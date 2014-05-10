Oklahoma City Thunder Trips up Los Angeles Clippers, Takes Series Lead

After trading sizable winning margins in games one and two, there would be no blowout win in Game 3 of the Western Conference Playoff series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers. In the end, Oklahoma City survived costly fouls and turnovers to sneak out of the Staples Center with a 118 - 112 victory.

Despite winning the statistical battle - OKC shot 11 percentage points higher than the Clippers and had more assists and rebounds - the Thunder needed some cold shooting from the Clippers over the last five minutes to seal the victory. After closing the gap to one point, missed shots by LA allowed the Thunder to extend its lead.

Kevin Durant finished with a game high 36 points, while Russell Westbrook added 23 of his own, missing a second straight triple-double by two rebounds. The Thunder shot 56% as a team compared to just 45% for the Clippers.

At hotly contested game throughout - the biggest lead for either team was eight points - the two teams exchanged leads back and forth until late in the fourth quarter when the Thunder separated just enough to keep the Clippers at bay. However, the game was marred by technical fouls and questionable defensive decisions by both teams resulting in a fanfare of costless throws.

Defensively, Oklahoma City struggled to keep the Clippers out of the paint. But the Thunder was getting to the basket easily too, resulting in a four point advantage in scoring inside. Despite Blake Griffin's team high 34 points, OKC was able to hold down the fort inside during crunch time.

Oklahoma City's bench came up big for the Thunder, at just the right times. Reggie Jackson and Steven Adams both contributed big minutes in the second quarter. Jackson hit 3-4 in the quarter and finished with 14. Adams chipped in 4 more along with 9 rebounds and an emphatic block of a Jamal Crawford lay-up attempt in the second half.

After being in foul trouble for most of the first half, Serge Ibaka let loose in the third quarter, hitting six straight wide open shots from the elbow. He finished with 20 points on 9-10 shooting. Caron Butler had his big moments in the fourth quarter with three makes from beyond the arc, each of them giving the Thunder a lead. He chipped in 14 off the pine.

For much of the game, OKC looked like world beaters with ball movement and passes that set up easy baskets. Thunder turnovers, 14 of them, helped keep Los Angeles in the game.

With the victory, Oklahoma City takes a 2-1 series edge over Los Angeles and regains the home court advantage in their best-of-seven matchup.