Clippers Hand The Lakers Their Worst Loss In Franchise History

The degree of ugliness that the Los Angeles Lakers (21-41) season has taken is unparalelled for that franchise. You literally have to go back to when the Lakers were in Minneapolis back in the 1950's to find a time when the Lakers have looked this horrible playing basketball. Thursday night in the Staples Center, the Lakers played against their roommates, the Los Angeles Clippers (43-20). The Clippers let the Lakers know who runs that house with a 142-94 spanking. The 48 point margin is the worst whooping that the Lakers have taken in history.

"Lob City" was in full display for the Staples Center crowd . The Clippers finished the game with eight players in double figures. Blake Griffin finished the game with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists in only 25 minutes of work. Darren Collison was the high man for "Lob City with 24 points hitting 9 of 16 shots. Chris Paul logged a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists, and DeAndre Jordan put in a double-doubles worth of work as well finishing with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Just for the sake of trying to find a bright spot for the Lakers it is worth mentioning that Pau Gasol finished with 21 points and Kent Bazemore had 14 points on 4 of 9 shooting. The Lakers are looking more and more underwhelming with every game. But this loss is not going to spark any kind of culture change as long as Jim Buss continues to call the shots for the Lakers franchise.

Jim Buss' stubborness is taking on biblical proportions. It is kind of like when Pharoah was being plagued with frogs, locusts,and rivers of blood, and the same way that Pharoah would not let the people of Isreal go, Buss won't let coach Mike D'Antoni go. It does not matter if D'Antoni burns up Kobe Bryant's knees and Achillies' Tendon, or if the team suffers the biggest loss in franchise history, Buss' ego is fully invested. Buss is going to ignore the signs and not let D'Antoni go.

The Clippers are playing some of the best basketball in all of the NBA. "Lob City" has rattled off six straight wins and they are in pretty good positiion to overtake the Houston Rockets for third place in the Western Conference. The Clippers will look to keep their hot play going when the struggling Atlanta Hawks come and visit Los Angeles on Saturday. The Lakers will go on the road to Denver Friday night to take on the Denver Nuggets.