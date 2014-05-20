The History Of A Name: Charlotte Hornets Are Back Where They Belong

The Charlotte Hornets were not formed in 1988 as was previously thought to be true. And they were not an NBA basketball team. No, the real Hornets were a revolutionary creation some 200 years in the making that came to exist in the, well, Revolutionary War.

For a closer look, let's go back to 1780.

"These are the times that try men's souls," wrote Thomas Payne in December of 1776. Indeed, the United States Colonies were in the midst of revolution from the strongholds of Great Britian, and by the time 1780 rolled around, the young Americans by all accounts were losing the war. In part, British General Charles Cornwallis was in the middle of wiping out much of the Southern territory on his way to a sure Redcoats takeover.

Then came the Battle of Charlotte.

In September of 1780, Cornwallis marched into Charlotte with his army, fully intending to take over the town and further his destruction on the Colonials. The militiamen of Carolina had other plans, however. Over the course of 16 days, the largely untrained but fiercely determined US soldiers harassed and beleaguered the British forces to the point that the Redcoats left battered and beaten without attaining their goal.

Upon exiting, Cornwallis was quick to remark that Charlotte was "n agreeable village but in a damned rebellious country and that the people were more hostile to England than any in America." The British General aptly named the small Southern city "The Hornets' Nest" and fled. While not the deciding victory, Charlotte had severely wounded the British Army's psyche, and they never fully recovered. Just over a year later, Great Britain surrendered to the United States of America, and a costless nation was born.

Fast-forward 200 years to the present time, when the sweet folks in the South still have a way of holding on to tradition. In 1988 when the NBA announced that Charlotte was going to have an expansion franchise, naming the team was a no-brainer. They would be called the Charlotte Hornets as a way to connect their storied past with a hopeful future.

Fans showed up in droves those first few seasons (Charlotte would eventually lead the league in attendance for ten straight years) despite that fact that their teams were just not that good. Hornets fans were cheering for veterans like Kelly Tripucka and rookies such as Rex Chapman. Lean years indeed, but the fans still showed up. The Hornets boasted the best of the small (5'3" Muggsy Bouges) and the old (Tripucka led the team in scoring during it's inaugural season).

Soon enough, however, the Hornets were competitive with the likes of "Grandmama" (Larry Johnson) and "Zo" (Alonzo Mourning) who were drafted in consecutive years.