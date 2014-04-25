2013-14 NBA Questions Part Tres

MVP:



Lovell’s Midseason Pick: Kevin Durant

Mark’s Midseason Pick: Lebron James

Lovell: Nothing has changed here. Durant has been on a mad tear for 80% of the season. Scoring at least 25 points in 41 games in a row is no small feat. The thing most people get hung up on is this isn’t the award for best player in the league. It’s for the most valuable player to his team. Look at it this way, if you take Lebron James off the Heat, they still have Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Ray Allen and various other utility pieces. If you take Kevin Durant off the Oklahoma City Thunder it would be a totally different story.

Honorable mention: Blake Griffin

Mark: Still going with Lebron even though he doesn't deserve it. The analysts and writers who vote for this want LeBron to be the best so bad that they will vote for Lebron. Durant gets it next year.

Honorable mention: Joakim Noah

Lovell: Someone sounds a little jaded...





Defensive player of the year:



Lovell’s Midseason Pick: Roy Hibbert

Mark’s Midseason Pick: Roy Hibbert

Mark: Boy, that escalated quickly. Roy Hibbert came in like a wrecking ball and then fell real hard. Joakim Noah is the defensive player of the year. The numbers aren't super impressive, but he locks down his defenders whether they're center, power forward, or a smaller guy on a switch. Noah has personified what it means to be defensive player of the year.

Honorable Mention: Tim Duncan



Lovell: Oh how the mighty have fallen. What is going on with the Pacers as a whole? Some people say their issues start and end with Paul George. That may be true, but their issues defensively start and end with Roy Hibbert. The season is almost over and Hibbert is going to end with 2.26 BPG (which is good, but a bit misleading), 0.26 SPG, and 6.60 RPG. Those numbers are not defensive player of the year numbers. Joakim Noah is the defensive player of the year. He has the ability to lock down the paint. He never shuts up when on the defensive end. His year will be ending somewhere along the lines of 1.51 BPG, 1.24 SPG, and 11.20 RPG. Doesn’t get much better than that.

Honorable mention: Tony Allen

Side note: Joakim Noah has in fact won the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Hashtag: Winning!

Coach of the year:

Lovell’s Midseason Pick: Jeff Hornacek

Mark’s Midseason Pick: Terry Stotts

Lovell: Hornacek is still a great pick for this award… that said coach Greg Popovich should be coach of the year. Disclaimer: this writer has a soft spot for the Phoenix Suns and what they did this year is truly amazing, But what coach Pop has managed this year is nothing short of amazing. No one has shown the mastery of line up management that Pop has displayed. He may be the only coach in the league that has maximized the use of his bench. He knows who will give him what and when they will give it to him. The Spurs have managed to win 62 games so far this season. Best record in the league. No reason he shouldn’t be coach of the year.

Honorable mention: Doc Rivers

Mark: This was another case of getting sucked into a streak and not looking at the team in a whole. Stotts is still a good coach, but Pop is...well he's Pop. Gregg Popovich deals with injuries, weird schedules, and all sorts of shenanigans and makes no excuses. All he does is win.

Honorable mention: Rick Carlisle

Lovell: Good work including Rick Carlisle in this conversation. Like we both mentioned in our predictions piece *link* Carlisle is terribly underrated and has taken a blah team to the playoffs.

Side note: Gregg Popovich has been Named Coach of the Year. As you can tell he is very excited.



Waste of Space Player:

Lovell’s Midseason Pick: Derrick Fisher

Mark’s Midseason Pick: Richard Jefferson

Lovell: Eh… This writer thinks you may have been right on this one. Derrick Fisher maybe old, but he has been way more productive. He has averaged 5.2 PPG while Jefferson has averaged 10.1 PPG… ok. Maybe that isn’t the best stat to look at… err… Ok, all of Jefferson’s stats are better than Fishers… Mark, little help?



Honorable mention: The corpse of Hedo Turkoglu

Mark: Let be honest, this award goes to J.R. Smith. Overpaid, overhyped, overused, and overrated. And he did absolutely nothing worth mentioning to help the Knicks do anything except lose. At least Fisher is help off the bench and Jefferson had a couple of big games for his age. The Knicks would be in the playoffs if they had either of those players.



Honorable mention: Larry Sanders

Lovell: Eh, you are being a bit tough on good Ol' JR (Yes! Your favorite WWE writer managed to sneak in a wrestling reference). Being inconsistent doesn't make you a waste of space.

Mark: Maybe. He was still a giant waste of space all year.

Best Team:

Lovell’s Midseason Pick: Indiana Pacers

Mark’s Midseason Pick: San Antonio Spurs

Mark: Spurs number one again? Spurs go on another insane post All-Star game winning streak? Spurs role players got better again? There's a shocker. *sarcasm*. As long as they have Popovich and Timmy D the Spurs will remain a juggernaut.

Honorable mention: Oklahoma City Thunder

Lovell: The Pacers are a mess right now. There hasn't been a collapse this bad since Ben Affleck agreed to star in "Gigli". Mark got this one right: the San Antonio Spurs are the best team in the NBA. Any team that wins 257 games a season has to be good

Honorable mention: Oklahoma City Thunder

Most exciting team:

Lovell’s Midseason Pick: Phoenix Suns

Mark’s Midseason Pick: Golden State Warriors

Mark: This writer picked the Golden State Warriors midseason but the Phoenix Suns were a team that kept people at the edge of their seats all year. A team projected to win seventeen games all year and more than doubled that number. The Suns beat and competed with the best teams in the league and didn't roll over and play dead even after Eric Bledsoe went down with an injury. To top it all off, watching Gerald Green on a fast break is breath taking.

Honorable Mention: Golden State Warriors



Lovell: The Suns may have not made the playoffs, but they are still the most exciting team in the NBA. They are number 2 in fast break points (second to the Clippers). The reason they are more exciting than the Clippers is it's not just two guys on the team making the highlight real. With a core that includes Eric Bledsoe, Goran Dragic, and Gerald Green there is no stopping them when they are running.

Honorable Mention: Golden State Warriors

Let Down Team:

Lovell’s Midseason Pick: Detroit Pistons

Mark’s Midseason Pick: Chicago Bulls

Lovell: *Drops mic*

Mark: ....next topic please.

Lovell: * in Charles Barkley's voice* Joe Dumars is rolling over in his grave...

Breakout star:

Lovell’s Midseason Pick: Anthony Davis

Mark’s Midseason Pick: Anthony Davis

Mark: Simple and to the point. Anthony Davis is the biggest and brightest star in the league. He's a center who's developed a jumper to adjust to pick and pop plays, still rebounds, still swats shots into the fourth row, and will eventually be a top five scorer. Sky is not the limit with Davis.

Honorable Mention: DeAndre Jordan

Lovell: Even though Davis is saddled with a sub par team he is still the breakout star of this season. Look at the leap Davis stats made from last year to this year:

2012/2013- 13.3 ppg, 8.6 reb, 1.17 stl, 1.75 blk

2013/2014- 20.81 ppg, 10.04 reb, 1.33 stl, 2.82 blk

Davis cemented his star status with the way he performed this year.

Honorable mention: LaMarcus Aldridge

Rookie of the year:

Lovell’s Midseason Pick: Michael Carter-Williams

Mark’s Midseason Pick: Michael Carter- Williams

Lovell: This is probably the toughest award to pick. Each of the rookies are on awful teams that rely on them to do a lot. The best way to do this may be to pick who has done more with less. Carter-Williams showcased his skills exponentially this season. He is still this writer’s pick for rookie of the year.

Honorable mention: Victor Oladipo

Mark: MCW has been a fantasy players dream. Points, assists, rebounds, steals, etcetera. Even stuck on a crappy team, MCW pays his heart out consistently. If Utah or Orlando made the playoffs the award could have gone to Trey Burke or Victor Oladipo. But they didn't. So it's by the numbers and biggest upside.

Honorable Mention: Trey Burks





Comeback player:

Lovell’s Midseason Pick: Russell Westbrook

Mark’s Midseason Pick: Tim Duncan

Mark: Tim Duncan is 1,000 years old and is still keeping these young kids in check in the paint. He is fifth in rebounding. The biggest thing is he still manages to score when called on.

Lovell: Nothing trumps how Westbrook has played since returning. In addition to that he seemingly has learned how to put the ball in Durant's hands at the end of games. If Westbrook and Durant are on the same page the western conference is in serious trouble.





Most overrated player:

Lovell’s Midseason Pick: Dwight Howard

Mark’s Midseason Pick: Dwight Howard

Lovell: Dwight Howard averaged 18 ppg and 12 reb... With his talent he should be at least 20/15. Will Howard ever live up to his potential?

Honorable mention: Roy Hibbert

Mark: "He's too talented to be this mediocre."-Kenny Smith

Honorable Mention: Josh Smith







NBA champions:

Lovell’s Midseason Pick: Indiana Pacers

Mark’s Midseason Pick: Indiana Pacers

Mark: The NBA makes more money when the Heat are playing. That said, Heat make it too the finals and proceed to beat the Heat in 6. The Spurs want the Heat in the finals and so does the NBA.

Lovell: Yeah... The Pacers have no business even in this conversation at this point. With the way this season has gone it would be impossible to pick the next champion. Can the Heat get over the hump and make it to their fourth NBA finals? Sure. Can the Spurs make it back to finals? Of course they can. That said, neither will win the NBA championship this year. If either team comes up against the Oklahoma City Thunder they will loose. This is Durant's year.





Most Improved Player:

Lovell’s Midseason Pick: Reggie Jackson

Mark’s Midseason Pick: Jeff Teague

Lovell: One of the main reasons the Thunder are title contenders is because of Reggie Jackson is coming off their bench. He gives them everything Westbrook doesn't give them. Jackson is a point guard. Westbrook at his core is a shooting guard. Not only can Jackson handle running the Second unit, but they also provide a great one two punch if you at them both together. For the Thunder to win the title, Jackson is key. The same could not be said last year. Reggie Jackson is the most improved player.

Honorable mention: Kyle Lowry

Mark: One person who completely embraced their new roll and ran with it is DeAndre Jordan. Jordan went from a guy who just catches ally-oops to an All-Star consideration, league leading rebounder, and too ten shot blocker. He's taken some of the rebounding pressure off of Blake and is finally not just an athletic guy.

Honorable Mention: Gerald Green

Side Note: Goran Dragic Has won the Most Improved Player award.

Disappointment of the Year thus far:

Lovell’s Midseason Pick: Phoenix Suns possibly making the playoffs

Mark’s Midseason Pick: Both New York teams stinking

Mark: One out of two isn't bad. The Knicks went from being a contender last year to an NBA meme. The Knicks are a joke. The only saving grace is that Carmelo Anthony hit the Bobcats for 61 points and at least tried. Even if it was too little too late.

Honorable Mention: Indiana Pacers

Lovell: It would have to be the recent woes of the Pacers. At this point, they can’t beat anyone. It’s sad.

Honorable mention: Steve Nash's health issues.





