The Donald Sterling Story: Beginning to End

The last few days have been the most controversial that the NBA has seen in years, and maybe even decades. Earlier this week, Clippers owner Donald Sterling was caught expressing racist views, and using racial slurs in a conversation with his girlfriend.

V. Stiviano says that she is in possession of hundreds of hours of recordings between her and Sterling. The NBA decided to only review the tape that was released by TMZ to the public. Sterling is heard clearly stating that he is upset with his girlfriend “associating with minorities”, and recommends that she doesn’t bring them to Clippers games.

The recording can be listened to here:

Here is Doc River’s reaction:

Here’s Magic Johnson’s reaction:

Sterling claims that his view on minorities is a product of society, and that all races look at each other from a certain set perspective. Most of the tape is understandable, however the fact that he told his girlfriend, that is half African-American and half Latino to stay away from minorities, is extremely confusing.

The NBA announced that while the tape was under investigation, Sterling was not to attend game 4 of the Clippers- Warriors series. Sterling complied with the league. The Clippers voiced their concern over the situation to each other over a team meeting, and eventually decided that they would participate in the game. The Clippers turned their warm-ups inside out later that night to show their disdain for the comments. The Miami Heat showed support by repeating the Clippers actions in their pregame warm up, while the Portland Trail Blazers took a more subtle approach, wearing black socks in their game. Doc Rivers also announced that he “doesn’t see a way that Sterling could convince him to head coach next year.”

The Clippers lost most of their major sponsors as well, including State Farm and Kia, and their broadcasting sponsor.

The NBA announced their decision today in a press conference, where new NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that Sterling will be fined 2.5 million dollars, as well as being banned for life from any Clippers or NBA associated event. Sterling will not be allowed in any of the Clippers facilities, including their: practice facility, arena, executive offices, and player facilities. Sterling will also be banned from making any decisions regarding the team. The NBA owners will have a vote (that will undoubtedly pass) on whether or not to strip Sterling of his ownership. The league will need two thirds of the vote to continue with the action. It’s starting to look like Rivers won’t have to worry about coaching for Sterling next season.

The reaction from current players, former players, and owners has been extremely supportive of Silver’s decision. Some of the supporters include: Michael Jordan, the Clippers organization, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Paul Allen, Mark Cuban, and many more.

--Update—

The NBPA VP Roger Mason announced that the players were prepared to boycott all playoff games until Sterling was banned, if that wasn’t the punishment.