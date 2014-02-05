Kevin Love Dominates Again, T-Wolves Win Over Lakers; Nash Returns For LA

It was an odd night for the Los Angeles Lakers.

What do you get when you have no Kobe, or Pau for Los Angeles? One goofy looking team, something that looks nothing like a normal Laker lineup shown off on the road, tonight being in Minneapolis. However, the team did get Steve Nash and Steve Blake back, and that did give a tiny jolt of hope to the squad that maybe they could save the day.

Nash, tonight, had a nice little return-game, with 7 points and 9 assists, and only 2 turnovers. Blake couldn't get his shot going, but he did do the little things. He had energy, and 5 rebounds to go along with 6 assists.

But, the real star for the Lakers was Manny Harris off the bench. Harris, the former Michigan Wolverine point guard, was on the final day of a 10-day contract. He certainly proved that he can be a good player in this league, with a fantastic 19 points and 8 rebounds, at the PG position. Manny Harris!

But there was a problem. This team's defense was completely obliterated by Kevin Love and his crew of Timberwolves. K-Love broke the Minnesota record for most 30 point, 15 rebound games, passing Kevin Garnett for the honor. Also, Love's partner in crime, Kevin Martin (Goodness, there sure have been a lot of Kevins in this paragraph!) , had a great effort tonight, going 13-26 for a whopping 32 points to lead all scores, just barely beating out Love's 32.

Tonight proved how awful the Lake Show can be without Pau Gasol. Pau could have potentially held Kevin Love off a little bit more with his defense, but instead tonight, Kevin Love just ran through young Ryan Kelly. Kelly had a horrible all-around night tonight, on the offensive and defensive end, simply getting rummaged by the Minnesota offense.

There were a few scary moments in this game. Kevin Love went for a bucket at one point, and came down exceptionally hard on his back, and his neck snapped forward. However, the always Tough Love (pun intended) stayed in the game, and continued to dominate.

Also, the Lakers suffered even more injuries. Jordan Hill exited with a neck injury, and X Factor Jodie Meeks with an ankle injury.

The Lakers still have a mess on their hands, and it's not getting any prettier. Looks like the city of LA will still have the rely on the Clippers for entertainment.

Stats Source: www.nba.com