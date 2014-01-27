Warriors Make Golden Statement In Win Over Blazers

Mark Jackson and his Golden State Warriors needed to get the nasty taste that was left in their mouths out after the 121-120 home loss that they took at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. The best way for them to get that taste out their mouths was to put forth a maximum effort in their next home game. The Warriors did just that with a 103-88 statement win over Portland Trail Blazers.

What made this win a statement from the Warriors you ask? Maybe the fact that they held the Blazers who came into this game as the highest scoring team in the NBA at 109.5 ppg to only 88 points and 33% shooting from the field for the game. After giving up 121 point to the T-Wolves on Friday night, the Warriors put on a defensive exhibition against one of the best teams in the NBA.

Stephen Curry also put on an All-Star exhibition in his point guard matchup against the Blazers' young star point guard Damian Lillard. Curry dropped 38 points, seven rebounds, and eight assist on Lillard in leading the Warriors offensive charge. David Lee also did a stellar job by getting a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds in his matchup against All-Star forward and possible MVP candidate LaMarcus Aldridge.

Golden State came into this game as the fourth best team in the NBA when it comes to opponents field goal percentage allowed at 43.7%. The 33% shooting and 88 points that the Blazers put up tonight are both season lows. Aldridge was held to 2 of 14 shooting and ended the game with 10 points and 11 boards. Damian Lillard did not fair to well either, going 5 of 16 from the floor, though he did finish with 16 points for the game.

Golden State made the statement that they are more than just the "The Splash Brothers" and a bunch of three-point shooting. They showed that when they need to play defense and lock a team down that they are capable of doing that.