Bobcats Rip The Warriors At The Oracle

The Charlotte Bobcats road trip was awesome and closed in style with a 91-75 victory over the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena. Al Jefferson was a force in the blocks for the Bobcats scoring 30 points and snatching 13 boards with Gerald Henderson chipping in 17 points to aid the Bobcats cause. With this win Charlotte closes out this four game road swing winning 3 out of 4 .

This game was a combination of interior dominance by Al Jefferson and ice cold shooting from the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors shot a season low 31.2% from the field. People say that when you are a three-point shooting team the old cliche applies, " you live by the three and you die by the three!" But the Warriors took 93 shots on the game and only 20 of them were from beyond the three-point arc. The Warriors were 4 of 20 from three-point range for the game, but they could not hit anything. Short jumpers, lay-ups, put-backs, and tip-ins were all chores for the Warriors on this night.

Stephen Curry finished the night with 17 points and 11 assists with Klay Thompson logging 12 points. Overall the Warriros had a woeful night trying to find the bottom of the net.

The big story of this game, however, other than the horrible shooting night that Golden State had, has to be how well Bobcats forward Al Jefferson played in this game. Jefferson actually had a great road trip averaging 28 points and 12 rebounds in these last four games. The Bobcats will be wanting to close out the first half of the season strong but it might be tough with San Antonio and Dallas visiting Charlotte before the Bobcats close out the first half of the season on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Warriors will want to get back on track playing 3 of their last 4 games at home with Chicago, Philadelphia and Miami visiting The Oracle with their lone road tilt being a trip to the desert to play against their division foe in the Phoenix Suns.

Stats Source: www.nba.com