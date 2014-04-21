Oklahoma City Thunder Looks to Get the Edge on Memphis Grizzlies in Game Two

After turning back an ultimately futile comeback attempt by the Memphis Grizzles on Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder looks to gain a 2-0 advantage Monday as the two teams meet for Game 2 of their Western Conference NBA Playoff tilt.

The Thunder led by as many as 25 points on Saturday before a lackluster third quarter allowed the Grizzlies to climb back into the mix. Memphis closed the gap to two points midway through the fourth quarter, before Kevin Durant and the Thunder pulled away in a 100-86 victory.

Early on, Oklahoma City was able to parlay its speed, and a raucous home crowd, into a substantial lead. Durant and Russell Westbrook scored 19 of the Thunder's first 23 points on a variety of looks ranging from deep shots to dribble drives to fast break opportunities. The all-star combo scored 56 of OKC's 100 total points. Serge Ibaka added 17 of his own, including a handful of big shots in the second half to help hold off the Grizzlies' comeback bid.

Memphis, which runs its offense like a tank, stayed true to its game plan by continuously dumping the ball into Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol. The two big men scored a combined 37 points, but the early deficit proved too much to handle. Tony Allen played adequate defense on Durant and chipped in 13 points in his 33 minutes off the bench.

As they look towards Game 2, the Grizzlies have to feel fairly confident based upon two factors. First, Memphis was within striking distance until the last few minutes despite shooting 36% from the field and only 58% from the costless throw stripe. Randolph was a paltry 7-21 while Gasol and Mike Conley combined to hit just 13 of their 35 shot attempts. Such poor shooting is very rarely rewarded with a victory, but Memphis can take solace in knowing its slow down game can work if a few more shots fall on Monday night.

Secondly, the Grizzlies know they can dominate the interior. On Saturday, they shot 31 costless throws (they made only 18 of them) and had the Thunder front line in foul trouble for much of the evening. To their credit, despite the large first half deficit, the Grizzlies maintained their composure and kept feeding the bigs underneath. If Memphis can control tempo in Game 2 like it did during most of the second half of Game 1, and if its big men can convert in the paint, it has a reasonable shot at stealing a game on the road.

Oklahoma City, on the other hand, has to be pleased with its offensive execution and also its timely defensive play. The Thunder had 56 first half points and rallied to score another 31 in the fourth quarter after a 13-point hiccup in the third frame. OKC controlled tempo early as it raced out to a 25-point lead, getting a variety of fast break conversions, including baskets by Caron Butler and Reggie Jackson off the bench.

Defensively, despite being dominated inside the key for much of the night, Oklahoma City showed toughness and moxie when it needed to. There were very few wide open looks for the Grizzlies, especially inside, as most every shot attempt by Randolph was contested by either Ibaka, Kendrick Perkins, Steven Adams, or Hasheem Thabeet, a quartet that blocked a total of nine Memphis shots. Such physical play served notice to Memphis, and the rest of the West, that this Thunder team will not rely solely on speed and finesse to win playoff games this time around.

Game 2 of this series will no doubt feature more collisions in the paint, even as the Thunder tries to parlay defensive stops into transition buckets. Memphis, conversely, will hope to convert a higher percentage of its shots to slow down both the Oklahoma City break as well as the game itself.

Look for Oklahoma City to struggle early tonight as, all too often, teams feel they can repeat fast starts but then rarely do. Memphis knows it cannot afford another 20+ point deficit, and they will be even more methodical and purposeful on the offensive end. This game, like all of them, will be decided on which team controls the interior, and thus the tempo.

If Game 2 is played in the 90s, advantage Grizzlies. If it is a 100 point NASCAR race, look for Oklahoma City to take a 2-0 lead.