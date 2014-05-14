Kevin Durant Gives MVP Performance as Oklahoma City Thunder Pulls Off Miraculous Comeback

For most of his team's game five victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, Kevin Durant looked less like the NBA's best player and more like a man struggling to keep his boat above water.

After the Clippers' Jamal Crawford nailed a three-point shot with 4:13 left, Durant looked up at the scoreboard and saw his Oklahoma City Thunder team trailing 101-88. To mere mortals, it was a situation without hope. But then, in a three minute twenty-three second span, Durant showed just why he was named the league's most valuable player.

Durant had limped his way to a 3-17 shooting performance until his three-point attempt with 3:23 remaining dropped in the basket. In the end, Durant scored 10 of his 27 points as part of a furious rally that saw OKC erase a seven-point deficit with under a minute left to win a controversy-filled contest with the Los Angeles Clippers and take a 3-2 advantage in the series.

Russell Westbrook, who finished with a game high 38 points, nailed three costless throws with 6.4 seconds on the clock after two questionable calls went against the Clippers. First, the Thunder was awarded possession even after the officials consulted a replay that clearly (or not clearly) showed the ball go out of bounds off the hand of OKC's Reggie Jackson. Then, seconds later, Chris Paul was whistled for a phantom (or blatant) foul on Westbrook's three-point attempt, setting up the final 105-104 tally.