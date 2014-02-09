Dirk Nowitzki Leads Mavs over Celtics

First Quarter

The first quarter starts off slow offensively for both teams with neither team getting to 15 points before the two mintute mark. Dirk Nowitzki starts off shooting 3 for 3 from the field. Among those three field goals was one of his patented one-legged fadeaway jumpers and stepback three-pointer. Tommy Heinson said it best after Dirk hit the fadeaway, "You have to be eight feet tall to block that shot". Good defense from the Celtics kept the rest of the Mavericks 1 of 12 for half of the first quarter. After nine minutes passed in the first quarter, the only Mavs players with field goals were Shawn Marion, on a fastbreak, with Vince Carter and Jose Calderon draining a three-pointer apiece. On the Celtics end, Jeff Green lead the way in the first quarter with six points going two for five from the field. One of those field goals came from a fastbreak throw down on Shawn Marion. No clue why Marion thought he was going to block his dunk. He must not look film on the Celtics. At the end of the first quarter, the Mavericks lead the Celtics by one 17-16.

Second Quarter

The second quarter begins with Dirk starting where he left off by hitting his patented one-legged fadeaways over Kris Humpries. Besides the one jumper by Dirk and a mid-range jumper by Kris Humpries, both teams were playing sloppy. With a little over three minutes gone by in the first quarter, the Celtics were shooting 21% and were only down three (23-20). Rondo gets into the game and immediately dishes to Kris Humpries for a dunk. That assist gave Rondo his 4,000th for his career. Rondo is now sixth All-Time is Celtics history behind Bob Cousy, John Havlicek, Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, and Bill Russell. That is great company to be in as well as a great six man lineup. A three-point shot by Monta Ellis gives the Mavs their biggest lead of six with under eight minutes to go in the half. Avery Bradley responds in turn with a long two to bring the Celtics within four.

The Celtics are staying in the game with great team defense and rebounding. Jared Sullinger had three first half offensive rebounds. Dirk is the first player on either team to get to double figures with 11 points after another fadeaway jumper. The Celtics respond a couple of possesions later with a smooth fast break that started with a Rondo one hand pass to Bradley, to Green, then Green with a pretty no look bounce pass to Sullinger who lays it in. This gets the Boston crowd on their feet. Even though Ellis responds with a long jumper, the Celtics keep the momentum and get a three-pointer from Avery Bradley to keep their momentum going. Dallas calls a timeout to stop said momentum from the Celtics. After the timeout the offense is kicked up a notch for both teams. A three from Rondo and a couple of field goals from the Mavs, the game became a little fun. At the end of the first half, the Mavericks lead the Celtics by six 44-38. If it was not for their defense and rebounding the Celticscould have been down more. Bopston only shot 27% from the field in the first half. Dirk is leading all scorers with 15 while Rondo leads the Celtics in scoring with nine points. Brandon Bass sat out most of the half after picking up three fouls in the first quarter.

Third Quarter:

The second half surprisingly doesn't start with a Dirk fadeaway, but with a Calderon three-pointer. The Celtics respond two plays later with a Brandon Bass shot off of a Rajon Rondo assist. Calderon gets Samuel Dalembert an easy lay in and the Mavericks have their biggest lead of nine points with score 49-40. Coach Brad Stevens calls a timeout to talk it over and get something going offensively. The Celtics come out and get a three-point shot by Sullinger that was way off. After a stop on the defensive end, Rondo takes a mid-range jumper that was also way off. The Mavs aren't playing good defense, but the Celtics just haven't been able to capitalize on the open looks. After a long drought, Jeff Green finally hits a three to bring the Celtics within 10, but Jose Calderon immediately responds with a three of his own. The quick Mavericks run puts the Celtics down by seventeen. The Celtics, who started out playing great defense, have been picked apart by the Dallas Mavericks.

With under five minutes to play, the Celtics find themselves down by sixteen points. Jose Calderon became the second Mavericks player in double figures with 16 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the field and 3 of 4 from trey. The Celtics led the Mavericks in rebounding in the first half, but have since been outrebounded 17 to six in the third quarter. The Dallas Mavericks outscored the Celtics 28-18 in the third quarter and lead 72-56. The Celtics shot horribly in the quarter shooting under 30% and it caught with them.

Fourth Quarter:

The Dallas Mavericks start the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run that all but sealed the deal as the Mavericks defeat the Celtics in Boston 102-91. The Celtics went on a late fourth quarter run with under four minutes left in the game behind four big three-point buckets and a block by Chris Johnson, but it was too little too late.

The Celtics three game winning streak comes to an end and are now 0-11 against West Coast playoff teams and fall to 18-34 on the year. The Dallas Mavericks improve to 31-21 and are half a game ahead of the Golden State Warriors.

Dirk Nowitzki finishes with 20 points, five rebounds, four assists, withonly one turnover. Jose Calderon finished with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists, and also only had one turnover.

For the Celtics, Jared Sullinger finishes with his fifth straight double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Rajon Rondo also finshes with a double-double with 15 points and 12 assists.

Positive notes:

Despite the loss, the Celtics can take one good thing out of this. Chris Johnson is going to be shining star for this Celtics team. He's Avery Bradley with a better jump shot. He will continue to play hard and hungry game in and game out. Without his energy late in the game, the final score would not have been respectable.