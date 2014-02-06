Weary Suns Fall On The Road In Houston

Exceeding expectations is tiring work for a young NBA team. Fatigue continued setting in for the Phoenix Suns in Houston on Wednesday night. Dwight Howard scored 34 points and snagged 14 rebounds for the Rockets, his seventh consecutive double-double and his 32nd this season, and James Harden added 23 points as the Rockets defeated the Suns 122-108. It was Phoenix’s second straight loss in as many nights after dropping a home contest against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

After falling behind early by double-digits, the Suns sprang to life late in the first quarter to cut the deficit to five points. A strong second quarter cut Houston’s lead to 66-63 at the half, even though the Suns found no effective protocols to negate Howard’s dominance in the paint. The Suns continued to keep up with the Rockets in the third, again coming within three points on several possessions, but the Rockets pulled away in the final quarter as the Suns, running on fumes, deployed the Hack-a-Howard strategy, sending Houston’s big man and leading scorer to the costless throw line multiple times down the stretch. Howard sank 12/18 costless throw attempts overall, and Harden went a perfect 12/12 from the line. The Suns allowed the Rockets 42 costless throw attempts total, 33 of which were successful.

“You let a team get their confidence early and then they’re hard to stop,” Suns Coach Jeff Hornacek commented after the game. “They got easy lay ups, wide open shots, and now their confidence is they can score from anywhere and you can’t stop guys in the NBA when they have that confidence.”

On more positive note for the Suns, Goran Dragic turned in another stellar performance, scoring 23 points and dishing out eight assists. Fellow starters Gerald Green and P.J. Tucker each chipped in 13 points apiece, as did Leandro Barbosa off the bench. However, the Suns simply couldn’t halt Houston’s stellar offensive efforts. The 122 points is the most they have allowed to an opponent all season.

“We were in attack mode basically for all four quarters,” asserted Houston’s Harden. “Guys did a good job of making plays. Dwight did a phenomenal job of taking his time in the post and making layups and hook shots.”

“We were not able to get stops and after back to backs, we were tired,” said Dragic. “They’re a good team, a playoff team and they have a lot of weapons.”

“We’re giving up way too many points on turnovers that turn into points, not rebounding the ball well,” added Tucker. “We have to eliminate that stuff and have to finish games off on the road. I think we’re letting teams dig in to us and we’re not getting stops off the break.”

The Suns suffered another cold shooting night in Houston from beyond the arc, only 26.7% from three point range (8/30), well below their season average of 36.6%. In Tuesday night’s outing versus the Bulls, they only shot 28.6% from outside. The Rockets, on the other hand, had hot shooting hands, nailing 11 of their 16 three-point attempts.

The Suns fell to 29-20 overall on the season, while the Rockets improved to 33-17. Despite tough losses on back to back nights, the Suns have still won seven out of their last ten contests. After a couple of days to rest and recover, the Suns return to home court Saturday night to battle the Golden State Warriors. The defending NBA champion Miami Heat parade into Phoenix for a Tuesday matchup, and then the Suns take a much needed week off for the NBA all-star break, a well-earned respite from hard work and overachievement that couldn’t arrive at a better time.