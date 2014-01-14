NBA Power Rankings - Week 11

We are entering the half-way point of the season and now we have to take consideration of who might come up as a late surprising squad. Could it be the upcoming Raptors or even the two resurgent teams from New York that seemed dead in the water just a month ago and now reside at #15 (Knicks) and #17 (Nets) in the VAVEL power rankings? Come on, who doesn’t love a good dark horse. But many of us as fans just don’t feel comfortable buying into the bandwagon just yet. And not to mention, for us sports writers it’s honestly tough to get a firm perspective on how these teams will end up. And this year it’s even harder with the way teams can change from good to bad so fast. Wouldn’t say it’s as hard as your mid-term Calculus exam. We are good at sports - not at math. Well maybe depending on the day of the week and what we had for lunch… ah no that’s too much information, but you get the picture.

Here are your rankings for the week that was:

Biggest Rise: Denver Nuggets (UP 8), New York Knicks (UP 7), Sacramento Kings (UP 6)

Biggest Drop: New Orleans Pelicans (DOWN 8), Phoenix Suns (DOWN 6), Charlotte Bobcats (DOWN 5)

1) Indiana Pacers (29-7) Last Wk 2-1 – The top teams in the East have to muddle through January – and it’s not only Miami. For the 10th time this year the Pacers held their opponent to under 80 points; the Wizards didn’t even get close and only mustered 66. Offensively there is a slight inconsistency, but the defense is too good for this team to head south.

2) San Antonio Spurs (29-8) Last Wk 3-0 – The Spurs continue to remain quiet as they move up the ladder and we bet you wouldn’t even know they’re half a game behind the Pacers, who hold the best record in the NBA. San Antonio is getting the job done; they’ve won seven out of their last eight contests.

3) Portland Trail Blazers (28-9) Last Wk 2-1 –Yes, the Trail Blazers moved up this week, but it’s more due to the fact the Thunder and Heat are dealing with injury problems. Portland is not out of the water yet, even with their impressive record. A four-game home stand which includes matchups against the last three Western Conference champions is no easy task.

4) Golden State Warriors (25-14) Last Wk 2-1 – The Warriors are among the top 10 in the league in Points Per Game, Rebounds Per Game, Assists Per Game and Points Allowed Per Game. And their star point guard Stephen Curry is due to get his first All-Star game start. Things keep moving up for Golden State.

5) Miami Heat (27-10) Last Wk 1-2 – Miami’s trip to NYC ended much worse than expected, as they lost on consecutive nights to the Knicks and Nets. And it can be said with conviction – they were outplayed. Both games came down to the 4th quarter and even double OT in Brooklyn. But the Heat couldn’t do enough on both sides of the ball to get a win. The absence of Mario Chalmers in the lineup made a significant difference. Can they keep their championship drive and momentum come playoff time? It’s surely not convincing at moment, but don’t lose sleep over it.

6) Los Angeles Clippers (26-13) Last Wk 3-0 – Without Chris Paul the Clippers have done better than anticipated, although reality my take a little longer to sink in. Blake Griffin is playing like a man possessed, but can he keep it up? An upcoming seven-game home stand against the Eastern Conference does make matters better. Hopefully LA can hang on a little longer until their superstar is back in the lineup.

7) Oklahoma City Thunder (28-9) Last Wk 1-2 – They could have even dropped further, but Kevin Durant is averaging 35 PPG in Westbrook’s absence and proving he’s a future hall of famer. Reggie Jackson is not the James Harden they’ve been looking for, and if this team suffers another substantial injury it might be too much to overcome.

8) Houston Rockets (24-14) Last Wk 2-1 – Soft part of the schedule is coming up for the Rockets, but their stars keep getting nicked with injuries. It’s time for Dwight Howard to take control and lift his squad to new heights.

9) Atlanta Hawks (20-18) Last Wk 2-2 – Paul Millsap and long-time veteran Elton Brand have helped pick up the pieces and steer the Hawks into the right direction – for now. But after impressive home wins against the Pacers and Rockets, it wasn’t the offense that won those games, it was their shutdown defense.

10) Toronto Raptors (18-17) Last Wk 2-1 – If you’re in Toronto and want to check out a sporting event, you have to see the Raptors at the Air Canada Centre, not the other team that calls the arena home, that lousy NHL team ..(Toronto Maple Leafs), they stink. It sure is cold up in Ontario’s Capital with an average of close to 0 degrees, but the Raptors are heating up.

11) Denver Nuggets (19-17) Last Wk 3-0 – Five-straight wins for the Colorado Kids, and in that recent streak they are averaging a mind-boggling 119.6 PPG. Talk about getting your offense going.

12) Dallas Mavericks (22-16) Last Wk 3-1 – The 35 year old MVP continues to play at a high level and his 40-point performance against the Pelicans was an admirable one. Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavs look like they’re going to end their playoff drought after only one year. If they stay healthy, Mark Cuban’s team should be just fine.

13) Phoenix Suns (21-15) Last Wk 1-3 – The Suns fell out of our top 10 for the first time in over a month. Eric Bledsoe is the spark plug on this team, and right now without him, the engines aren't running in Arizona like they were before.

14) Chicago Bulls (17-18) Last Wk 3-0 – Chicago has made its way back into the thick of things. D.J. Augustin isn’t Derrick Rose but he’s doing his best.

15) New York Knicks (14-22) Last Wk 3-0 – Carmelo Anthony is getting his swag back and the bench has stepped up. Rookie Tim Hardaway Jr. looks like the second coming of a young Manu Ginobili. And we never thought we’d say this name, but Mr. Amar'e Stoudemire has come back from dead – well not literally. Take the spurs off your boots if you can’t handle the storm, because here come the Knickerbockers.

16) Minnesota Timberwolves (18-19) Last Wk 2-2 – Minnesota has not enjoyed a good winning streak since their opening three games. Kevin Love and Co. need to jumpstart their season; lingering around the .500 mark isn’t going to do this team any good in the competitive Western Conference.

17) Brooklyn Nets (15-22) Last Wk 3-1 – Yes, everyone has suddenly fallen in love with the Nets after handling the Heat, and forcing LeBron James to foul out of his first regular season game in nearly 6 years. But right after the emotional double OT win, they go into Toronto and get their five-game winning streak snapped with 96-80 beating. Trust us at least on this one, don’t buy in yet.

18) Washington Wizards (16-19) Last Wk 2-2 – Wednesday night the Wizards will be expecting a fully loaded Heat squad with Dwyane Wade and possibly Mario Chalmers back from injury. This will be another big test for the Wizards who continue to shoot themselves in the foot.

19) Memphis Grizzlies (17-19) Last Wk 2-1 – Newly acquired Courtney Lee is already impressing his coaching staff and it may not be long before he gets an even bigger role. Injuries to Tony Allen and Marc Gasol have hampered the Grizzlies, but if they can end the month above .500 and get their stars back from injury, that could be the right timing to make a run.

20) Detroit Pistons (16-22) Last Wk 2-2 – Josh Smith got the game high in points in the Pistons last two victories against the 76ers and Suns, but so what; he’s done it all year. Two good games then two bad games. We're still expecting more from Detroit, but for now “inconsistency” is the word here.

21) Sacramento Kings (13-22) Last Wk 3-0 – The Kings are on their best winning streak of the year (3 games); the last time they won 3 straight games was Dec 8th 2012. It shouldn't be a big deal, but for the Kings it is.

22) New Orleans Pelicans (15-21) Last Wk 0-4 – The Pelicans offense is freezing up late in games; they’re stagnant and lost at the same time. The last thing they need now is for this losing streak to gain momentum, so head coach Monty Williams must rally his young troops before things get ugly down in the bayou.

23) Charlotte Bobcats (15-23) Last Wk 0-3 – The Bobcats are starting to look like the Bobcats of old, as they’ve lost eight of their last nine. They have major problems when it comes to depth. Charlotte has arguably the worst bench in all of the NBA and it's costing them right now.

24) Cleveland Cavaliers (13-24) Last Wk 2-1 – In just Luol Deng’s second game as a Cavalier, he experienced a loss that is rare for a Tom Thibodeau’s Bulls squad. A 124-80 pummeling to the hands of the Kings, and the pain after that one might linger on for a little while.

25) Utah Jazz (12-26) Last Wk 1-1 – The Jazz are far from being the worst team in the league and now the Lakers rank as the worst team in the West. They’re not going to the playoffs, but it's better than where they sat at the beginning of the year.

26) Philadelphia 76ers (12-25) Last Wk 0-4 – As fast as a winning streak comes – a losing streak comes even faster. The 76ers have now dropped four straight. The team with the league’s worst defense also holds down the worst average point-differential in the association with minus 8.4 PPG.

27) Boston Celtics (13-25) Last Wk 0-4 – That’s eight straight losses now for the woeful Celtics. Time to bring out the fat lady? We think so.

28) Los Angeles Lakers (14-23) Last Wk 0-3 – There’s a saying going around in the Greater Los Angeles area about the Lakers – “Hayan Terminado”. Yup, they’re on their way.

29) Orlando Magic (10-27) Last Wk 0-4 – We must say this is one disappointing team we’re looking it. Are they tanking or are they just that bad?