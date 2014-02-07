Warriors Run The Bulls

After the horrendous shooting display that the Golden State Warriors had in their previous game, it was imperative that they go out and find their shooting stroke again and get themselves back in the win column. The Warriors did just that by defeating the visiting Chicago Bulls 102-87 at The Oracle Arena.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson proved to be a little too much on this night for Chicago to handle. Curry scored 34 points and went 4 of 6 from beyond the three-point arc while still dishing out nine assists. Klay Thompson found his shooting touch again and finished the game with 22 points on 8-16 shooting from the field.

The Warriors, as a team, shot 48.2 % from the floor and connected on 11 of 22 three-point attempts. This is a far cry from the 31.2% display they showed against the Charlotte Bobcats on Tuesday night. Even Harrison Barnes came off the Warriors' bench and put on a little shooting display connecting on 3 of 4 treys in his 11 point output.

The Bulls were competitive as usual but simply did not have enough firepower to overcome the solid offensive effort of Golden State. Chicago did exploit their advantage in the paint with the Warriors missing center Andrew Bogut and power forward David Lee in this game. Taj Gibson had a big game for the Bulls logging 26 points and 13 rebounds and Joakim Noah was three points short of a triple double with his effort of seven points, 10 boards and 11 assists.

Chicago always puts forth a strong defensive effort, and early in the game they had done just that by building a 13 point lead. But the combination of Chicago's sputtering offense and hot shooting from "The Splash Brothers" pretty much sealed Chicago's fate.

The Bulls fell under .500 to a record of 24-25 and will try to bring that record back to even when they travel to The Staples Center to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, while the Golden State Warriors will take their 30-20 record on the road to engage in a Pacific Division tussle against the young Phoenix Suns on Saturday.