2013-14 NBA Questions Part Deux

Lovell’s Preseason Pick: Kevin Durant



Mark’s Preseason Pick: Lebron James



Lovell: Durant is still awesome, so awesome he is still my pick for MVP, boom!

Mark: Going to stick with LeBron. If anything has been apparent about Miami this year, it's that without LeBron James the Heat would be as good as the Nets. While the MVP should go to the magician Kevin Durant, LeBron will be the league's MVP.

Lovell: Lebron has been playing well, but he hasn’t done anything to warrant another MVP. Before you say anything, Lebron is having a Lebron season, but he has clearly been coasting at this point.

Lovell’s Preseason Pick: Lebron James



Mark’s Preseason Pick: Serge Ibaka

Mark: Serge Ibaka didn't advance his defensive game and while he remains a good shot blocker, he isn't the defensive stopper that Roy Hibbert has been all season. Not only is he blocking shots, but he is a force in the paint. Just his presence makes players driving to the paint alter their shot. One of the most impressive things he's done this year was defend Lebron on the perimeter and forced James into a bad shots. That is what Defensive Player of the Year does.

Lovell: Roy Hibbert has been a brick wall defensively. He is a shoe in for the DPOY award this year.

"Roy can't go for that O, no can do. Roy can't go for that, no can do" Source: www.ballislif.com



Coach of the year:



Lovell’s Preseason Pick: Doc Rivers



Mark’s Preseason Pick: Kevin McHale



Lovell: Jeff Hornacek turned what was supposed to be a terrible Phoenix Suns team into a legit playoff team. It doesn’t get much better than that.



Mark: Going to have to flip flop again and go with Terry Stotts. The Blazers have been playing better than anyone expected them to play and they have to give someone on that team some type of recognition at the end of the year if they keep this up.

Lovell: Stotts has been great but the Blazers were way closer to being a good team than the Suns were. What is Stotts doing that makes him better than Hornacek?

Mark: If the Blazers stay on the pace they have been, the league is going to have to give them something. This is the equivalent of instead of giving KG the MVP in 2008 he was given Defensive Player of the Year.





Waste of Space Player:

Lovell’s Preseason Pick: Derrick Fisher

Mark’s Preseason Pick: Richard Jefferson

Mark: Well, Lovell got this one right. We both should have gone with J.R. Smith's brother. Although, you should have to play a game or finish the entire season to qualify. Is he even still playing?

Lovell: He isn’t. His roster spot went as soon as J.R. Smith’s ability to play did.

"Some jokes are way too easy... even for us." Source: www.ebengregory.com





Best Team:



Lovell’s Preseason Pick: Brooklyn Nets



Mark’s Preseason Pick: Miami Heat



Lovell: On paper and if healthy, my pick would have been right. But Deron Williams being a disaster this year coupled with the lack of production from Kevin Garnett and AK47 equals a terrible start to the Nets season. The Indiana Pacers are clearly the best team in the league. The level of domination they have exhibited has been impressive. 33-7 is nothing to sneeze at.

Mark: Going to have to go with The San Antonio Spurs. Every year we doubt them and every year, there they at number one.

Lovell: It’s tough to argue with the Spurs. Coach Pop has that team running on all cylinders every year. Can’t help but wonder how he does it.





Most exciting team:



Lovell’s Preseason Pick: Golden State Warriors



Mark’s Preseason Pick: Golden State Warriors



Lovell: The Warriors was initially a great pick, but the Phoenix Suns have taken the Warriors “Most exciting” team title. They are playing like the Suns teams from the mid-2000. It doesn’t get that much better than that.

Mark: Staying with Golden State. Not only do they fly up and down the court and hit the three, but they're hitting game winners and coming back from double digit deficits. They either keep you at the edge of your seat or they're putting up a ton of points. And when Andrew Bogut starts throwing behind the back passes and catching ally-oops with his off hand, you know that team and the fans are having fun.

Lovell: Two words: Gerald Green Dunks.

Mark: That’s three words…

Lovell: I’ve heard it both ways.

"Supa-ugly!" Source: www.sports.yahoo.com





Let Down Team:



Lovell’s Preseason Pick: Detroit Pistons



Mark’s Preseason Pick: Chicago Bulls

Mark: Disqualifying my pick because Rose is out for the season again. Lovell got this pick right for a number of reasons. First, they're overpaying Josh Smith who has been a letdown so far. Maurice Cheeks isn't a good head coach. And at some point, the Pistons need to teach Drummond and Monroe some post moves.

source: www.http://walkingdead.wikia.com/





Breakout star:



Lovell’s Preseason Pick: Anthony Davis



Mark’s Preseason Pick: Anthony Davis



Mark: We were both on the money with this. Davis has been balling out of control this year. Averaging 19 points, 10 boards, over 3 blocks, and a steal and a half for good measure. He's one of the few young franchise players we have in the league and is all but guaranteed to be an all-star this year.



Lovell: Call me, Lovestradamus.





Rookie of the year:



Lovell’s Preseason Pick: Victor Oladipo/Michal Carter-Williams



Mark’s Preseason Pick: N/A

Mark: Going Michael Carter-Williams. He may not end up on the highlight real every night, but adding him has the 76ers winning some close games. They were predicted to be one of the worst teams in the league this year and that is clearly not the case. It also helps that he's averaging three steals a game.

Lovell: Oh, now you want to make a pick. Even money says Carter-Williams will take it. Only thing that will stop him will be if the 76ers decide he has a nagging knee injury and sit him because they are rigging for Wiggins. Or mishandling for Randle depending on who you ask.





Comeback player:



Lovell’s Preseason Pick: Derrick Rose



Mark’s Preseason Pick: Derrick Rose



Mark: Well, he did come back. He just didn't stay back. So comeback player I'm going with Tim Duncan. Not that he was injured, just that his old behind came back and is still playing with a ton of fire in his belly. He's not an all-star, but trust and believe the Spurs can't win like they do without him.

Lovell: Given the fact that everyone who came back this year somehow managed to get hurt again, there is no clear answer to this question. If we have to pick someone it would have to be Russell Westbrook. Granted he is out now, but when he returned initially, he balled out of control (as the young whippersnappers say). 21.3 ppg, 7 apg and 6 rpg. It doesn’t get much better than that.





Most overrated player:



Lovell’s Preseason Pick: Dwight Howard



Mark’s Preseason Pick: Al Horford



Lovell: Have to stick with the original pick. Seriously, what has Howard done to show that he has gotten better? Nothing! A team with Howard, Harden and Parsons should be a legit contender. Only problem is Howard often gets outmatch and outwitted by other centers in the league. Let’s not get caught up with his performance against the Blazers. He outplayed Robin Lopez. No disrespect to Lopez but he isn’t exactly David Robinson.

Mark: My apologies to Al Horford first and foremost for even putting him in the same category as Dwight Howard. Howard is and will remain the most overrated player in the league. Maybe in history. Every year he talks about he's improved his post moves, or he's worked with so and so or how his costless throw shooting will be better this year and every year nothing changes. The one good thing that has come out of it is that the analysts and commenters are on to him. He's no longer being called the best center or big man in the NBA.

Lovell: Two seasons ago he was shooting 20 footers and making them at the start of the season. For some reason he stopped. Why? Who knows. He doesn’t want to be good. No passion, no heart.







NBA champions:



Lovell’s Preseason Pick: Miami Heat



Mark’s Preseason Pick: Miami Heat



Lovell: Have to switch to the Pacers at this point. They have outplayed almost everyone they have come across.

Mark: Whole heartedly believe that the Miami Heat will be upset in the playoffs and won't make it to the conference finals. So the Indiana Pacers to win the NBA championship this year for the win. It's all about who can beat who in a seven game series and I feel that there isn't a team in the league that can beat them in a seven game series.

"Connect to form: Voltron!" Source: www.fansided.com

Most Improved Player:



Mark: Jeff Teague. While his turnovers may be up, so are his points (up two from last season) assists (up by 0.6) he's also done something he hasn't done in his short career. He's playing consistent day in and day out and seems to becoming a better player with a group of guys who want to win. Something that couldn't be done while the Hawks had Josh Smith and Joe Johnson.

Lovell: Reggie Jackson is the most improved player in the NBA this year. He went from 5.3ppg to 13.2 ppg. He has been outstanding this season filling in for the injured Westbrook.





Disappointment of the Year thus far:



Lovell: This is going to be a strange pick but the fact that the Phoenix Suns are probably going to make the playoffs is a disappointment. That statement is probably confusing, but Suns fans know why this is my pick. They finally had a chance to get a high draft pick, in one of the deepest drafts in recent memory no less. The last time they received a top 10 pick they traded it to Chicago in 2004 (Suns fans at this point refer to it as Luol Deng gate). Please don’t take this the wrong way, as a Suns fan it’s great to see them doing well, but at the end of the day, they are not going to win the title this year. Building to the future is way more important than a meaningless seven or eight seed this year.

Mark: The obvious answer is injuries to top players, but I'm going with both New York teams. They're being lumped in together as one because of where they are from and they have both underachieved on a large scale. Both teams were expected to be around the top four teams in the east (Brooklyn could have been number one) and both stared the season horrible. While the Nets and Knicks have picked it up as of late, it's debatable whether or not they'll stay on this pace.

"Stop it guys... Mom made enough pizza rolls for everyone!" Source: www.http://www.newsday.com/

Agree or disagree? Feel costless to sound off in the comments section. Follow Mark Lynch on twitter @VeryRandom13 and Lovell Porter @AboveAverageLLP.