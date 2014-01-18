What Rondo's return means to the Celtics

Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo is set to make his return tonight (1-17-2014) against the Los Angeles Lakers after an ACL injury kept him out of the Celtics lineup for eleven months. The Celtics are currently twelve games under .500 (14-26) and have had an up and down season thus far this year. Starting off 0-4 and then went on a four game winning streak then a six game losing streak. Most recently, they were on a nine game skid until they beat the Toronto Raptors at the T.D. North Garden. So what's the benefit of bringing in Rondo if the Celtics aren't playing that well? There area few great reasons to bring him in.

1. Actual NBA game playing time:

Rondo hasn't played any profession basketball in close to a year. The longer he stays out, the rustier he will get. He may play in a few games during practice, but those aren't full contact games and aren't close to the level of competition he'll get playing an actual NBA game. The biggest mistake Derrick Rose made was not coming back sooner. Even in limited minutes towards the end of the season, he could have played in a few games before the playoffs. Coming back after being out for over a year after being cleared to play seemed to hurt more than help. Too much expectation as opposed to coming back immediately after getting cleared and getting some games under his belt. Rondo won't have that issue. Rondo wants back on the court as soon as possible, but is smart enough not to rush it in his first game back. Also, Rondo isn't a point guard who relies on his athleticism. He won't have to worry so much about dunking and coming down wrong. If anything, he can just facilitate the offense and get used to his teammates in real game situations. knowing when to pass the ball to who, how fast they get to the spots, who can handle what types of passes, etc.



2. A Real Point Guard:

Jordan Crawford did a decent job at point guard for a guy who has been a shooting guard for most of his career. The first thing you will notice when Rondo takes the court is the way he directs the offense. His performance is like that of a orchestra maestro. Directing every player to their proper place on the court to allow each player to attempt and make easier baskets. There will be less bad shots put up with more than ten seconds left on the shot clock, no more three pointers from thirty feet when there's a better shot closer, and a lot less give it to Brandon Bass and let him try to dribble and create his own shot which usually results in a turnover or a missed shot. Jeff Green will flourish from this more than anyone else. He will actually be able to move around more and get open as opposed to having to waste time and energy creating his own shot. All the wasted energy could be one of the reasons Green has been so inconsistent the last couple of seasons. Maybe he just needs a real point guard to facilitate.

Rondo directing the offense will lead to better shots *IMAGE SOURCE* "bleacherreport.com"



3. Playoff Experience:

Despite having a pretty bad season so far, the Celtics are still only three games behind the Nets for the eighth and final playoff spot. Thankfully, the east is horrible. If you talk to any Celtics fan and they will say they are happy. Why? They want the highest draft pick in this year's NBA draft. While that is a good idea, there is no guarantee the Celtics will get a top five pick due to the fact that every team is trying to do the same thing. So what are the other options? Actually winning games and making the playoffs. Rondo knows the thrill of being a key part of winning an NBA championship and he also knows the bitter agony of of losing in the finals. A lot of these players don't know what it's like to play in the playoffs in general. The NBA playoffs are a completely different animal from the regular season and you won't know what it's like until you actually play in them. This is a valuable expereince that can and will weed out the weak from the strong. Making the playoffs and gaining the experience is a must if players are going to grow. Rondo coming back doesn't make the Celtics a championship level team by any means. But making the playoffs with Rondo coming back gives the team more confidence in their leader.





Celtic need Rondo back if they want to forward toward another NBA Championship *IMAGE SOURCE* "niketalk.com"