Oklahoma City Thunder Trips up Los Angeles Clippers, Takes Series Lead
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

After trading sizable winning margins in games one and two, there would be no blowout win in Game 3 of the Western Conference Playoff series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers. In the end, Oklahoma City survived costly fouls and turnovers to sneak out of the Staples Center with a 118 - 112 victory.

Despite winning the statistical battle - OKC shot 11 percentage points higher than the Clippers and had more assists and rebounds - the Thunder needed some cold shooting from the Clippers over the last five minutes to seal the victory. After closing the gap to one point, missed shots by LA allowed the Thunder to extend its lead.

Kevin Durant finished with a game high 36 points, while Russell Westbrook added 23 of his own, missing a second straight triple-double by two rebounds. The Thunder shot 56% as a team compared to just 45% for the Clippers.