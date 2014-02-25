Dirk Nowitzki Knocks Out The Knickerbockers

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the New York Knicks 110-108 on Monday night. The Mavs can thank Dirk Nowitzki and his buzzer beater as time expired. The win now gives the Mavericks 3 straight wins in a row.

Nowitzki finished with a a good amount of points with 15 and shot 6-of-13. However, it was the Knicks Carmelo Anthony who really stole the show. Anthony scored 44 points on 14-of-29 shooting. Anthony also had a career high with 7 made three pointers. Anthony has now scored 40 points in his last three of four games he has played. Anthony and his impressive numbers would once again go to waste as the Knicks suffered another loss. The Knicks will fall to (21-36) and have lost three games in a row.

The Knicks trailed by six with under two minutes left and fought all the way back. Anthony led the Knicks back with his clutch and impressive shooting. The Knicks can also appreciate Tyson Chandler for his defense in the comeback. With about 50 seconds left, Carmelo Anthony burried a game tying three, but the Knicks were unable to convert with a chance to take the lead. The Knicks had a shot clock violation and were forced to give the Mavericks the ball back. That final turnover by the Knicks would lead up to Dirk's buzzer beater.

Vince Carter scored a team high for the Mavericks with 23 points. Carter shot 7-of-12 from three point range. Monta Ellis scored 22 points. Ellis had a season high 22 field goal attempts. Jose Calderon contributed with 20 points and 6 assists.

J.R. Smith was valuable for the Knicks in the loss. Smith contributed by scoring 15 points and was able to record 7 assists. Amare Stoudemire scored nine points in the loss. Stoudemire had his first start since the 2012 playoffs. Tyson Chandler recorded a double-double in the loss. Chandler had 12 points and attained 12 rebounds.