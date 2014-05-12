Miami Heat - Brooklyn Nets Live Score and Commentary of the 2014 NBA Playoffs

Full-Time: That's it from the Barclays Center! I'm Juan Pablo Aravena (@jparavenarant on Twitter) and I hope you've had a great time. Keep tuning in to VAVEL USA, where we will have all the coverage of the 2014 NBA Playoffs!

Full-Time: As for the Brooklyn Nets, they have a solid performance but couldn't secure their lead on crunch time. They will travel back to Miami with their back against the wall and down 1-3 in the series against a Miami team that has looked very good this postseason.

Full-Time: The game is over and the Miami Heat comes through with a huge 102-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets! LeBron James finished with 49 points - tying a playoff career high - while Chris Bosh hit a big three-pointer and Ray Allen closed things out from the charity stripe.

4th - 1 sec: James scores one out of two and fails to top his personal mark.

4th - 1 sec: Joe Johnson fails to convert another three and after the rebound, James is fouled. He has a chance to make history.

4th - 5 secs: Allen scores the second FT. 101-96 Miami with five seconds left.

4th - 5 secs: Allen scores the first one.

4th - 5 secs: After an air-ball from Pierce, Teletovic scored from inside the paint. Ray Allen is fouled after the inbound and he goes to the line once again.

4th - 10 secs: Allen scores both shots. 99-94 Miami.

4th - 10 secs: Ray Allen dribbles around and he's fouled. Two shots from the line for one of the best costless throws shooters in NBA history.

4th - 15 secs: Erik Spoelstra calls for another timeout after his team was unable to inbound the ball.

4th - 15 secs: James misses and Wade gets the offensive board. He's fouled by Livingston and Miami is up by three with 15 seconds left and the possession.

4th - 39 secs: Joe Johnson misses near the rim and Miami grabs the rebound!

4th - 57 secs: Chris Bosh nets the three-pointer from the corner! 97-94 for Miami!

4th - 1:15: Joe Johnson misses a fadeaway from the elbow and the Heat calls for a timeout after the rebound. We're all tied at 94 with little over a minute left.

4th - 1:35: Chris Bosh misses another three-pointer!

4th - 2:00: Bosh misses a three-pointer and on the other end, Garnett fails to convert on a fadeaway from the elbow.

4th - 2:29: Garnett converts both FTs and we're 94-94.

4th - 2:30: Williams misses but Garnett keeps the play alive. The big man is fouled and will shoot costless throws. Fifth foul on LeBron James.

4th - 2:51: LeBron James converts on a spin move! 48 points for James.

4th - 3:08: Deron Williams fails to hit the rim and the Heat recover the ball with little over three minutes in the game.

4th - 3:10: The ball goes out of bounds and the Nets have 1.6 secs left on the shot clock. Jason Kidd calls from a timeout with the game tied 92-92.

4th - 3:30: Miami had the possession once again and Paul Pierce appears with another steal!

4th - 3:54: Johnson scores both shots and the game is all even at 92.

4th - 3:55: Another foul against the Heat! Fourth from LeBron James, fifth team foul and Joe Johnson goes to the line.

4th - 4:07: James answers back with a three-pointer, Miami now has a 92-90 lead!

4th - 4:24: The Nets now have a 90-89 lead after Pierce convered the costless throw.

4th - 4:25: Paul Pierce scores and draws the foul!! A spectacular play from Pierce who saves the ball, scores in heavy pressure and wil have the chance for a three-point play!

4th - 4:40: Miami has the possession.

4th - 4:50: Deron Williams with a corner three and he's blocked! Kevin Garnett secures the rebound and it will be a umped ball between Garnett and Bosh.

4th - 5:09: Miami can't score and the Nets come back looking to tie!

4th - 5:20: Brooklyn calls for a timeout.

4th - 5:50: Chris Bosh with a huge three-pointer!! Miami up by two 89-87.

4th - 6:19: One out of two for Wade. Brooklyn still up by one.

4th - 6:20: Dwayne Wade is fouled by Kevin Garnett. Wade goes to the line for the first time tonight.

4th - 6:37: Livingston scores one of two.Nets have a two-point lead.

4th - 6:38: One out of two for LeBron James. Brooklyn has a 86-85 lead and Livingston is fouled! Fifth foul from Mario Chalmers.

4th - 6:51: LeBron James back to the costless-throw line. He's 12-for-15 tonight.

4th - 7:27: Paul Pierce with a great dime and Livingston gives Brooklyn the lead once again!

4th - 8:00: Paul Pierce ties the game at 84-84!

4th - 8:42: Mario Chalmers puts Miami back on top!!! A huge corner three from Super Mario gives Miami a two-point lead.

4th - 9:20: LeBron scores once again after Miami missed seven straight FGs. 42 for LeBron James.

4th - 9:35: Ray Allen misses another corner three-pointer and the Nets have the ball one more, although they can't take advantage of that.

4th - 10:20: Miami misses two stright open shots and Deron Williams takes advantage on the other end!! Nets lead 82-79 with more than 10 minutes to go.

4th - 11:09: Miami loses the ball and Brooklyn recovers the lead after a huge dunk from Paul Pierce!!

4th - 11:23: Anderson scored two of three shots and Miami has a one-point lead, 79-78.

4th - 11:24: Alen Anderson is fouled when shooting a three! Anderson will have the chance to tie the game for the Nets.

4th - 12:00: The final quarter starts and the Heat has the ball.

End 3rd: Blatche misses the buzzer-beater! Miami leads Brooklyn 79-76 after a great performance from LeBron James, who has 40 points and he's getting closer to his playoff record of 48, set with the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Orlando Magic in 2009.

3rd - 3 secs: Shot clock violation for Miami. Brooklyn will look to tie the game before the start of the fourth quarter.

3rd - 26 secs: LeBron hits both FTs. He already has 40 points.

3rd - 26 secs: The play is called as a foul with a clear path to the basket. Two costless throws and possession for Miami.

3rd - 26 secs: LeBron James with the steal and there's a foul! The play is being under review...

3rd - 1:00: Teletovic misses a long-three and Miami continues to have the lead, despite the fact that LeBron has been their only consistent scorer tonight.

3rd - 1:46: Alen Anderson with another bomb from deep to bring Brooklyn within one!

3rd - 2:20: Andray Blatche with the basket under the rim! Miami has a three-point lead, 76-73.

3rd - 2:45: Ray Allen with the three-pointer!

3rd - 3:00: Both teams continue to exchange missed shots. It seems like James and Johnson are the only ones making things happen.

3rd - 3:37: James scores one of two from the line. James has 38 tonight.

3rd - 3:38: Andray Blatche fouls LeBron. James goes to the line, where he has been 9-for-11 so far.

3rd - 3:56: Joe Johnson with another shot! What a performance from Johnson in this third quarter.

3rd - 4:08: LeBron James with another close-range bucket! Miami leads 72-69.

3rd - 4:30: Both teams exchange missed buckets

3rd - 5:02: Blatche loses control of the ball and that's another turnover for Brooklyn. Miami recovers the ball.

3rd - 5:09: Chris Bosh with a huge block on Andray Blatche!

3rd - 5:35: Livingston completes the three-point play. Miami still up 70-69.

3rd - 5:36: And one for Shaun Livingston!!! Livingston scores under the rim and will have the chance for a three-point play.

3rd - 6:00: LeBron James answers with a three of his own! He has scored Miami's last 10 pts and has 35 points so far tonight.

3rd - 6:27: Joe Johnson with another big three! 14 points for the shooter and Brooklyn is down by one.

3rd - 6:42: James scores both from the line and Pierce goes to the bench.

3rd - 6:43: James draws the foul on Paul Pierce! Fourth foul of the night for Pierce and LBJ goes to the charity stripe.

3rd - 7:01: Kevin Garnett with a huge throwdown!! Deron Williams misses after a spin move but Garnett scores with the dunk after the rebound! Timeout Heat as Miami leads 65-63.

3rd - 7:35: Paul Pierce scores driving to the basket! Four-point lead for Miami.

3rd - 8:00: Both teams exchange missed buckets. Wade draws a foul on Livingston, 13th foul of the night for Brooklyn.

3rd - 8:41: Deron Williams converts the FT. 65-59 Miami.

3rd - 8:42: James converts the three-point play! D-Will answers with a basket of his own while being fouled!

3rd - 8:43: LeBron James drives to the basket, scores and gets the foul!!

3rd - 9:15: Joe Johnson with a huge three-pointer for Brooklyn!

3rd - 9:30: James goes to the rack and scores with ease!

3rd - 9:54: Paul Pierce scores at the other end and the Nets are fighting their way out of this game!

3rd - 10:12: Wade scores on a second chance! 60-51 Miami leading.

3rd - 10:45: Garnett answers with a shot from the elbow for the Nets! Seven-point lead for Miami.

3rd - 11:15: Wade hits the fadeaway jumper! 12 pts for Wade.

3rd - 11:26: Livingston misses the first shot of the quarter and Kevin Garnett fouls at the other end.

3rd - 12:00: The second half starts and the Nets have the ball!

Half-Time: The first half is over and the Heat have a 56-49 lead at the break!! Miami has been carried by LeBron James who has 25 points in the first half alone and that's enough to power the two-time NBA champions over the Brooklyn Nets.

2nd - 3 sec: James scores one of two from the line. 25 points for LeBron.

2nd - 3 sec: LeBron is fouled once again! James goes to the line.

2nd - 26 sec: LIvingston scores one of two from the charity stripe. 55-49 Miami.

2nd - 39 sec: Mario Chalmers with a huge dunk!!!

2nd - 53 sec: Livingston with another dime as Blatche scores near the rim.

2nd - 1:10: The Nets lose the ball again and Bosh scores in transition! 53-46 Miami.

2nd - 1:35: Another tough shot for LeBron! 24 points in the first half for the former MVP.

2nd - 1:55: Blatche misses a two-pointer from the corner.

2nd - 2:15: James Jones misses a corner-three but the Nets commit a turnover on the other end. However, the Heat return the favor and Brooklyn will inbound.

2nd - 2:57: Joe Johnson up at the charity stripe and scores both.

2nd - 3:07: The Nets are blocked once again and James with the big dunk on transition!!! 49-44 for Miami.

2nd - 3:17: Blatche moves up and the Heat blocks him twice! Jumped ball between Bosh and Blatche.

2nd - 3:30: LeBron scores both from the line.

2nd - 3:37: James drives to the basket once again and Andray Blatche fouls him. James goes to the line.

2nd - 3:51: Johnson drains both shots, one-point lead for the Heat.

2nd - 3:52: Bosh knocks a long-range jumper to put Miami up by three once again. James Jones fouls on the other end and Joe Johnson goes to the line.

2nd - 4:15: Pierce scores both and Miami are up 43-42.

2nd - 4:16: Paul Pierce is fouled and he goes up to the line.

2nd - 4:35: Ray Allen answers with a two-pointer.

2nd - 4:58: Johnson misses a three but they recovered it on the rebound and Blatche puts it down! 41-40 for Miami.

2nd - 5:25: LeBron with the steal and the throwdown in transition!!

2nd - 5:40: LeBron with another basket under the rim and the Heat are back on the lead! 39-38 as the Nets call for a timeout.

2nd - 6:00: Kirilenko makes one out of two from the FT line. LeBron answers with a basket at the other end.

2nd - 6:21: Kirilenko is fouled by James under the basket. Two costless throws for the Russian.

2nd - 6:30: Bosh with his first shot of the game!!

2nd - 6:51: Offensive basket interference against the Heat. Two more points for Brooklyn.

2nd - 7:00: James misses a two-pointer and Williams grabs the rebound. The Nets miss but Pierce keeps it alive!

2nd - 7:28: Wade and Garnett fight for the ball but Miami's star calls for a TO. Brooklyn still up by two, 35-33.

2nd - 7:45: Chris Andersen scored for the Heat but Teletovic answers with a shot of his own.

2nd - 8:30: Williams with another assist and Kirilenko scores once again!

2nd - 8:42: Chris Bosh fouls. First one for him tonight.

2nd - 9:01: Wade with his second FG of the quarter. 31-31.

2nd - 9:10: The Nets regained the lead and Spoelstra calls for a timeout. 31-29 Brooklyn.

2nd - 9:13: Kirilenko with the shot and there's a foul! The Russian converts the and one.

2nd - 9:39: Willams with another foul. He has three already and we're just starting the second quarter.

2nd - 9:48: Williams nets the costless throw and Brooklyn are down by one.

2nd - 9:49: The call is reversed and it's only a two-pointer from D-Will. He goes to the line to make it a three-point play.

2nd - 9:49: Williams with a three and the foul!!! Deron Williams creates the contact against Ray Allen, drains the three and could make a four-point play from the line!

2nd - 10:10: Some nasty defense by the Nets in this second quarter! Foul called against the Heat and the Nets will inbound.

2nd - 10:40: Dwayne Wade answers back with a mid-range shot over Kirilenko.

2nd - 11:04: Deron Williams with the three-pointer for the Nets!

2nd - 11:20: The Heat miss their first shot attempt as well.

2nd - 11:44: Teletovic airs a three to start the second quarter.

End 1st Qtr: The Heat were much more consistent and that gives them the advantage after the first 12 minutes. While the Nets managed to stepped it up as of late, they will need Deron Williams and Paul Pierce on the court if they want to have a chance. Both have two fouls after fhe first quarter.

1st - 0.0: The first quarter ends and the Heat lead the Nets 27-22 after one.

1st - 02.7: Livingston with a huge block off Norris Cole's three!

1st - 38.1: Anderson with another corner three for the Nets!

1st - 51 sec: James scores both from the line. 12 so far for him.

1st - 51.7 sec: James is fouled by Teletovic and he goes to the line.

1st - 1:50: LeBron misses and the Nets answer with a corner three from Anderson!

1st - 2:15: Ray Allen with a basket off the glass! Blatche misses on the other end and it's Miami's ball once again.

1st - 2:55: Livingston can't control it and commits a turnover. Fourth of the game for Brooklyn so far.

1st - 3:07: Foul against Rashard Lewis and the Nets have the ball.

1st - 3:24: Chris Andersen putting it into the basket after a miss from James!

1st - 3:32: Timeout on the field with Miami leading Brooklyn 21-17 through the first quarter.

1st - 3:32: Andray Blatche goes up near the rim and scores! Joe Johnson adds a fadeaway jumper and now Miami has a four-point lead.

1st - 4;28: Dwayne Wade with a spin finish near the rim! 21-13 Miami.

1st - 5:00: LeBron with a lefty finish, taking advantage of the fact that Pierce is out with two fouls and a technical.

1st - 5:12: Paul Pierce commits a foul over LeBron and now James is going face to face with Alen Anderson. Second foul of the game for Pierce.

1st - 5:30: Joe Johnson with the floater for the Nets! Miami still up by four.

1st - 5:50: Wade answers after another assist from Chalmers! Four assists already for Super Mario.

1st - 6:19: Livingston makes both from the FT line. 15-11 for the Heat so far.

1st - 6:20: LeBron beats the buzzer!! On the other end, Wade fouls Livingston and the Brooklyn player will go to the line.

1st - 6:51: Pierce with the two-handed dunk!!!

1st - 7:05: James with two more. 13-7 for Miami.

1st - 7:17: Johnson misses a wide open three and there's a foul called at the other end. Alen Anderson enters on Brooklyn to replace Deron Williams who already collected two fouls.

1st - 7:47: One of two for James from the line.

1st - 7:48: James drives to the basket and Pierce commits the foul. LeBron goes to the line for the first time tonight.

1st - 8:02: Goaltending against Chris Bosh and Livingston gets two more points. 10-7 Heat up.

1st - 8:08: Livingston with the fade away over Wade! The PG later stoles the ball and Chalmers commits a foul.

1st - 8:50: Chalmers finds Battier under the rim for an east two.

1st - 09:30: Kevin Garnett with the put back after Deron Williams missed a lay up. LeBron answers with another three. 8-3 for Miami.

1st - 10:00: Chalmers with the corner three!

1st - 10:20: LeBron misses a long-two and the Nets commit a turnover on the other end.

1st - 10:56: Pierce makes one out of two from the charity stripe.

1st - 10:57: Shane Battier fouls Paul Pierce. The former Boston Celtic goes up to the costless throw line.

1st - 11:10: The Nets can't answer back and on the other end, Livingston makes LeBron commit an offensive foul! First foul for James.

1st - 11:33: Dwayne Wade with a post-up move and the Heat are up 2-0!

1st - 12:00: Miami wins the tip and we're underway!

8:03 PM: Teams are out on the hardwood and we're ready to go!

7:52 PM: We are less than 10 minutes away from tip-off time in what promises to be a classic. Will the Heat recover the two-game lead? Will the Nets even things up at home? Those questions will begin to be answered once the ball starts rolling at the Barclays Center.

7:48 PM: Meanwhile, the Heat will go out with Mario Chalmers, Dwayne Wade, LeBron James, Shane Battier and Chris Bosh.

7:45 PM: The Nets will start the following lineup: Deron Williams, Shaun Livingston, Joe Johnson, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

7:40 PM: Both lineups are close to be announced.

7:35 PM: Kevin Garnett has been very criticized for his play in this series, especially after being scoreless in one of the games. However, he's a seasoned veteran and his experience will clearly be a factor against one of the toughest teams in the NBA.

7:30 PM: The Barclays Center is slowly packing up and we should have a full-house close to the start of the contest. It’s going to be a thrilling encounter!

7:25 PM: "Why should it be a fear factor?" James said. "It's just basketball. We're not trying to win a war here, it's just basketball. That's all it is. We're all grown men, who cares about who's fearing who? "We've never been a team that talks. We don't get into that, and we've never been a bulletin board team. We just want to play the game the right way and we give ourselves a good chance to win if we play our type of basketball and last night we didn't do that."

7:20 PM: LeBron James knows the Heat can’t take anything for granted and he also knows the series aren’t over until the final buzzer. "I've been part of a lot of series and understand that the series is never won in two games or in three games," James said. "And you move onto the next one and you learn from the previous one how you can get better."

7:15 PM: Kevin Garnett backed up his teammate words. "I think this is a must-win coming up Monday," Garnett said. "If we want to give ourselves any type of room ... any type of chance, I think that we've definitely got to take care of home."

7:10 PM: Paul Pierce believes his team has plenty left on the tank to take on the defending NBA champions. "We're not scared of them," Pierce said. "Tonight was the type of urgency we're going to need for the rest of the series," Pierce said.

7:05 PM: There are no notable injuries for tonight’s matchup. Both sides will have a full roster at their disposal as we get closer and closer to the start of the contest!

7:00 PM: The Nets need to concentrate on LeBron James but there are other players of the Heat that can be a factor. Players like Shane Battier and Ray Allen have plenty of playoff experience and both Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade can’t be counted out. The latter two can come up and shift the momentum of a game on any given second.

6:55 PM: If the Heat wants to avoid another huge loss like the one they had over the weekend, they will need to do a better job of defending the perimeter. Deron Williams has been properly guarded but they simply can’t allow 15 threes against a team that is stacked with veterans and experienced shooters.

6:50 PM: Erik Spoelstra, on the other hand, knows his team was completely outplayed during Game 3 of the series. "The defeat was complete," the Heat coach said. "It was both sides of the basketball. It was like trying to plug in holes in a leaking dam. There was so many things that were not in our favor really on both ends of the court."

6:45 PM: Jason Kidd firmly believes his team is on the right track. His team has been showing continued progress since the start of the NBA Playoffs – something that was also noticeable during the regular season – and they have all the momentum to take home the fourth game and even the series up.

6:40 PM: So far the series have been largely dominated by the Heat but the Nets have been slowly getting back up. After losing the first game 107-86, Brooklyn came closer with a 94-82 loss in the second. The third one was dominated by them and they want to get another statement win in front of their fans tonight.

6:35 PM: LeBron James and company might be considered favorites in paper based on their regular season record but things can change quickly. After all, Brooklyn won all four games between the two this year and, counting playoffs, they have a 5-2 advantage over Miami.

6:30 PM: Here’s a recap with the most important plays of the third game of the series.

6:25 PM: The Nets managed to win the last game between these two sides, notching up a solid 104-90 win based on their spectacular performance from beyond the arc where they netted 15 3-pointers.

6:20 PM: The Heat advanced to this round after defeating the Charlotte Bobcats with ease, sweeping them 4-0 in the first round. The Nets, on the other hand, topped the Raptors on a decisive Game 7 that was only decided by Paul Pierce’s block in the end.

6:10 PM: Tonight’s game is the fourth of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Currently, the Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series but if the Nets escape with a win, everything will be squared when both teams return to South Beach.

6:00 PM: Welcome to the live commentary of the 2014 NBA Playoffs!! I’m Juan Pablo Aravena (@jparavenarant on Twitter) and this time I’ll be bringing you the live commentary of the Miami Heat - Brooklyn Nets matchup at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.