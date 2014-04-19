Brooklyn Nets Defeat Toronto Raptors In First Game of the 2014 NBA Playoffs

The Toronto Raptors met the Brooklyn Nets in the first game of the 2014 NBA playoffs. The contest started with Raptors GM Masai Ujiri shouting a profanity about the Nets to a group of riled up Raptors fans outside the stadium.

Warning: The below video contains profane language

The Brooklyn Nets then proceeded to defeat the Toronto Raptors 94-87 behind Joe Johnson’s 24 points. The game was riddled with mistakes, both on and off of the court. As seen above, Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri was seen riling up Raptors fans by shouting profanities about the opposing team. After half time, the shot clocks stopped working, so there was a small break while the new shot clocks were wheeled in to the arena. Then, the backup shot clocks turned out to be temperamental as well. The game went on with the Raptors PA announcer calling out the time on the shot clock, using a handheld stopwatch. Kevin Garnett also picked up a technical foul when he shoved Raptors guard Kyle Lowry after the whistle.

Paul Pierce scored 9 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, ensuring a win. Deron Williams also added 24 points to the stat sheet. Shaun Livingston scored 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting. The Nets won the game despite a poor shooting night from Kevin Garnett, and despite making only 4 of 23 three-pointers as a team.

Kyle Lowry, Greivis Vasquez, and Jonas Valanciunas filled up the stat sheet for the Raptors. Valanciunas finished the game with 17 points, and 18 rebounds. Kyle Lowry flirted with a triple-double adding 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. Vasquez was the Raptors only spark off of the bench, scoring 18 points, and dishing out 8 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas was the Raptors' go-to player early in the game, scoring the Toronto's first eight points. It seemed that his only poor play in the game, was an offensive goaltend on a layup that was already going in. Valanciunas also broke the Raptors’ record for rebounds by a single player in a playoff game, after pulling down 18. This was Valanciunas’s first playoff appearance.

Toronto Raptors Box Score:

Player PTS AST REB Kyle Lowry 22 8 7 Jonas Valanciunas 17 2 18 DeMar DeRozan 14 1 2 Terrence Ross 3 0 3 Amir Johnson 2 0 3 Greivis Vasquez 18 8 4 Patrick Patterson 9 2 5 Tyler Hansbrough 2 1 1 Nando De Colo 0 0 1 Chuck Hayes 0 0 0 Steve Novak 0 0 0 John Salmons 0 0 1

Brooklyn Nets Box Score:

Player PTS AST REB Joe Johnson 24 4 8 Deron Williams 24 3 1 Paul Pierce 15 4 4 Shaun Livingston 10 3 3 Kevin Garnett 5 1 8 Alan Anderson 6 1 2 Andray Blatche 5 0 6 Mason Plumlee 2 0 3 Mirza Teletovic 2 0 2 Marcus Thornton 1 0 0

