to read on VAVEL.com.

Check out the full show below: