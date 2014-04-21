Oklahoma City Thunder Looks to Get the Edge on Memphis Grizzlies in Game Two
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

After turning back an ultimately futile comeback attempt by the Memphis Grizzles on Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder looks to gain a 2-0 advantage Monday as the two teams meet for Game 2 of their Western Conference NBA Playoff tilt.

The Thunder led by as many as 25 points on Saturday before a lackluster third quarter allowed the Grizzlies to climb back into the mix. Memphis closed the gap to two points midway through the fourth quarter, before Kevin Durant and the Thunder pulled away in a 100-86 victory.

Early on, Oklahoma City was able to parlay its speed, and a raucous home crowd, into a substantial lead. Durant and Russell Westbrook scored 19 of the Thunder's first 23 points on a variety of looks ranging from deep shots to dribble drives to fast break opportunities. The all-star combo scored 56 of OKC's 100 total points. Serge Ibaka added 17 of his own, including a handful of big shots in the second half to help hold off the Grizzlies' comeback bid.

Memphis, which runs its offense like a tank, stayed true to its game plan by continuously dumping the ball into Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol. The two big men scored a combined 37 points, but the early deficit proved too much to handle. Tony Allen played adequate defense on Durant and chipped in 13 points in his 33 minutes off the bench.