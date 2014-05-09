Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers Game 3 Preview

Game one belonged to Chris Paul and the Clippers. Game two was about Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Now with their Western Conference series knotted at a game apiece, the scene shifts to Los Angeles for an important game 3. And the proverbial stakes are getting higher.

About his team's 112-101 game two victory, Thunder coach Scott Brooks is keeping it perspective. "You can't be satisfied," Brooks said. "The intensity as the series goes along improves and it becomes greater, and we have to make the next jump." (Source: ESPN)

Clippers coach Doc Rivers is also trying to keep the focus on his team, especially in the wake of the controversy that surrounds owner Donald Sterling. When asked about Sterling, Rivers was quick to keep the conversation centered on basketball.

"We need to be uneasy about Westbrook and Durant," Rivers said, declining to respond to questions about the embattled owner. "That's who we need to be really uneasy about because they're putting more pressure on us right now." (Source: ESPN)

As for the players, they know that game three is vital to their hopes of moving on to the Western Conference Finals. Los Angeles has to be concerned with its lack of focus on rebounding. In game two, OKC out-boarded the Clippers 52-36, and Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan combined for just 14 rebounds and 22 points. Paul put up 17 after scorching the Thunder for 32 in game one. Los Angeles was led in scoring by guard J.J. Redick, who had 18.

Oklahoma City, however, in a must win game got superb performances out of both Durant - 32 points to go with his 12 caroms and 9 assists - and Westbrook, who notched his third triple double of these NBA Playoffs with 31-10-10 on his stat line. Reserve center Steven Adams showed why he is an up-and-coming force by scoring 6 points and grabbing 5 rebounds in his 17 minutes. But it was his physical play against Jordan and Griffin that has earned him the respect of his coaches and teammates.

“When you play hard, a lot of guys don’t want you to play hard,” Brooks said, speaking of his 7-foot rookie. “This is a competition, so you have to be ready to play against Steven Adams because he’s going to give you everything he has.” (Source: NY Times)

Adams' play has also drawn the ire of his opponents.

“Red Auerbach always told me you need to get agitators,” Rivers said, when asked about the rookie. “He’s [Adams] one of those for sure.” (Source: NY Times)

Despite all of the ancillary story lines, tonight's game three will once again come down to Durant and Westbrook for the Thunder and Paul and Griffin for the Clippers. The superstar tandem that performs the best will lead its team to victory. And one step closer to the NBA's holy grail.