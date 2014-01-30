NBA All-Star Reserves: The Best Choices From East to West

East All-Star Reserves

Back Court

John Wall:

Currently leading his team in points (20) assists (8) and steals (1.8) and the main reason the Wizards are in the top eight in the east. Without Wall, the Wizards are pretty much the Celtics with more scoring and less defense and absolutely no fun to look.

DeMar DeRozen:

DeRozen is having a career year and could possibly lead the Toronto Raptors to their first playoff berth since 2001. After a thirteen year absence, the Raptors are on pace to make it behind DeRozen's career high twenty-one points, over four and a half rebounds, and over three and half assists a game. What will also make him a lock in the east is the fact that he will more than likely be going to the basket and doing his best to pull off as many highlight plays as possible.



Front Court





Roy Hibbert:

First off, it's a travesty that Hibbert isn't starting in the All-Star game. He has been one of the most valuable big men in the league and one of the main keys to the Pacers success. Hibbert isn't going to dazzle with 360 degree dunks, but he what he will do is block a 360 degree dunk into the stands. He does everything that is asked of him and then some.

Joakim Noah:



Looking at his numbers most people wouldn't call Noah an All-Star. And they'd be wrong. Noah has been the one consistent force on the Bulls all season. When Boozer goes down, Noah will score and rebound more than usual. No power forwards at all? No sweat. Noah will defend both the center and the power forward positions. He's also had ten games with six or more assists. Like John Wall, without Noah, the Bulls would be nowhere even close to where they are in the rankings.



Paul Milsap over Chris Bosh:

This is going to be something no one will agree with, but Milsap deserves an All-Star start more than Bosh or any other all forward in the NBA right now. Milsap has been carrying the weight of Al Horford since he went down with an injury. He's also leading the team in points, assists, rebounds, and steals. Not even Lebron is doing that. Getting the minutes he should have gotten in Utah and showing why he's worth the money.





Two Others

Arron Afflalo:



Afflalo went from ten points a game to twenty points a game. He also increased his assists per game (2 to 3.8) and rebounds (3 to 4.4), while still playing tough defense against the league's best guards. The one negative is that the Magic are absolutely horrible. Afflalo remains the one bright spot on this horrible team. He deserves the one spot that goes to first time veterans who won't make it again.



Lance Stephenson:

Fourteen points, five rebounds and five assists for a guy who's a career eight points two assists and three rebounds. Like Afflalo, his stats are up. That's not the only reason why he gets my pick. Lance has matured and become a dependable player on the Pacers roster. When Paul George went on a little slump, Stephenson continued putting up points in his stead and still passed the ball effectively. Lastly, his shenanigans after he makes a shot and the passes he will attempt will be worth the price of admission.

West All-Star Reserves

The Guards

Chris Paul:

Paul is the best point guard in the league hands down. He leads the league in assists and was on an amazing tear of consecutive double doubles with assists and points to start the season. Chris Paul remains a pass first point guard but has no problem going for ten plus assists and still hitting a team for thirty or more points.



Tony Parker:

It's not going to show with his numbers. Eighteen points, two rebounds, and six assists aren't that impressive in the west. But he's the reason the Spurs are the third best team in the league. Parker does a lot with very little. There is no young big three in their roster, there's no guy that can get you 40 on any given night. Tony Parker is the guy. Tim Duncan still plays, but it's Parker that keeps the machine running.

The Front Court



Anthony Davis:

Twenty points a game, ten rebounds, and a league leading three plus blocks a game. His emergence as a franchise player is becoming more and more apparent after every game. Both Jrue Holiday and Ryan Anderson are out of the lineup and Davis is still playing hard. His range has gotten better and so has his passing. Arguably one of the best three big men in the game and he hasn't played a full season yet.

LaMarcus Aldridge:

Aldridge is without question the backbone of this team. Aldridge has shined bright against the best centers and power forwards in the NBA. No matter who's guarding him. Whether it is Dwight Howard, Zach Randolph, or any of the elite defenders in the league, Aldridge is going to leave his mark on the game. Without Lillard, the Blazers are still a playoff team this year. Without Aldridge, they're lucky to be in the top ten.

DeMarcus Cousins:

This is purely a reward nod. Cousins has been knocked for not being mature and not living up to his potential. This is not the case this year. Cousins has arguably been playing better than any center or power forward in the NBA this year. Twenty-eight double doubles in forty games, fifth in rebounding, tenth in scoring, and on a horrible team. Normally Cousins would start waving the white flag, but Cousins remains a tough competitor and keeps motivating his team to do better. He may have a ways to go before he's a completely reliable, but he is one of the best big three big men in the west and should be rewarded as such.

Two Others

Dirk Nowitzki:

Dirk is back and putting up All-Star numbers like Dirk always could Dirk has been carrying this team on his back and putting up numbers similar to when Dallas won their championship. What makes this so impressive is the fact that he's doing this in his later years of his career and all while sharing the ball with Monta Ellis.



Ty Lawson:

Ty Lawson has been the consistent force on an injury riddled team in the west. While they have definitely had their ups and downs all season, the driving force that keeps them afloat is Lawson. Lawson is third in the league in assists on a team full of guys who aren't big time scorers. His points and assists have gone up every year since his rookie. Like Dirk and Aldridge, a Lawson less Nuggets are the Milwaukee Bucks bad.

A few closing arguments

So, why no Dwight Howard and James Harden? They are great players, but I wouldn't call them All-Stars. Dwight isn't doing anything that deserves an All-Star nod and James Harden hasn't proven he deserves it. Harden came in as one of the best shooting guards in the league. Only problem is he played less defense than J.R. Smith's brother had playing time. He's shooting 32% from three, three turnovers a game, and doesn't make his teammates better. The last one more than anything else was the reason Harden didn't make my list. Dwight is Dwight. He's played lackluster and hasn't dominated like he should or has in the past. This is possibly one of his worst years to date. Both of them will more than likely be voted in by the coaches of the league, but they do not deserve the nod in my opinion.

NBA All-Star voting should be changed immediately. Kobe Bryant is a Hall of Fame player but is no way an All-Star this year. Kobe isn't putting up All-Star numbers in addition to the fact that he hasn’t played close to a quarter of the team's games, One year Yao Ming started the All-Star game and didn't play any games. Easy solution to this problem? In order to start or maybe even play in the All-Star game, you have to have played a certain amount of minutes or played an X amount of games. Problem solved.