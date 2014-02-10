NBA All-Star Dunk Contest Preview

Many years ago, the NBA Dunk Contest was one of the most exciting events of the year. In the past few years, however, the dunk contest was not very entertaining simply because it lacked star power. This year’s dunk contest, though, should be one of the best in recent memory because there are bigger names participating. Here are the contestants:

Paul George- Indiana Pacers

Terrence Ross- Toronto Raptors (defending champion)

John Wall- Washington Wizards

Harrison Barnes- Golden State Warriors

Damian Lillard-Portland Trail Blazers

Ben McLemore- Sacramento Kings

In case you didn’t know, the dunk contest is not run the same way that it used to be. In the past, it was simple. The best dunker of the night took home the trophy. It is still the same concept, with a little twist. Now, it is like a team contest, the Eastern Conference against the Western Conference. So, it will be George, Ross, and Wall against Barnes, Lillard, and McLemore. However, a trophy is still awarded to the “Dunker of the Night.” The teams seem a bit unfair, but maybe we're in for a surprise. "Where Amazing Happens" is the motto of the NBA for a reason.

In this writer's opinion, the Eastern Conference will easily win this one. To this guy, George, Wall, and Ross are the best three dunkers in the contest. The “worst” dunker in the contest is probably McLemore, closely followed by Lillard. "Worst" is used in lack of a better term, because as we all know, all of these guys are capable of doing amazing things with a basketball in their hands.

Now, picking the dunker of the night is probably a bit more difficult. This guy's instinct tells him that Paul George will win because he’s the best dunker in the contest. The only problem is, the best doesn’t always win. Something tells us that John Wall will prevail. He is the fastest player in the NBA, and we feel like he has something amazing up his sleeve. One thing is for sure though, this will be one of the best contests in the last five years, probably the best.