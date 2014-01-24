2013-2014 NBA Power Rankings Week 12

As the season rolls on we must say a big thank you to TV stations that play the games every given night. Thank you TNT, ESPN and NBATV for always putting on good basketball and entertaining us, really. We get to look the Heat, Thunder, Clippers and all the exciting teams everyone wants to see. I mean who the heck wants to see the Cavaliers or Pistons or even the woeful 76ers, they stink and make horrible TV. And especially for us sports writers it’s difficult, because we don’t want to force ourselves to see this garbage. It’s honestly almost as bad as having your girlfriend shove her overcooked Couscous down your throat, and then being forced to tell her its good. Nooo! It’s not good, it sucks. And so do half of the teams in the league. But ABC is always kind enough on Sundays to fill our days with the best of the best. A rematch of the Finals is must- see NBA. Sunday 1 pm, Spurs - Heat, make sure you tune into that one.

Here are your rankings for the week that was:

Biggest Rise: Memphis Grizzlies (UP 7), Oklahoma City Thunder (UP 5), Houston Rockets (UP 3)

Biggest Drop: Detroit Pistons (DOWN 5), New York Knicks (DOWN 5), Golden State Warriors (DOWN 4)

1) Indiana Pacers (33-8) Last Wk 4-1 – With Miami fluttering further down the charts, the Pacers are in prime position to hold on and lock down the #1 seed in the East. Right now this team is not only 1st in the standings; they are also the favourites to win it all.

2) Oklahoma City Thunder (33-10) Last Wk 5-1 – Words aren’t simply enough to describe how well Kevin Durant has been playing of late. The superstar has now posted at least 30 points in his last nine games, averaging 39 PPG. Barring an injury, Durant will be the league’s MVP for the first time come seasons end.

3) San Antonio Spurs (32-10) Last Wk 3-2 – This is a cause for concern; the Spurs are 1-9 against the top five teams in the West. San Antonio is still a powerhouse, but have the good teams finally figured out how to bet Gregg Popovich’s crew? Seems like it.

4) Portland Trail Blazers (31-11) Last Wk 3-2 – Are the Blazers overrated or underrated? We’re not sure yet. But with all the hype it’s fair to say a little bit of both. Maybe we just need to have patience with this team. But in light of their recent fall back to earth, the media glare has faded off Portland and now we get to see what they’re really made of.

5) Houston Rockets (29-15) Last Wk 5-1 – The Rockets have showed significant improvement as the season has progressed. They’ve won eight of their last 10 and Dwight Howard is emerging as the man in charge. He’s finally demanding the ball when his team needs him to and more importantly, he's staying healthy. He’s the only Rocket to play in all 44 games this season.

6) Miami Heat (30-12) Last Wk 3-2 – LeBron is doing what Lebron does. Putting up numbers in every category possible. The rest of the team is riding his coattails and providing little to no help for the 4-Time MVP. Someone needs to step up and make a difference in South Beach and his name can’t be LeBron James.

7) Los Angeles Clippers (29-15) Last Wk 3-2 – No Chris Paul, but the Clippers are still putting in the work. DeAndre Jordan leads the league in rebounding and Blake Griffin is doing more than just dunking. Griffin is posting up and scoring the mid-range jumper on a consistent basis.

8) Golden State Warriors (26-17) Last Wk 1-3 – After their impressive hot streak, the Warriors have found themselves in a funk. Losers in four of their last six games, including being overwhelmed at home to the #1 ranked Pacers, Golden State will get a chance at redemption this Sunday against the Trail Blazers. The last time these two teams meet in Oakland, LaMarcus Aldridge manhandled the Warriors for 30 points and 21 rebounds in a Blazers win.

9) Phoenix Suns (24-17) Last Wk 3-2 – While the Clippers are without their point guard, and the Warriors remain inconsistent, is it time to wonder how far the Suns will push for the Pacific Division? If Gerald Green continues his torrent resurgence, and Mason Plumlee carries on with his development, things could get tighter out West. And after Phoenix’s dominant win last night over the Pacers, it's clear they can compete without Eric Bledsoe.

10) Toronto Raptors (21-20) Last Wk 3-3 – The Toronto Raptors owe much of their recent success to their change on the defensive side of the court, and they now bolster the third best defense in the league behind the Pacers and Bulls. Dwane Casey is making a playoff team out of this bunch.

11) Chicago Bulls (21-20) Last Wk 4-2 – The Bulls are winners in nine of their last 11 games. And the last time Chicago held an above .500 record was back on November 22nd – the game when Derrick Rose injured his knee. The entire team has stepped it up since trading away Luol Deng, and with a coach like Tom Thibodeau, this is a team that must be taken seriously.

12) Memphis Grizzlies (20-20) Last Wk 3-1 – Marc Gasol is back, and oh yes, you bet they were going to rise because of that. The Grizz are 7-3 in the month of January and a home-and-home against the rising Rockets will be a big test for this squad.

13) Atlanta Hawks (22-19) Last Wk 2-1 – It’s not impossible but its highly improbable for the Hawks to catch the Heat in the Southeast Division, but with their big win over Miami on Monday night, their hopes are rejuvenated. Without Al Horford and underrated Pero Antic at center, the Hawks have been staying alive. There is no doubt what the teams X-Factor is, their bench. Whenever Kyle Korver is draining threes, you know something good is happening.

14) Washington Wizards (20-21) Last Wk 4-2 – If John Wall does not get voted in for his first All-Star game, we can truly say that is a scam. The Wizards former #1 pick has emerged as one of the best guards in the NBA. The numbers he puts up every night are insane, and if you have him on your fantasy team, you’re a very happy owner.

15) Brooklyn Nets (18-22) Last Wk 3-0 – Brooklyn sits at the #7 spot in the East but if they were in the West, they’d be positioned right in front of the Pelicans at #12. But if you’re a Nets fan you could care less, your squad is one of the hottest teams in the league. But can they keep it up?

16) Dallas Mavericks (25-19) Last Wk 3-3 – Last Wednesday, the Mavs blew a 17-point lead with under five minutes to go against the CP3-less Clippers. Rebounding has become a reoccurring problem for Dallas. And when they happen to come up a few rebounds short of a win, it’s a big problem. As of today, the Mavericks ranked 29th in total rebounding.

17) Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) Last Wk 2-2 – We have all heard the saying “Paper Champions”, and we can admit that this seems to be the case for the Timberwolves. Tough on paper, but not on the court.

18) Denver Nuggets (20-20) Last Wk 1-3 – The Nuggets are in a bit of a slide as of late, and if they want to prevent falling below the .500 mark, they need to beat the Trail Blazers or Pacers. Tough task for Brian Shaw’s team, but don’t be surprised if they steal one at home against Indiana.

19) Charlotte Bobcats (19-25) Last Wk 4-2 – Back to back wins against the Raptors and Clippers have suddenly put some nerve back in the Carolina boys. Up next is a home matchup against the reeling Knicks, and if they handle them, they will tie their best winning streak to date.

20) New York Knicks (15-27) Last Wk 1-5 – The Knicks have lost all sense of what needs to be done. The look on Spike Lee’s face Wednesday night said it all, as he saw his team lose to the 76ers and are now mired in a five-game losing streak. What a difference only a week can make.

21) Sacramento Kings (15-26) Last Wk 2-4 – With their TWO best players day-to-day, it’s very hard for this team to win an NBA game. They need Rudy Gay and DeMarcus Cousins to get out of the slump they’re in. But let’s honest, the Kings aren’t a playoff team.

22) Cleveland Cavaliers (15-27) Last Wk 2-3 – Kyrie Irving was named the starting point guard for the Eastern Conference in February’s All-Star game. Big achievement for the Cavaliers since LeBron James’ departure. But that’s all you can really be happy for in Cleveland.

23) Boston Celtics (15-29) Last Wk 2-4 – With Rajon Rondo back, the Celtics will be back on track, sort of. It may not lead to a lot of wins, but they’ll be pointed in the right direction for upcoming seasons.

24) Detroit Pistons (17-25) Last Wk 1-3 – Even if you’re the slumping Pistons, it’s embarrassing to lose to the Bucks. And shocking as how disappointing they have been this year – they’re only one game behind the eight spot. Nevertheless, this troubled bunch is better off missing out on the postseason the way they’re playing basketball.

25) Los Angeles Lakers (16-26) Last Wk 3-1 – Looking at the Lakers lineup nowadays, it's honesty hurtful. Not to say anything bad about these boys, but outside of the greater Los Angeles area, very few players are household names. What a difference only a year makes.

26) New Orleans Pelicans (16-25) Last Wk 1-4 – Anthony Davis is a strong candidate to the win Most Improved Player of the Year Award. But that’s an individual award, and has nothing to do with Pelicans as a whole. This team is falling apart and fast. Their January their record is 2-10. Ouch!

27) Utah Jazz (14-29) Last Wk 2-3 – Unspectacular, unimpressive and unhealthy. However, they have not given up. They’ve been playing their guts out to grind out wins. But per usual in the National Basketball Association, talent prevails.

28) Philadelphia 76ers (14-28) Last Wk 2-3 – Congratulations Philadelphia, you beat the rivaled Knicks, big deal, because they aren’t any better than you. Now they got the Raptors next on the list. The first two times these teams met this season, it ended with Toronto victories. Expect the same outcome for the third.

29) Orlando Magic (11-32) Last Wk 1-5 – Can the Magic honestly get even worse? The answer can’t possibly be yes, could it? Orlando has lost 12 of their last 13, and it’s pretty clear this squad has thrown in the towel. Sometimes in sport, a win or two can go a long way, but the Magic can’t get one even if their jobs were on the line.