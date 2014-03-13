Clippers Smack Warriors at Staples

Doc Rivers has to be proud of how his team has performed in the second half of the season. The Clippers are making it known that they are a force to be reckoned with in the West. There latest message was written on Golden State's stationary with the Clippers winning 111-98 over the Warriors in the Staples Center.

Blake Griffin, though he is not getting major MVP consideration, should probably be getting it. Griffin finished with another solid double-double of 30 points and 15 rebounds. Chris Paul had a solid contribution 16 points and 12 assists. Danny Granger had a strong game as well with 18 points and six rebounds. The Clippers finished with seven players in double figures for the game.

Golden State came into this game hot, winning 11 of their last 13 contest. The Warriors needed to get this win to close the gap on the Clippers in the Pacific Division. Stephen Curry logged 13 points and 11 assists, Klay Thompson was the high man for the Warriors with 26 points on 10 of 19 from the floor, and David Lee finished with 20 points and seven rebounds.

The Clippers have now won nine straight contest and are looking like a top team not only in the Western Conference but in the entire NBA. "Lob City" is one game ahead of the Houston Rockets for third place in the Western Conference and look like they are in a position to close in on the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No.2 spot in the conference. It looks like Doc Rivers has gotten the message through to his team that they need to elevate their game in the second half of the season.