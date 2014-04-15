NBA Player Classifications: Star, Superstar, Franchise, and Elite
Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) is pressured by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) during an NBA game at American Airlines Arena (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

In the NBA, there are words that are thrown around a lot in regards to the top players in the league: "star", "superstar", "franchise", and "elite". Four different types of players on four different levels. Not every star is a superstar, and every superstar isn't an elite player. Unfortunately, every starting player that can put up twenty points thinks they're an franchise player. That is not the case. It's not always numbers that make a player one of the best.

The Star:

A star player would be the type of player that is on the cusp, can, or has been an all-star. They're usually the glue that holds the team together, but they are more than just a role player, and usually end up being snubbed from the NBA All-Star game. Lance Stephenson is a prime example. While his numbers don't jump out at you, with averages of 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on the season, it's the effect those numbers have on his team that make the difference. Leading the team in rebounds at the shooting guard position is a feat in itself, but Lance Stephenson is the heart and soul of the Indiana Pacers. Lance is the team's offense when Paul George is on the bench or is having an off game. He's also the guy who gets the crowd and his team energized with timely baskets, blocks or even a technical foul for not backing down to the other team's best player. Lance Stephenson can and will more than likely be an all-star in the future, but whether or not he is a superstar remains to be seen. Keeping his emotions in check will be a big key to Lance Stephenson's growth.

Getty image

Next Level Step: Maturity

It's just that simple. Lance has all the tools to become whatever type of player he wants to be. The only thing stopping Lance is Lance.

Superstar:

A superstar is pretty straight forward. They're the guys who are consistently in the NBA All-Star game. They will get you numbers and are usually known for something. Maybe a high flying dunker, shot blocker, three-point threat etc. And more than likely, one of three best at more than one part of the game. Kevin Love is a prime example of an superstar. Kevin Love is one of, if not the best rebounder in the NBA. Love can get you twenty rebounds on any given night. On top of being an amazing rebounder, Love is the best shooting big man in the league next to Dirk Nowitzki. The only reason the Timberwolves are even relevant is because of the play of Kevin Love. He is a double-digit points and rebound guy game in and game out. Kevin Love unfortunately has only played more than seventy games in three of his six seasons. You have to have your leader playing consistently if you want to win.