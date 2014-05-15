Is Jason Kidd’s Time With The Nets Over?

At the beginning of the season, the Brooklyn Nets hired rookie coach and former NBA all-star Jason Kidd to lead their newly built team to the NBA championship. Kidd’s squad had a rough first half of the season, spending most of it out of playoff seeding. Kidd even resorted to a controversial move, telling his player to “bump him” late in a game where he didn’t have any timeouts left to call.

Kidd underwent endless scrutiny by fans after his team’s early struggles. The Nets seemed to take note of the scrutiny after the All-Star break, finishing the season with the league’s best record in the second half of the season. They finished the season in the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference, with a 44-38 record. Though they were expected to make a top three seed in the conference, they never fully erased the first half of their season.

Kidd has also been accused of riding his assistant coaches, as well as having conflicts with his players. The rumors of his player-coach conflicts were denied by the team, however Kidd has, on multiple occasions, been seen acting as an assistant coach in timeouts, with one of his staff leading the break.

The Nets have now been eliminated in the second round of the NBA playoffs by the Miami Heat in 5 games. The Nets looked to have the game locked down with 4 minutes left. They had a comfortable 12 point lead, but the Heat went on to win the game on a 14-0 run. In their final timeout of the game, with the game still reasonably still in reach, Kidd was not leading the timeout, but instead his assistants were. With their season-saving game squandered, the question has to be asked: Will Kidd be with the Nets next season? Based on his coaching this season, the answer would be a resounding no, however with Steve Kerr and Stan Van Gundy off the board the Nets would be competing with the Knicks, Lakers, and Cavaliers for the best coach left. With that in mind, the Nets are not likely to take another chance with a rookie head coach. At this point, it’s impossible to tell Kidd’s future with the Nets, but there may be just enough of an incentive to fire him if another experienced coach shows interest.