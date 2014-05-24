Miami Heat - Indiana Pacers Live Score of NBA Eastern Conference Finals 2014 Game 3
VAVEL USA
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

4th 7:54: CJ Watson hits a three to answer back!

4th 8:20: Ray Allen hits a three!

4th 8:37: Paul George makes 2 of 2 costless throws

4th 8:37: Paul George hits the technical costless throw

4th 8:37: Technical foul called on Chris Bosh (complaining excessively after the play)

4th 8:37: Paul George draws the foul on a jump shot!

4th 9:06: Paul George with the and-one! He is finally starting to find his game!

4th 9:30: Score update: 76-69 Heat lead

4th 10:00: Dwayne Wade is absolutely on fire!

4th 10:11: The Pacers are starting to gain momentum now. Still a 5 point game

4th 11:20: Paul George answers Wade with a three of his own

4th 11:35: Dwayne Wade hits the first points of the quarter with a three!

4th 12:00: Score update: 71-64 Heat lead!

3rd 1.4: Dwayne Wade with the three!

3rd 5.7: Anderson still looks like he's hurting from his sprained ankle earlier in the game.

3rd 26.5: LeBron James has 12 points in the 3rd quarter, after scoring 10 in the first half

3rd 1:01: Roy Hibbert blocked from behind by Bosh!

3rd 1:21: LeBron James with the three!!

3rd 2:00: Score update: 61-64 Heat lead!

3rd 2:40: Ray Allen was fouled on a three, and tied the game with the costless-throws

3rd 2:45: Score update: 61-59 Pacers lead

3rd 3:11: another turnover for the heat!

3rd 3:33: LeBron James is playing excellent defense right now.

3rd 4:20: CJ Watson hits a three for the Pacers to reclaim the lead

3rd 4:40: This game has turned into a back and forth scoring competition. Neither team is playing good defense. Not good for the Pacers

3rd 5:00: Score update: 55-56 Heat lead

3rd 5:16: Paul George has now picked up his 4th foul in the game

3rd 6:11: George hits 1 of 2 costless throws to tie the game

3rd 6:11: Paul George fouled on the layup. He will take his first costless-throws of the night

3rd 7:00: score update: 52-51 Heat lead!

3rd 7:36: This game just turned into a track meet! Just the Heat's style

3rd 7:36: LeBron James with the fast break dunk! Miami has their first lead of the night!

3rd 7:54: Mario Chalmers with the incredible fast break layup for the Heat!

3rd 8:36: Offensive foul on George Hill! He has 4 now!

3rd 9:00: Score update: 49-44 Pacers lead

Heat - Pacers LIVE coverage

HALFTIME: Roy Hibbert has been huge fo the Pacers so far in this game. He has 10 points. He only has 1 rebound, however.

HALFTIME: Paul George needs to pick up his game in the second half. George only has 4 points on the game. The Pacers need himn to cancel out LeBron James' scoring to win this game. James has 10 points.

HALFTIME: score update: 42-38 Pacers lead. The Pacers are playing a sloppy game and are having trouble scoring right now. The Heat have drastically reduced the lead. Roy Hibbert: "we had a horrible second quarter.. we just got to slow down and execute. I think were playing into their hands a little"

2nd 1:40: delay of game foul called

2nd 1:40: Udonis Haslem has picked up his 3rd foul

2nd 2:00: LeBron James with the and-one for the Heat!

2nd 2:26: Score update: 38-30 Pacers lead

2nd 3:34: Paul George has now picked up his 3rd foul

2nd 4:05: Pacers call timeout

2nd 4:19: another turnover by the Pacers. If they want to keep their lead at halftime, they have to drastically cut down on the turnovers

2nd 5:00: Both teams are now playing a sloppy game. Score update: 37-26 Pacers lead

2nd 6:14: score update: 37-22 Pacers lead

2nd 7:43: Chris Bosh now has 3 fouls

2nd 7:43: Lance Stephenson grabs the rebound, puts it back up, and draws the and-one!

2nd 8:30: Miami Heat are not catching up. score is 31-29

2nd 9:00: Luis Scola is now 3/3 off of the bench

2nd 9:37: Chris Bosh hits his second three of the season!

2nd 11:00: Score update: 25-14 Pacers lead

2nd 11:00: offensive foul LeBron James!

2nd 12:00: Score update: 21-14 Pacers lead. Miami on a 9-2 run

2nd 12:00: The Heat have started to gain their edge back in this game, but the Pacers remain efficient

1st 27.6: Paul George picks up his second foul of the game

1st 1:00: Score update: 21-10 Pacers lead

1st 1:23: Offensive foul CJ Watson!

1st 1:25: Call upgraded to a double technical

1st 1:25: Technical foul on CJ Watson! He shoved the ball in Norris Cole's face

1st 1:58: Shot clock violation on the Pacers

1st 2:23: Shane Battier hits a three! this could be the spark that the Heat need

1st 3:00: score update: 17-5 pacers lead

1st 3:19: George Hill has 2 early fouls

1st 4:00: score update: 15-4 Pacers lead. Heat are 2 for 9 from the field, and have 6 turnovers

1st 4:40: Hibbert wins the tip

1st 4:40: Hibbert jumps up and ties the ball up in the air. Jump ball! Hibbert and James

1st 5:40: The Heat are playing sloppy offense, and are settling for shots that they dont want. They'll have to be more aggressive

1st 5:40: Score update 11-4 Pacers lead

1st 6:20: David West with the and-one! Foul goes on Chris Bosh

1st 7:00: Score update: 8-4 Pacers lead

1st 8:00: Score update; 6-2 Pacers lead. Heat start the game 1 of 6 

1st 9:16: Both teams are having trouble scoring. 9:16 left in the 1st quarter and the score is 0-0.

1st 10:22: Mario chalmers hits the Heat's first points of the game off of a layup

1st 10:48: David West hits the first points of the game on a jump shop

1st 12:00: the heat win the tip off

8:27: LeBron: "I believe that the best teacher in life is experience.. I think it helped to shape this team and these individuals into who we are."

6:30: The Pacers will need to work on getting to the costless-throw line in this game. They did a good job of it in game 1, with 37 attempts, but they slowed down in game 2 with only 15.

6:30: Norris Cole was also big for the Heat in game 2, he scored 11 points off of the bench.

6:30: The Heat asre 32-9 at home during the regular season (tied for second in the league). Also, they havent lost a home game in these playoffs so far.

6:30: Other sporting news: Real Madrid will take on Atletico Madrid in a historic finals matchup tonight.

6:30: Paul George had an interview after the Pacers' final practice before the game, heres what he said about his concussion: "I'm ready to go", he also noted that he had so setbacks, and that he will be 100% for the game.

6:30: Here are the Game 2 highlights between Miami Heat - Indiana Pacers: