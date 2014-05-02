Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Randolph Suspended for Game 7

The Memphis Grizzlies have lost their best player for Saturday's game seven against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a contest that's pivotal for the Grizzlies's chances to extend their playoff hopes.

Zach Randolph is being suspended because he punched Thunder center Steven Adams in the jaw during OKC's blowout win in Memphis on Thursday. The NBA office announced the suspension late Friday and as a result, the Grizzlies won't have their star player for their most important contest of the season.

The incident took place late in the fourth quarter on Thursday in a game that was essentially out of reach after halftime. Randolph will hope that his team can rally for a victory and extend his season but unfortunately, the forward will have to look it from the sidelines.

Randolph has been the leading scorer for the Grizzlies on both the regular season and the playoffs, averaging just over 18 points per game. Without him in the lineup, Memphis faces an even steeper uphill climb against the second-seeded Thunder in a decisive game seven at the Cheesapeake Energy Arena.

Starting Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley injured his hamstring in the third quarter of the 104-84 loss to Oklahoma City, and although he said Friday that he will play, it remains to be seen how effective Conley will be come game time.