Mark Jackson Is Grooming Greatness By The Bay

Let's be very clear about what head coach Mark Jackson has done since toeing the sideline for the Golden State Warriors. After coaching the Warriors to a 23-43 record in his 2011-12 inaugural season as coach , he has gone 97-66 since, and has led the Warriors to consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in 22 years--all facts.

The culture change in basketball by the Bay runs deeper than the expectation of winning that Coach Jackson has implanted into the team that takes the Oracle Arena floor. It seems to have permeated to the Warriors fans, who have been waiting to cheer on a consistent winner in Oakland for a long time. That was the purpose of new owner, Joe Lacob, choosing Jackson to be the head coach. Lacob had enough vision to know that Mark Jackson would bring not only fresh new blood to "The Dubs" sideline, but also would bring a culture of expectation that the Warriors franchise has not had in a while.

On top of that, Mark Jackson seems to be the type of coach that can groom young talent--something that is not a trait in a lot of NBA coaches. The work that he has done with the young players on his team has been remarkable in the short time that he has been there. Young players like Draymond Green and Harrison Barnes have bought into and maximized the roles that they have been given in Jackson's system. The development of Klay Thompson as a shooting guard has shown obvious improvement as his third year in the league is coming to a close.

But most importantly, Jackson is developing a franchise superstar player in point guard Stephen Curry. Curry is becoming more than just a deadeye shooter from three-point range under the tutlelage of Jackson. Steph's overall understanding of the game has taken a quantum leap. Curry went from averaging 17.5 points and 5.9 assists in his rookie season, to averaging 24.0 points and 8.5 assists in his fifth season as a player, and third year under the coaching of Jackson.

Curry is the very definition of a scoring point guard by being able to go for big point totals, while getting his teammates involved. Mark Jackson has obviously been passing onto Steph Curry the tricks of the trade that made Jackson fourth on the all-time assist list in NBA history with 10,334 assists. Jackson is not only trying to make Curry one of the best players of this generation, but he is trying to give Curry the tools that will have his name spoken among the greats of the game.

Mark Jackson simply brings a different kind of pedigree to the sideline of the Warriors. The toughness with which he played in his 17-year NBA career is being instilled into this young team, and the belief that they can achieve greatness is evident. Jackson is what the Golden State fanbase needs. He brings an energy to the franchise that was needed, and Warriors fans should appreciate it.