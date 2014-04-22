Three-Point Greatness on display between Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder

Shot #1 was routine - the same as the hundreds that came before it. But ultimately it meant everything in the world.

Shot #2 was a shot heard 'round the world. It is plastered in still shots and Vine videos all the way from Taiwan to Twitter. But ultimately it meant nothing.

On Monday night, Kevin Durant completed an outstanding four-point play late in regulation to help Oklahoma City erase a five point deficit and force overtime against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies. Durant's shot, a fadeaway three pointer from the corner after being pushed by Memphis' Marc Gasol, brought the Thunder crowd to its feet.

The monumental shot, aided by a missed Memphis costless throw, set the stage for a buzzer-beating overtime-clinching put-back score by OKC's Kendrick Perkins. After trailing by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter, surely Uncle Mo was in favor of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Except Memphis did pay heed to any of that mess.

Led by the stoic (at least on the outside) Dave Joerger, Memphis kept its composure and rallied for a series tying 111-105 victory over the highly favored Thunder. The Grizzlies, who controlled tempo and the scoreboard most of the game, surrendered a lead to Oklahoma City late before getting a cold-blooded three point shot from veteran Mike Miller to go up 95-93 with under a minute left.

Missed shots by the Thunder and missed costless throws by Mike Conley set up Durant's heroics. The overtime period, however, belonged to Memphis as they stole the home court advantage away from Oklahoma City.

No matter what happens in this series, Durant's three-point shot will go down in NBA Playoff lore. As fantastic as it was, however, it is ultimately sullied by what happened just a few moments before at the hands of Miller.

Oklahoma City had just taken a 93-92 lead after being down nine points earlier in the quarter. After a timeout, Joerger gave the ball to Conley who missed a short jumper, but the Thunder, who out rebounded the Grizzlies at night's end, could not get the one rebound that mattered most. Conley gathered his own misfire and pitched the ball out to Miller, who was waiting calmly to do what he'd done 1,530 times before.

A sweet stroke and even sweeter smile accompanied Miller's 1,531st successful three-point attempt and helped send Memphis back home with a brand new best-of-five series.

Scan the Internet today and fans will be able to view repeat after repeat of Durant's fall-away shot. Conversely, Miller's bucket will be harder to find. But in the grand scheme of things, it was the only three point shot from Monday night that meant anything.