NBA Rising Star Challenge Preview

From 1994 to 2012, the Rising Star Challenge has been called the Rookie Challenge. This was the NBA's way of showcasing the new young talent in the league. Unfortunately, because of the 1998 lockout, there wasn't a Rookie Challenge. In 1999, the NBA started the Rookies - Sophomore game. It was stilled called The Rookie Challenge. Second year players were just added to the game. This pitted the NBA's best rookies against the NBA's best second year players in the league. In 2012, the name changed from the Rookie Challenge, to the Rookie Challenge and Youth Jam. For the third year, members of the NBA on TNT cast have drafted teams like a blacktop pick up game. So what you have now are a mix of rookies and sophomore players on each team. The first two years it was Team Shaq v.s. Team Chuck (Charles Barkley winning both years). Now it will be Team Grant Hill v.s. Team Chris Webber.

Team Hill:

Grant Hill drafted these players in this order. Portland Trailblazer sophomore guard Damian Lillard (expect to see and hear this name a lot during the weekend), Washington Wizards sophomore guard Bradley Beal, Detroit Pistons sophomore Center Andre Drummond, Golden State Warriors sophomore forward Harrison Barnes, Houston Rockets sophomore forward, Terrence Jones, Milwaukee Bucks rookie guard/forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Toronot Raptors sophomore center Jonas Valanciunas, Cleveland Cavs' sophomore guard Dion Waiters, and Phoenix Suns' sophomore center Miles Plumlee. Plumlee was replaced by Atlanta Hawks' rookie center Pero Antic, who is injured. Hill's team will be coached by Indiana Pacers' assistant coach Nate McMillan

Team Webber:

Chris Webber drafted New Orleans Pelican's sophomore center Anthony Davis, Philadelphia 76er's point guard Michael Carter-Williams, New York Knicks' rookie guard Tim Hardaway Jr. , Utah Jazz's rookie guard Trey Burke, Boston Celtic's sophomore forward Jared Sullinger, Brooklyn Net's rookie forward Mason Plumlee, Orlando Magic's Rookie guard Victor Oladipo, Oklahoma City Thunder's center Steven Adams, and Boston Celtic's center Kelly Olynyk. Team Webber will be coached by Oklahoma City Thunder's assistant coach Rex Kalamian.

Michael Carter-Williams is a six foot seven inch point guard that drive and dunk. Just like here againt the MIlwaukee Bucks defense. IMAGE SOURCE "nj.com" USA Today Sports

Rising Star Prediction:

Team Webber's team is going to dominate this game. Not only does he have a better all around team, but Tim Hardaway Jr. is going to run away with this game. As soon as he gets in the game, Hardaway Jr. is going to shoot lights and more than likely embarrass everyone who defends him. Besides that, Webber has all-star Anthony Davis down low scoring on offense and blocking shots on defense. This writer's pick for this year's rookie of the year, Michael Carter-Williams, is going to showcase his amazing six foot seven inch ball handling skill, and to top it all off, there's Jared Sullinger, who will coming off of being named the Eastern Conference player of the week.

In order for Team Hill to not get blown out, he has to hope that Lillard goes for one of his 30 plus point games. Also, Bradley Beal has to show why he was a third overall pick in last year's draft. Don't expect a lot of defense to be played here. This is more of a pick up game than the NBA All Star game. These are players who are at most, a little over a year removed from the college level. They are out here to have fun, get there name in birght lights, show off their talent to the world, and end up on SportsCenter for the rest of the week after a vicious dunk or an ankle breaking crossover. Unless they are on the receiving end of course.