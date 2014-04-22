Indiana Will Look To Even The Series In Game 2 With Atlanta

The Indiana Pacers' woes have continued into the playoffs. The last thing that Frank Vogel needed was for his teams' identity crisis to carry over into the playoffs, no less against an Atlanta Hawks team that is not afraid of them and possesses the ability to matchup and possibly take them out early in these playoffs.

Game 1 was an indication that the season series between these two teams was not a fluke. Atlanta, despite their record, is a glaringly bad matchup for the top seeded Pacers. Hawks center, Pero Antic, creates problems for the Pacers since he can shoot the trey and draw out Roy Hibbert from under the basket. With Hibbert not close to the rim, Jeff Teague and Paul Millsap are able to get to the rim at will. Teague finished with 28 points and Millsap with 25 respectively because of the overall issues that the Hawks offensive versatility imposes on Indy.

Also, when you look at Indiana, you have to wonder if they are a little bit more fragile mentally than what is being said. Roy Hibbert got rejected twice by Kyle Korver, of all people, and it looks as though Hibbert was trying to force the action and prove a point instead of staying within the framework of the offense. The Pacers had one of their classic offensive lulls during Game 1 and simply did not recover. Frank Vogel needs to find some answers quickly.

So what can Indiana do in Game 2 to even up the series? They need to get back to playing Indiana Pacers basketball. They need to pound the ball inside and let David West go to work on Paul Millsap. West needs to get Millsap into foul trouble to make life difficult on ATL. Paul George needs to be more aggresive offensively as well. He seems to be passive early in the game. He needs to play in a more energized way and get involved from the opening tap. The same is true of Lance Stephenson. He needs to impose his will on the game early on yet stay under control. Lastly, Roy Hibbert needs to dominate and not play so clumsily. Hibbert should be able to own the paint but he is playing very stiffly-- like the tin man. It is time for him to be fierce in the paint and be the intimidator that Indiana needs him to be.

Defensively, they may want to put someone else on Jeff Teague. Perhaps C.J. Watson should be given more minutes. They can have him try to contain Teague since George Hill is having such a hard time.



For Atlanta, they can't be satisfied with the Game 1 win. They have got to want more and play with the same intensity they did in Game 1. Jeff Teague has shown that, really, no one on the floor can check him. Therefore, he needs to stay agressive in tonight's game. Paul Milsap, in Game 1, was the best post player on the floor. He is going to have to maintain that status in Game 2 if ATL is going to pull off a second win on the road. Lastly, Atlanta's bench is going to have to show up. In the last game the Hawks bench scored only 16 points. They are not going to be able to get away with that in Game 2. Lou Williams, Elton Brand, Shelvin Mack and others are going to have to contribute off the pine in this game.

The Pacers are at a crossroads now. This game actually can either make or break their season. They need this game for their psyche more than to even up the series. Frank Vogel's club needs to have a rousing victory tonight.