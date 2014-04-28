Memphis Grizzlies' Tony Allen Is Succeeding At The Impossible

Without Tony Allen on the floor guarding Kevin Durant, it is arguable to say that the Memphis Grizzlies' season would already be over.

After all, Durant is the NBA scoring champion (again) and the front-runner for league MVP. KD toasted every defense in both the Western and Eastern Conferences on his way to averaging just over 30 points per game, and he did so while shooting over 50% from the field. Those kinds of numbers, had they been exhibited in the Oklahoma City Thunder's opening playoff series against Memphis, would be the basis of a slam dunk sweep of the #2 versus #7 matchup.

The problem is, Durant's numbers have been anything but close to his regular season output.

Enter Allen, a 6'4" 32-year-old reserve guard, who averaged just nine points per game during the regular season. However, much like he did a year ago, Allen has played smothering defense on Durant and any other Thunder player who dares enter his territory. His defensive tenacity, an integral part of the outstanding defensive scheme of the Grizzlies, has helped limit high-scoring Oklahoma City to just 98 points per game, down from 106 over the regular season. Further, OKC has hit just under 40% of its shots, almost seven percentage points lower than when the playoffs began.

While not the sole reason for the Thunder's struggles, Allen has been as vital as any member of the Grizzlies. Through Saturday's game four, which the Thunder won in overtime to knot the series 2-2, Allen has increased his minutes (starter Tayshaun Prince has been slowed by illness and ineffectiveness) and his scoring. But it is with his defense that the Memphis bread has been buttered.

According to NBA.com player tracker, when Allen is on the floor, his opponents average less than 33% shooting from 10 feet or more away from the basket. Allen and the Grizzlies have done a superb job of limiting driving lanes for the Thunder players and contesting nearly every shot taken. Both Durant and Russell Westbrook, a combined 37% from the field, have had terrible shooting performances because of it.

Durant, to his credit, is shaking off the stigma that he nor his Thunder can score effectively against the Memphis defense.

“It’s not like I’m just totally getting locked down,” Durant said. “[Allen] is making it tough, but it’s not like I’m just nonexistent. I don’t know what you guys have been watching. He’s just making me work, like everybody else will.” Source: Washington Post

Allen, on the other hand, is continuing his humble persona and deflecting his success to the team concept. “All I can do is just stay alert on Kevin Durant, each 24 seconds they get it, and be ready to compete,” he said. "I just play hard and compete. It's a competition. So I just want to keep competing and do whatever I can to help my team win." Sources: Washington Post and CBSSports

"People are gonna see the highlight of Westbrook hitting [shots], but 99 percent of the things [Allen] did on the floor tonight were spectacular," said Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger of his defensive stopper. "That's the guy that we all love." Source: CBSSports

One thing is clear - Allen is having success with slowing down Durant. And now, with a best-of-three scenario that resumes on Tuesday, Allen and company must remain vigilant on defense. But he knows, with three of the first four games ending in overtime, that the difference between winning and losing is often the slimmest of margins. Every possession matters.

“It’s just a competition at the end of the day. It’s ain’t about me,” Allen said. “It’s about the Grizzlies coming in here basically playing grit-and-grind basketball and holding our hats on the defensive end. We got schemes that we tried to take advantage of on the defensive end. All we could do is hope for the best when he shoots it as far as making him miss.” Source: NewsOK

And so go the Grizzlies. Step by grinding step, one gritty play after another. Time will tell if it will be enough in this series.