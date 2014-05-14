Kevin Durant Gives MVP Performance as Oklahoma City Thunder Pulls Off Miraculous Comeback

For most of his team's game five victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, Kevin Durant looked less like the NBA's best player and more like a man struggling to keep his boat above water.

After the Clippers' Jamal Crawford nailed a three-point shot with 4:13 left, Durant looked up at the scoreboard and saw his Oklahoma City Thunder team trailing 101-88. To mere mortals, it was a situation without hope. But then, in a three minute twenty-three second span, Durant showed just why he was named the league's most valuable player.

Durant had limped his way to a 3-17 shooting performance until his three-point attempt with 3:23 remaining dropped in the basket. In the end, Durant scored 10 of his 27 points as part of a furious rally that saw OKC erase a seven-point deficit with under a minute left to win a controversy-filled contest with the Los Angeles Clippers and take a 3-2 advantage in the series.

Russell Westbrook, who finished with a game high 38 points, nailed three costless throws with 6.4 seconds on the clock after two questionable calls went against the Clippers. First, the Thunder was awarded possession even after the officials consulted a replay that clearly (or not clearly) showed the ball go out of bounds off the hand of OKC's Reggie Jackson. Then, seconds later, Chris Paul was whistled for a phantom (or blatant) foul on Westbrook's three-point attempt, setting up the final 105-104 tally.

Whatever side of the controversial fence basketball fans sit on (LA made plenty of mistakes down the stretch) there is no doubting the resolve of Durant, who made two shots behind the arc and added a lay-up and two costless throws in the unlikely comeback.

"I've never seen a game like this with us," Durant said after the game. "It just shows that you can never keep us down. We're going to fight until the end no matter what happens. We fought through it all and persevered through it all."

Thunder coach Scott Brooks praised his players, Durant in particular, after their gutty, if not lucky, er, fortunate, (opportunistic?) performance.

"Great players can have a bad shooting night, have a great three minutes and be the superstars that they are," Brooks said. "He hung in there, and there were times where he thought nothing would go right. They stuck together and fought through a lot of tough situations."

At this point, no matter what flaming rhetoric is being spread on both traditional and social media about NBA officiating (let it be known that Doc Rivers was not complaining when Crawford was awarded a four-point opportunity on another phantom foul earlier in the game), Oklahoma City is marching back to Los Angeles with two chances to win one game.

"I think when you get a win like this, it brings everybody closer," Westbrook said. "It lets you know you can't mess around. You have to take every moment, every play, and go out and win the game."

After blowing a late lead of their own on Sunday, OKC showed its meddle and determination on Tuesday night. Indeed, the Thunder is now a game away from a return to the Western Conference Finals instead of being a game away from an early summer vacation.