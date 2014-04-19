NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Preview - (3) Toronto Raptors - (6) Brooklyn Nets

The Toronto Raptors (48-34) - the Brooklyn Nets (44-38) is one of the more underrated series of the opening playoff round. Both of these teams surprised fans and analysts in their own way, for good and for bad.

Dwane Casey has done a great job of coaching his young Toronto Raptors squad this year. Toronto won the Atlantic Division and they have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA, defying many critics' projections to the contrary. Casey benefitted from getting solid contributions out of his backcourt of DeMar DeRozan (22.7 ppg) and Kyle Lowry (17.9 ppg) all season long. They are going to be a big reason why the Raptors are going to be competitive in this series. People also sleep on how good Toronto's frontcourt of Jonas Valenciunas and Amir Johnson are. Valenciunas has been productive in the paint scoring 11.8 points while grabbing 8.8 boards per night. Johnson has been a nice compliment to Valenciunas, putting up some solid numbers of his own with 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

The Raptors are not very deep, though they can bring Terrance Ross (10.9 ppg) off the bench who has been solid for them all year. But in the end they have enough athleticism and size to make things interesting against the experienced Nets.

Brooklyn's season has been a roller coaster with head coach Jason Kidd surviving his early on-the-job training woes to actually help BK turn in a pretty nice season. Nets owner, Mikhail Prokorov, is going to be looking for a return on his investment especially since he went $100 million over the salary cap to put together a sixth seeded team. That is unacceptable.

But let's face it, the inconsistency for Brooklyn was contagious from the head coach on down. At times the Nets look disinterested and bored. Joe Johnson (15.8 ppg) looked like a stud one minute and a dud the next. Paul Pierce (13.5 ppg, 45.1%) and Kevin Garnett (6.5 ppg, 6.6 rebs) looked like brokedown geriatric shells of themselves, and Deron Williams (14.3 ppg) plays like he is happy with his check and could care less about being great.

Fortunately for the Nets, Paul Pierce found some of his game down the stretch and made the Nets look formidable. The Nets were the only team to sweep the season series against the Miami Heat this year so they can't be that bad right?

Toronto feels disrespected by the fact that BK tanked at the end of the season so they could matchup against them. Brooklyn lost their final game with the thinking that Toronto was an easier mark in the first round than playing the Chicago Bulls. The Raptors are going to use that as motivation and attempt to make things difficult on BK for that train of thought.

This series could get chippy before it is over and will be worth looking because of the storylines. Can the young Raptors trip up BK or will the veteran savvy of the Nets be to much for the Raptors to handle? Let's look this series and find out the answers.