Bucks Snap 6 Game Skid, Defeat Pitiful Knicks In Thriller

Brandon Knight was the hero with five points in the last 28 seconds of the game, and three of them counted as the game winning three Knight hit to put the dagger in the game. The win for the Bucks will break a 6 game losing streak, and also give the Bucks their 9th victory of the season.

The New York Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 games heading into this game against the Bucks. The Knicks defense could not figure out how to stop the worst offense in the league. After being down as much as 10 in the fourth quarter the Knicks managed to tie the game. The Bucks then would try to pull away, but the Knicks three point shooting kept them in the contest. Carmelo Anthony hit a three to tie the game with 19 seconds left, but Knight answered with that dagger from beyond the arc to win the game for the Bucks.

Carmelo Anthony led all scorers with 36 points. J.R. Smith added 30 points for the Knicks. The Knicks also managed to hit 15 three pointers in the loss against the Bucks. The Knicks missed 9 costless throws out of 24. This will be the Knicks29th loss this season. That already matches the loss total from the 2012-2013 season.

Brandon Knight, the hero, scored 25 points and was the leading scorer for Milwaukee. Khris Middleton added 15 points and 4 rebounds, while Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points. Ersan Ilyasova added 13 points and 8 rebounds. Underrated center Zaza Pachulia finished with 12 points and 7 rebounds. The Bucks will seek to win game number 10 Febuary 5th when they travel to Denver to play against the Denver Nuggets.

The Knicks schedule isnt going to get any easier. Raymond Felton who has struggled with guarding PGs this season will have his hands full the next few games. The Knicks will next play Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Febuary 5th, and will then play against Ty Lawson and the Denver Nuggets Febuary 7th. It is safe to say that Felton will struggle. The Knicks will then play the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Knicks chance of turning their season around is growing smaller and smaller.

