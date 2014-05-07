Los Angeles Clippers - Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2: Live Score Coverage of NBA Playoffs 2014

Oklahoma City is able to bounce back after a slumping Game 1. With sensational performances by Durant and Westbrook, the Thunder were able to capture Game 2 and head to Los Angeles with the series tied. There was an improved defensive effort by the Thunder. Game 3 will be played on Friday at 10:30 PM, EST.

4th Quarter (1:50) - Both Westbrook and Durant are one assist away from a triple-double.

4th Quarter (2:24) - Paul fouls out and ends it with a technical.

4th Quarter (3:28) - Fisher hurts his shoulder after getting screened by Davis. That's a big man to run into.

4th Quarter (5:19) - There has been no boxing out for the Clippers in this fourth quarter. None at all.

4th Quarter (7:11) - Refs have been busy with the whistle all game. Fouls are being given out like candy.

4th Quarter (9:05) - Another technical foul on the Thunder. Shows how much these teams are out to win.

4th Quarter (10:03) - Crawford nails a three. Clippers starting to get some open shots.

3rd Quarter (0.0) - It didn't take long for the Thunder to catch fire. A fantastic third quarter for Oklahoma City. It's starting to get out of hand for the Clippers. Thunder are up 94-77.

3rd Quarter (1:37) - Oklahoma City is running away with this game. They lead 93-75.

3rd Quarter (2:40) - Los Angeles has hurt themselves with turnovers. One after another. The Thunder are taking advantage of it too.

3rd Quarter (4:37) - Barnes makes a three pointer for the Clippers to end the drought. Los Angeles is still having trouble keeping Oklahoma City out of the paint.

3rd Quarter (6:40) - Oklahoma City has been much more aggressive. Westbrook gets two straight steals.

3rd Quarter (8:08) - Clear path foul on the Thunder. Paul shoots two costless throws.

3rd Quarter (8:54) - Griffin hits two back-to-back jumpers. Lots of banging around going on down low. Thunder up by five.

Halftime - A very entertaining half of basketball. Kevin Durant showed why he deserved the MVP award with 21 points. Tough defense kept the Clippers in the game. Both teams shot a lot of costless throws. Oklahoma City had a high shooting percentage of 53%.

2nd Quarter (0.0) - Despite playing without most lights, the half is finished out and nobody scores. Thunder lead 61-56.

2nd Quarter (27.2) - The lights go out in the stadium. Not pitch black but still dark. Flashback to the Super Bowl.

2nd Quarter (27.2) - Great defensive effort by both teams. Stripping balls, active hands and transition defense have been phenomenal.

2nd Quarter (1:23) - Redick is 6/8 shooting. He has done a splendid job of keeping the Clippers in the game.

2nd Quarter (2:46) - Los Angeles takes the lead by one. Clippers up 54-53/

2nd Quarter (4:39) - There have been a cluster of offensive boards by Jordan and Griffin. The Thunder need to do a better job of boxing them out.

2nd Quarter (5:45) - Two technicals handed out to Westbrook and coach Brooks.

2nd Quarter (6:38) - Los Angeles is on a nice run to bring the Thunder lead to three. Oklahoma City leads 43-40.

2nd Quarter (8:03) - Davis is coming up big for Los Angeles off the bench. They need that from him. Clippers cut the lead to six.

2nd Quarter (10:24) - Three straight three point attempts by the Clippers. All of them are missed. They need to work the ball inside.

1st Quarter (0.0) - A strong start for the Thunder as Kevin Durant leads the team to lead 37-28.

1st Quarter (3:22) - Oklahoma City is dominating the paint. The Clippers need to get Griffin the ball. He hasn't had much to do with the offense in this first quarter.

1st Quarter (5:06) - Durant showing that he is the league's MVP. Already 12 points in the first quarter. Timeout by the Clippers. Thunder up 22-18.

1st Quarter (6:41) - The Clippers are 4/4 from the three point line. Chris Paul has picked up his second foul. Los Angeles will have to be very careful with fouling.

1st Quarter (9:17) - A lot of energy being shown by the Thunder. Better defense so far tonight. Westbrook is gaurding Paul.

1st Quarter (11:30) - Two quick fouls on Los Angeles in the first 30 seconds of the game.

1st Quarter (12:00) - Things are under way in Oklahoma City! Clippers win the tip.

9:08 PM - Another key to the game will be costless throw shooting. The Clippers did an outstanding job of attacking the basket and getting to the costless throw line. They shot 30 costless throws compared to the Thunder's 23.

8:50 PM - Oklahoma City's bench has to be able to play a lot better. In Game 1, they weren't even a factor.

8:43 PM - The Los Angeles Clippers played a near perfect game on Monday. Chris Paul was a big part of that success. It will be interesting to see if the Thunder have figured out how to gaurd Paul and take him out of the game.

8:40 PM - Kevin Durant met with the media after losing Game 1. "The effort was there," Durant said. "We had good intentions, but they got hot. We have got to correct it. We have to make them miss next game and be a little bit more physical."

8:35 PM - As far as injuries go, there are no significant injuries for the Thunder. Los Angeles will be without Hedo Turkoglu. It's more about staying healthy than getting healthy for both teams.

8:32 PM - The Thunder's starting five consists of Russell Westbrook, Thabo Sefolosha, Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka and Kendrick Perkins. Oklahoma City is coached by Scott Brooks.

8:30 PM - The Clippers starting five will be Chris Paul, J.J. Redick, Matt Barnes, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Los Angeles is coached by Doc Rivers.

8:23 PM - Game 2 will be played in Oklahoma City at Chesapeake Energy Arena where the Thunder only lost seven games in the regular season.

8:19 PM - Coach Doc Rivers addressed the media after Game 1. "You don't read too much into it because it's still Game 1 of the series," he said. "With us, I don't think you can get too high or too low. You've just got to keep coming out and playing. You might get those same shots tomorrow and they not go in."

8:17 PM - Kevin Durant gave his MVP press conference. It was emotional and powerful for the 25 year-old basketball star on Tuesday. Look his MVP speech below.

8:12 PM - Stat leaders for the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 include:

Russell Westbrook who put up 29 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Kevin Durant also chipped in with 25 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Thunder shot 46% in Game 1. You can view more stats from the Thunder in Game 1 here.

8:10 PM - Stat leaders for the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 include:

Chris Paul who finished with 32 points, 2 rebounds and 10 assists.

Blake Griffin dropped in 23 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

The team shot for 55% and also took 30 costless throws. You can check out more stats from the Clippers in Game 1 here.

8:04 PM - After capturing an impressive win on the road, the Clippers have a chance to go up two games on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Winning Game 1 also secured homecourt for Los Angeles. Game 2 provides a chance for the Thunder to figure out what went wrong in Game 1 and find a way to shut down Chris Paul who gave plenty of headaches on Monday.

8:00 PM - Welcome to VAVEL's live score and inline coverage of Game 2 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 PM, EST.