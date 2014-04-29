The Donald Sterling Story: Beginning to End
USA Today

The last few days have been the most controversial that the NBA has seen in years, and maybe even decades. Earlier this week, Clippers owner Donald Sterling was caught expressing racist views, and using racial slurs in a conversation with his girlfriend.

V. Stiviano says that she is in possession of hundreds of hours of recordings between her and Sterling. The NBA decided to only review the tape that was released by TMZ to the public. Sterling is heard clearly stating that he is upset with his girlfriend “associating with minorities”, and recommends that she doesn’t bring them to Clippers games.

The recording can be listened to here: