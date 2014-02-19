NBA Roundup: Playoff Push Part 1~ The Bottom Half Of The East

The most important part of the NBA season has begun: The post All Star break push. This is the part of the year where teams will fall out playoff spots and some will make a major push for the eighth and final spot or better position. In the Eastern Conference, The Hawks, Wizards, Nets, and Bobcats (yes, the Charlotte Bobcats) were all separated by no more than three games at the All Star break with the Hawks in the fifth spot at 25-26 and the Bobcats at 23-30 at the eight and final spot. Here's the breakdown of what needs to happen in order for these teams to maintain and or get better.



Brooklyn Nets:

From the beginning of January to the All Star break, the Nets have gone 14-6. These wins were also against teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, the Miami Heat (in overtime), and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City. Even without star center Brook Lopez, the Nets are a force to be reckoned with. They may have started the season slow, but now that Deron Williams is back in the lineup the Nets are cooking with gas. The only thing that will slow down the Nets are injuries to key players like Kevin Garnett for example. The Nets are going to continue to monitor Garnett's minutes to make sure he is playoff ready. If KG is healthy, they can push any team in the East to their limit in the playoffs.

The Atlanta Hawks:

While the Hawks have maintained the fourth and fifth spot most of the year without Al Horford (who is out with an injury) the question for them is whether or not they can maintain this for the remainder of the season. While first time All Star Paul Millsap has done a phenomenal job filling in for Horford and Jeff Teague is having a career year at the point guard position, this is the first time either player has been in a position to carry a team to the playoffs and beyond. Kyle Korver is going to have to have more games that involve more than keeping his three point streak alive. He going to step outside of his comfort zone and rebound and play tougher defense. Lou Williams is a key piece to this team's success. Lou has to be consistent and take the pressure off Teague when he comes in. The better he plays, the longer Teague can rest and be ready for clutch times. Teague has hit a bit of a slump as of late, as well. Hopefully, this is just due to an injury he is getting over.

Washington Wizards:

Short and to the point, this team from A-Z needs consistency from each player on their roster and it starts with first time all star John Wall. Wall has to carry his momentum from All Star weekend into the season. Wall played a key role in the East All Star's comeback with a couple of timely buckets and steals in the second half. This is something he needs to do for the Wizards. No more bad shots in critical moments. Wall is going to have to become more than an All Star. He is going to have to become a leader.

Charlotte Bobcats:

The Bobcats aren't flashy. They aren't going to be on anyone's top ten plays of the week. What they are going to do is play tough. It seems like bringing in Richard Jefferson was the piece they needed to put them over the hump. The one statistic that really stands out are their turnovers. They currently lead the league at protecting the ball at 11.9 turnovers a game while forcing 13.1. Now, this isn't to say that they are a lock for the playoffs. They can very likely fall out of the 8th spot, especially with the teams looking to get in. Since the start of 2014, the Bobcats have gone 10-13. Their record isn't the concern, considering they played some tough competition (The Heat, Clippers, Trail Blazers, to name a few), but the losses to the 76ers and Jazz (Twice) is a concern. Hopefully they can get their act together and not fall to the ninth spot at the end of the year.

The Outside Looking in:

The Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers are all around four games away from the eighth and final playoff spot. A trade for a legit point guard in New York can easily give the Knicks what they need to make the playoff. Someone who can control the flow of the offense and get Carmelo Anthony easier shots. Easier shots for Melo will easily lead to more wins.

Detroit just fired their head coach Maurice Cheeks halfway through the season. This could either motivate them to play harder or cause total dysfunction on that team's already fragile chemistry.

Lastly, the Cleveland Cavaliers. They have the smallest hope of making the playoffs. This team has been reported to have some of the worst team chemistry in the league. From ESPN to TNT to the Jalen Rose podcast, they have all reported dysfunction among their team on the bench, in games, and especially in the locker room and during practice. This is what is going to keep them out of the playoff picture. The one glimmer of hope is that the Cavs are currently riding a five game win streak and are 5-3 in the month of February. Among those wins is a win against a good western team in the Memphis Grizzlies. Now if Anthony Bennett can give them anything other than unused potential, the Cavs could actually make a decent attempt at making the playoffs.

