Indiana Pacers - Atlanta Hawks Game 6 ~ Live Score, Highlights and Commentary of NBA Playoffs

Final: Game 7 will be in Indiana on Saturday. Time TBD

Final: 3 Pacers finish with more than 20 points to lead the Pacers to victory.

Final: Indiana wins 95-88

4th Quarter (:12): Williams makes the layup and got fouled.

4th Quarter (:17): George Hill makes both costless throws. Pacers lead 93-53

4th Quarter (:17): Jeff Teague misses another layup. Now George Hill is heading to the costless throw line to shoot 2. Pacers lead 91-85

4th Quarter (:25): Jeff Teague misses the layup and Paul George grabs the rebound and is heading back to the costless throw line.

4th Quarter (:33): Paul George drains 2 costless throws. Pacers lead 89-85

4th Quarter (:33): Louis Williams passes the ball straight to Paul George for the turnover. George at the line to shoot 2.

4th Quarter (:48): David West drives to the hoop and scores! Pacers lead 87-85

4th Quarter (1:57): George Hill takes it to the rim as the Pacers grab the lead 85-84.

4th Quarter (2:34): David West with 2 costless throws then makes the jumper to cut the Atlanta lead to 1.

4th Quarter (3:01): Paul Millsap picks up his 5th foul. One more and he's gone.

4th Quarter (3:11): Jeff Teague makes a big jumper, giving the Hawks an 84-79 lead.

4th Quarter (6:18): The Hawks are already in the bonus, they'll shoot costless throws for the rest of the game.

4th Quarter (7:13): Paul George nails the 3 as the shot clock expires. Pacers still trail the Hawks 74-73.

4th Quarter (8:33): Roy Hibbert just grabbed his first 2 rebounds of the game.

4th Quarter (9:26): Louis Williams drains another 3 as the Hawks lead 72-68. Indiana calls timeout.

4th Quarter (10:22): Kyle Korver picks up his 4th foul.

3rd Quarter (:00): Jeff Teagues scores twice to give the Hawks the lead at the end of the third quarter 67-64.

3rd Quarter (1:25): George Hill breaks the tie with a 3 from the top of the key.

3rd Quarter (1:53): Paul Millsap ties the game again at 61-61.

3rd Quarter (2:48): Louis Williams with the difficult And 1. Pacers still lead 61-57

3rd Quarter (3:19): Mike Scott just put Ian Mahinmi on a poster as the crowd erupts.

3rd Quarter (4:23): Lance Stephenson hits the floor hard as he's fouled by Antic.

3rd Quarter (4:41): Jeff Teague blows by the Pacers defense for the easy layup.

3rd Quarter (5:09): Paul George just picked up his 4th foul as he goes to the bench.

3rd Quarter (8:07): Kyle Korver drains his 3rd triple of the game. Pacers lead 51-48.

3rd Quarter (9:12): Pero Antic called for the technical foul after complaining about not getting a call.

Halftime: One story to follow after game...Paul George and another Pacer took one step onto the court during the skirmish between George Hill and Mike Scott while they were on the bench. By rule, they are supposed to be suspended for the next game.

Halftime: Stephenson leads the Pacers with 13 points while Jeff Teague leads the Hawks with 11.

Halftime: Both teams have missed several wide open shots! Hopefully that changes in the second half.

2nd Quarter (:00): George Hill hits a 3 at the buzzer as the Pacers go to the locker room up 44-39.

2nd Quarter (:19): First Atlanta was lining up to shoot costless throws, then Indiana's George Hill goes to the line to shoot 2.

2nd Quarter (:19): Confusion on the court as the refs are deciding what to do.

2nd Quarter (:19): Double technical fouls have been called on George Hill and Atlanta's Mike Scott.

2nd Quarter (:19): Mike Scott and George Hill get tangled up as things are getting heated.

2nd Quarter (7:59): The Pacers are playing much better with Hibbert on the bench. They're able to spread the floor on offense and are faster on defense.

2nd Quarter (8:48): Atlanta is outrebounding the Pacers 19-10.

2nd Quarter (11:27): Lance Stephenson grabs the offensive rebound and puts it back plus the foul.

End of the 1st Quarter: Paul George is struggling from the field, scoring 4 points while shooting 2-6.

End of the 1st Quarter: Jeff Teague and Lance Stephenson lead their teams in scoring with 5 points each.

End of the 1st Quarter: Atlanta leads 22-20 after 1.

1st Quarter (3:26): The Pacers are struggling to score as they are down 17-9 at the timeout.

1st Quarter (4:55): Lance breaks the Hawks 12-0 run. 15-7 Atlanta.

1st Quarter (5:27): Chris Copeland checks in for Roy Hibbert as the Pacers go small.

1st Quarter (5:27): 4 offensive rebounds for the Hawks already.

1st Quarter (7:33): Kyle Korver makes his first 3 off the tipped-out rebound. 10-5 Hawks as the Pacers call time-out.

1st Quarter (8:07): The David West flagrant foul is downgraded to a common foul after review.

1st Quarter (8:07): David West called for the flagrant foul on Pero Antic.

1st Quarter (11:49): 11 seconds into the game and we have the first foul. Lance Stephenson goes to the line for 2.

1st Quarter (12:00): And we're off! The Pacers win the tip.

Pregame: The pressure is on for Indiana. If they lose this game or this series, it will be remembered as one of the biggest 1st round upsets in recent years.

Pregame: Tip off is minutes away!

Pregame: Let's see if Roy Hibbert shows up tonight. Remember in Game 5, he had exactly 0 points and 0 rebounds in 12 minutes.

Pregame: It's win or go home for the Indiana Pacers!