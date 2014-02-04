Kings Reign Over Bulls

The Sacramento Kings were on a seven game losing streak going into their matchup against the Chicago Bulls Monday night. The return of DeMarcus Cousins proved to be too much for the Bulls as the Kings snapped their losing streak by pulverizing the Chicago Bulls 99-70 at the Sleep Train Arena.

Cousins, who was returning from an ankle injury that had sidelined him for a couple of weeks, came back into the fold with a monster game logging 25 points and 16 boards. The story of this game was not only the return of Cousins to the Kings lineup, but also how bad the Bulls shot as a team. Chicago could not hit the broadside of a barn Monday night as they shot a woeful 28.2% from the field for the entire game.

There was obvious frustration for Chicago and in particular Bulls All-Star forward Joakim Noah. Noah, who was held to four points and four boards for the game, was ejected in the third quarter after picking up two technical fouls in less than three minutes of the second half.

This season is really not going according to plan as far as Chicago sees things. because of the the injury bug effecting the team, and also the lack of offense still being an issue in Chi-town. This kind of an outing is for sure an embarassment to the Bulls, but if there is one thing we know about Chicago, coach Tom Thibodeau will hold his team accountable and have them put out a far better effort in their next game.

Sacramento needed a game like this though for their morale. When DeMarcus Cousins and forward Rudy Gay both were injured, those injuries happened to be the catalyst for the seven game skid that they went on. Sacramento has been very competitive since the Gay trade going 11-15 in games that Gay has participated in. They are a far better team with "Boogie" Cousins and Rudy Gay in the mix.

Both of these teams have their problems, but it seems that ones teams fortunes, Sacramento's, is on an upswing and the other, Chicago's, is going on a down swing. Chicago is going to soon have to make a decision on if they are going to go into a full rebuild mode, or just try to patch their holes up so they can make a better run next year. This game highlights the biggest problem with the Bulls, they can't score, and in basketball it is hard to win when you can't put points on the board consistently.