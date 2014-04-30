Dallas Mavericks - San Antonio Spurs Game 5 Live Score

The San Antonio Spurs manage to hold off the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 to take the series lead 3-2. Game 6 will be played in Dallas on Friday. The Spurs will have a chance to close out the Mavericks in Game 6.

4th Quarter (0.0) - San Antonio will hold on and win Game 5. Spurs win 110-103.

4th Quarter (1:31) - A clutch three by Tony Parker as the shot clock winds down. San Antonio up 101-94.

4th Quarter (2:36) - Carter knocks down another three pointer to cut the Spurs lead to four points.

4th Quarter (3:40) - The Mavericks have looked terrible defensively tonight. A total of 52 points in the paint for the Spurs.

4th Quarter (4:32) - Nowitzki has made his last six shots. Dallas has to keep going to him.

4th Quarter (6:00) - Not only have the Spurs completely destroyed the Mavericks in the paint, but they have also cleaned the offensive boards very well. Splitter coming up huge in the fourth.

4th Quarter (7:33) - Nowitzki starting to catch fire. Two straight buckets for the big man.

4th Quarter (8:40) - Two straight pick-and-roll's by San Antonio. Bad rotation by the Mavericks.

4th Quarter (9:27) - Ginobili knocks down a three pointer to extend their lead to nine. Crucial time for the bench players to step up.

4th Quarter (12:00) - This game is a lot closer than it should be. Currently, the Spurs are up 79-71.

3rd Quarter (24.7) - San Antonio has performed the pick-and-roll with ease. It's been the bread and butter play that Dallas can't seem to defend.

3rd Quarter (1:02) - Carter has been a beast with five three pointers tonight.

3rd Quarter (1:50) - Poor defense by Dallas. San Antonio capitalizes on the error. Spurs lead 77-68.

3rd Quarter (3:26) - Great ball movement by the Spurs. The extra pass makes their offense look smooth.

3rd Quarter (4:44) - Timeout by Dallas. Maybe Carlisle can find an answer to stop San Antonio. The Spurs lead 71-69.

3rd Quarter (6:18) - Tony Parker continues to play at a high level. The Mavericks really don't have an answer to stop the Spurs offensively.

3rd Quarter (7:22) - Danny Green strips the ball and hits a fast break three to keep a ten point lead.

3rd Quarter (8:26) - Even though the Spurs have done a fantastic job on defense, they have allowed too many three pointers. Dallas has lived by them tonight.

3rd Quarter (9:58) - Dallas has to do a better job of boxing out Splitter and Duncan. They are killing the Mavericks down low.

Halftime - After a comeback in the first quarter, Dallas failed to keep the game close. San Antonio's hot hand gave them a seven point lead at halftime. Dirk Nowitzki didn't get a lot of open shots which didn't help their situation. Players like Vince Carter and Monta Ellis will need to take over in the second half.

2nd Quarter (0.0) - San Antonio leads at the half 58-49.

2nd Quarter (1:05) - Leonard has had an impactful first half so far. Dallas letting things get out of hand.

2nd Quarter (2:08) - Nowitzki still having complications finding the open shot. Almost every shot of his has been his fadeaway shot.

2nd Quarter (3:15) - Very few turnovers in the first half. When Dallas does turnover the ball, the Spurs take advantage. Spurs lead 49-44.

2nd Quarter (4:03) - Duncan hasn't been a big factor in the game tonight. It's hard not to imagine that he won't come up big sometime in the game.

2nd Quarter (5:31) - Game tied. Each team sitting at 42 points.

2nd Quarter (6:13) - Dallas and San Antonio exchange three pointers. Marion comes up with a steal.

2nd Quarter (7:27) - Carter hits another three pointer to tie the ball game. Dallas has only missed one three pointer.

2nd Quarter (8:57) - Bench play for San Antonio hasn't been as good as it was in the regular season. Let's see if they can turn it around.

2nd Quarter (10:00) - The Spurs have dominated the paint in this game. A lot of great inside play.

1st Quarter (0.0) - Harris makes another three to close the quarter after a 13-3 run by the Mavericks. Spurs lead 27-26.

1st Quarter (45.7) - Ginobili hits a big three and then Harris drains a three shortly after.

1st Quarter (1:50) - Seven straight points by the Mavericks. They cut the lead to six.

1st Quarter (2:28) - Incredible defense by the Spurs in this first quarter. Despite their age, they sure don't show it.

1st Quarter (3:23) - Big block by Dallas but they continue to miss shots. San Antonio up 24-13.

1st Quarter (5:05) - The Spurs transition offense looks beautiful. Everything going right for them.

1st Quarter (6:20) - The Mavericks have gone cold offensively. Defensively they can't stop San Antonio at all.

1st Quarter (7:48) - San Antonio having a fast start to this game. They are 6-8 shooting from the field. Parker doesn't seem to be bothered by the ankle. Spurs lead 15-8.

1st Quarter (9:26) - Dalembert sprained his ankle. Dallas is short handed when it comes to big men.

1st Quarter (10:00) - Nowitzki and Parker both get a bucket here in the first two minutes. Those are going to be the two players to look tonight.

1st Quarter (12:00) - The Mavericks win the tip. Game 5 is under way.

5:50 PM - The team that reaches a 100 points first, wins the game.

5:45 PM - Controlling the pace of the game will be something the Spurs want to do. If they can control the clock and play outstanding defense, there is no way that Dallas will be close in the end.

5:43 PM - Dallas has thrived on their ability to move the ball well and get out in transition. The Spurs will have to limit their turnovers.

5:42 PM - Monta Ellis has really been the difference maker in keeping Dallas in close games. He usually makes his deadly appearance with just a few minutes left in the game. San Antonio has to shut down Ellis in the fourth quarter.

5:40 PM - When it comes to Tony Parker, he hasn't been a role player since Game 3 when he put up 17 points. Parker needs to attack the basket early and often in tonight's matchup.

5:36 PM - Dirk Nowitzki hasn't been able to get a lot of open shots in the series. Getting Nowitzki open shots tonight will have to be one of the major parts of Dallas' game plan.

5:34 PM - Tonight's game takes place in San Antonio where the Spurs rarely lose. The Mavericks were able to capture a road win earlier in the series in San Antonio. Either team can take the lead 3-2 in the series with a victory tonight.

5:30 PM - Welcome to VAVEL's live inline coverage of Game 5 between the Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM, EST.