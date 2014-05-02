Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Randolph Suspended for Game 7
Sue Ogrocki - AP Photo

The Memphis Grizzlies have lost their best player for Saturday's game seven against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a contest that's pivotal for the Grizzlies's chances to extend their playoff hopes.

Zach Randolph is being suspended because he punched Thunder center Steven Adams in the jaw during OKC's blowout win in Memphis on Thursday. The NBA office announced the suspension late Friday and as a result, the Grizzlies won't have their star player for their most important contest of the season.