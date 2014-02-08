Knicks Snap Skid, Defeat Nuggets In Laugher

The Knicks coach Mike Woodson called the season a disaster on Thursday. It was also rumored that if the Knicks lost against the Nuggets that Woodson would lose his job. Carmelo Anthony made sure that the Knicks did not lose against his old team. Anthony also made sure that Woodson won't be losing his job for at least till the weekend's up.

Carmelo Anthony buried 31 points. Point Guard Raymond Felton electrified the Knicks in the final three quarters. The Knicks got themselves in an early 10 point hole. The hole resulted in the Knicks fan booing, quite loudly. The Knicks dug themselves out of that hole to post a resounding 117-90 vitory over the Nuggets. The Knicks have now snapped their three game losing streak.

Before the game Woodson said that it was not too late to mount a playoff push. When Woodson was asked if he thinks the Knicks can still get to the finals he said that anything is possible. Many people felt that Woodson did not sound very sure of himself. With the Knicks coming off a loss to the league worst Bucks, on Monday, owner James Dolan started contemplating a coaching change.

This game against the Nuggets was crucial for the Knicks to win for their playoff hopes to stay alive. That was not the only reason that this game was crucial for the New York Knicks. The Nuggets want the Knicks to do as bad as possible as they own New York's 2014 first round draft pick. If the Knicks don't make the playoffs this would slide the Nuggets into the draft lottery. With all the great talent that is entering the draft this year the Nuggets would like an early pick.

The Knicks looked just fine and took care of business. With the win they moved to two games out of the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.. They picked up their 20th win. They also for the first time in awhile displayed great ball movement. They displayed great chemistry and hit the open man. The Knicks looked almost close to perfect on their win Friday.

The Knicks' bigs thrived. The rookie Jeremy Tyler had 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. That was his first career double-double. Amare Stoudemire added 17 points. Tyson Chandler had 12 points. The Knicks guards also had solid games. Pablo Prigioni, for instance, added 6 assists.

Ty Lawson led the Nuggets in points with 24. He also contributed 7 assists. Wilson Chandler scored 17 points, and grabbed 7 rebounds. Kenneth Faried had 4 rebounds.

The Nuggets will travel to Detroit to face the Pistons tomorrow, while the Knicks will travel to Okahoma City to to face the Thunder.

Stat Source: www.nba,com