Sunday Introduces New Faces To The NBA Playoff Stage

Sunday's NBA playoff action will feature some of the young up-and-coming stars in the league. These youngsters have the opportunity to start making a name for themselves if they have standout performances in their playoff series.

Damian Lillard - Portland Trail Blazers

Blazers point guard Damian Lillard built on his 2012-13 "Rookie Of The Year" campaign with an All-Star season in 2013-14. The Blazers improved their fortunes by 21 games in the win column and Lillard's leadership at the point is a big reason why with averages of 19.0 points and 6.5 assists on the year. Lillard also is solid shooting the ball from beyond the three-point arc hitting 36.8% of his attempts. Lillard along with power forward, LaMarcus Aldridge, are going to be a dynamic duo to look for years to come. He is going to have an opportunity to showcase his game in a tough series against the Houston Rockets.





Kemba Walker - Charlotte Bobcats

Charlotte Bobcats' point guard Kemba Walker is looking like Michael Jordan's best draft pick ever. Kemba can ball, and along with Al Jefferson in the block, is a big reason for the Bobcats success this season. Walker is in his third season of NBA service and is enjoying his most prosperous season dropping 17.7 points and 6.1 assists per game on opponents. He is going to have his work cut out for him since his team will be taking on the defending champion Miami Heat in their opening round playoff matchup. Regardless of that, Kemba Walker could use this playoff series to catapult his reputation and help his team get to bigger and better things in the future.

John Wall and Bradley Beal - Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have one of the most exciting young backcourts in the NBA with point guard John Wall and shooting guard Bradley Beal. Wall made it to his first All-Star game this season and gave credence to the Wizards front office deciding to give him a bump in pay at 5-year $80 million. Wall has been stellar in his fourth season averaging 19.1 points and 8.5 assists. Wall's greatest asset is his end to end speed. Outside of Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, there may not be a faster point guard in the NBA with the ball in his hand.

Bradley Beal is slowly becoming known as one of the most deadeye shooters in the NBA. Beal shot 40.2% from three-point land this season while dropping 17.1 ppg in his second season in the NBA. When the Wizards drafted Beal third overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, the expectation was that he would be a solid shooter and rising star in the league. He is surely living up to that billing to this point.

Wall and Beal play against the stingy Chicago Bulls in the first round. With the skills that this young Wizards backcourt possess they could pose serious problems for Joakim Noah and company.