Is Jason Kidd’s Time With The Nets Over?
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

At the beginning of the season, the Brooklyn Nets hired rookie coach and former NBA all-star Jason Kidd to lead their newly built team to the NBA championship. Kidd’s squad had a rough first half of the season, spending most of it out of playoff seeding. Kidd even resorted to a controversial move, telling his player to “bump him” late in a game where he didn’t have any timeouts left to call.