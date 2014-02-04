Wall And The Wizards Get Over The .500 Mark

When you are a young basketball team, it helps to reach milestones along the way. Those milestones are assurances that things are headed in the right direction. For the young Washington Wizards that milestone was getting over the .500 mark in the win/loss column. They struggled with reaching this achievement until Monday night when the young Wizards thanks to John Wall's 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 100-90, to put their record at 24-23.

This is the first time that the Washington Wizards have been over the .500 mark since 2009. It is also the first time they have been over .500 after 40 games since January 23, 2007 when the Wizards were 22-18. Wall, of course didn't do this all on his own. He received some help from his friends in this game with Trevor Ariza contributing 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting, and Kevin Seraphin coming who came off the bench with 19 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Washington played some solid defense in this game, holding the Blazers, who are the highest scoring team in the NBA, to only 90 points which is well below Portland's season average of 108.3 ppg.

Washington point guard John Wall is starting to give the Wizards their money's worth after the organization signed him, in the offseason, to a five-year, $80 million contract. Wall was selected to his first All-Star Team last week as an Eastern Conference reserve, and he is starting to show that the Wizards investment in him to be their franchise player is not misplaced. Wall is averaging 19.8 points and 8.6 assists this season.

Coach Randy Wittman and his "Wiz-Kids" are slowly but surely starting to put some things together in The Beltway. They have a solid young backcourt with John Wall and second-year guard Bradley Beal. Also, the signing of center Marcin Gortat gives the Wizards a nice piece for their frontline rotation that includes Nene and Kevin Seraphin.

Now the question is will the Wizards sustain this success and build on this milestone? Getting over the .500 mark is certainly a step in the right direction for the young Wizards.

