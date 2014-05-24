Miami Heat - Indiana Pacers Live Score of NBA Eastern Conference Finals 2014 Game 3

4th 7:54: CJ Watson hits a three to answer back!

4th 8:20: Ray Allen hits a three!

4th 8:37: Paul George makes 2 of 2 costless throws

4th 8:37: Paul George hits the technical costless throw

4th 8:37: Technical foul called on Chris Bosh (complaining excessively after the play)

4th 8:37: Paul George draws the foul on a jump shot!

4th 9:06: Paul George with the and-one! He is finally starting to find his game!

4th 9:30: Score update: 76-69 Heat lead

4th 10:00: Dwayne Wade is absolutely on fire!

4th 10:11: The Pacers are starting to gain momentum now. Still a 5 point game

4th 11:20: Paul George answers Wade with a three of his own

4th 11:35: Dwayne Wade hits the first points of the quarter with a three!

4th 12:00: Score update: 71-64 Heat lead!

3rd 1.4: Dwayne Wade with the three!

3rd 5.7: Anderson still looks like he's hurting from his sprained ankle earlier in the game.

3rd 26.5: LeBron James has 12 points in the 3rd quarter, after scoring 10 in the first half

3rd 1:01: Roy Hibbert blocked from behind by Bosh!

3rd 1:21: LeBron James with the three!!

3rd 2:00: Score update: 61-64 Heat lead!

3rd 2:40: Ray Allen was fouled on a three, and tied the game with the costless-throws

3rd 2:45: Score update: 61-59 Pacers lead

3rd 3:11: another turnover for the heat!

3rd 3:33: LeBron James is playing excellent defense right now.

3rd 4:20: CJ Watson hits a three for the Pacers to reclaim the lead

3rd 4:40: This game has turned into a back and forth scoring competition. Neither team is playing good defense. Not good for the Pacers

3rd 5:00: Score update: 55-56 Heat lead

3rd 5:16: Paul George has now picked up his 4th foul in the game

3rd 6:11: George hits 1 of 2 costless throws to tie the game

3rd 6:11: Paul George fouled on the layup. He will take his first costless-throws of the night

3rd 7:00: score update: 52-51 Heat lead!

3rd 7:36: This game just turned into a track meet! Just the Heat's style

3rd 7:36: LeBron James with the fast break dunk! Miami has their first lead of the night!

3rd 7:54: Mario Chalmers with the incredible fast break layup for the Heat!

3rd 8:36: Offensive foul on George Hill! He has 4 now!

3rd 9:00: Score update: 49-44 Pacers lead

HALFTIME: Roy Hibbert has been huge fo the Pacers so far in this game. He has 10 points. He only has 1 rebound, however.

HALFTIME: Paul George needs to pick up his game in the second half. George only has 4 points on the game. The Pacers need himn to cancel out LeBron James' scoring to win this game. James has 10 points.

HALFTIME: score update: 42-38 Pacers lead. The Pacers are playing a sloppy game and are having trouble scoring right now. The Heat have drastically reduced the lead. Roy Hibbert: "we had a horrible second quarter.. we just got to slow down and execute. I think were playing into their hands a little"

2nd 1:40: delay of game foul called

2nd 1:40: Udonis Haslem has picked up his 3rd foul

2nd 2:00: LeBron James with the and-one for the Heat!

2nd 2:26: Score update: 38-30 Pacers lead

2nd 3:34: Paul George has now picked up his 3rd foul

2nd 4:05: Pacers call timeout

2nd 4:19: another turnover by the Pacers. If they want to keep their lead at halftime, they have to drastically cut down on the turnovers

2nd 5:00: Both teams are now playing a sloppy game. Score update: 37-26 Pacers lead

2nd 6:14: score update: 37-22 Pacers lead

2nd 7:43: Chris Bosh now has 3 fouls

2nd 7:43: Lance Stephenson grabs the rebound, puts it back up, and draws the and-one!

2nd 8:30: Miami Heat are not catching up. score is 31-29

2nd 9:00: Luis Scola is now 3/3 off of the bench

2nd 9:37: Chris Bosh hits his second three of the season!

2nd 11:00: Score update: 25-14 Pacers lead

2nd 11:00: offensive foul LeBron James!

2nd 12:00: Score update: 21-14 Pacers lead. Miami on a 9-2 run

2nd 12:00: The Heat have started to gain their edge back in this game, but the Pacers remain efficient

1st 27.6: Paul George picks up his second foul of the game

1st 1:00: Score update: 21-10 Pacers lead

1st 1:23: Offensive foul CJ Watson!

1st 1:25: Call upgraded to a double technical

1st 1:25: Technical foul on CJ Watson! He shoved the ball in Norris Cole's face

1st 1:58: Shot clock violation on the Pacers

1st 2:23: Shane Battier hits a three! this could be the spark that the Heat need

1st 3:00: score update: 17-5 pacers lead

1st 3:19: George Hill has 2 early fouls

1st 4:00: score update: 15-4 Pacers lead. Heat are 2 for 9 from the field, and have 6 turnovers

1st 4:40: Hibbert wins the tip

1st 4:40: Hibbert jumps up and ties the ball up in the air. Jump ball! Hibbert and James

1st 5:40: The Heat are playing sloppy offense, and are settling for shots that they dont want. They'll have to be more aggressive

1st 5:40: Score update 11-4 Pacers lead

1st 6:20: David West with the and-one! Foul goes on Chris Bosh

1st 7:00: Score update: 8-4 Pacers lead

1st 8:00: Score update; 6-2 Pacers lead. Heat start the game 1 of 6

1st 9:16: Both teams are having trouble scoring. 9:16 left in the 1st quarter and the score is 0-0.

1st 10:22: Mario chalmers hits the Heat's first points of the game off of a layup

1st 10:48: David West hits the first points of the game on a jump shop

1st 12:00: the heat win the tip off

8:27: LeBron: "I believe that the best teacher in life is experience.. I think it helped to shape this team and these individuals into who we are."

6:30: The Pacers will need to work on getting to the costless-throw line in this game. They did a good job of it in game 1, with 37 attempts, but they slowed down in game 2 with only 15.

6:30: Norris Cole was also big for the Heat in game 2, he scored 11 points off of the bench.

6:30: The Heat asre 32-9 at home during the regular season (tied for second in the league). Also, they havent lost a home game in these playoffs so far.

6:30: Other sporting news: Real Madrid will take on Atletico Madrid in a historic finals matchup tonight.

6:30: Paul George had an interview after the Pacers' final practice before the game, heres what he said about his concussion: "I'm ready to go", he also noted that he had so setbacks, and that he will be 100% for the game.

6:30: Here are the Game 2 highlights between Miami Heat - Indiana Pacers:

6:30: Here are the Game 1 highlights:

6:30: This game is must-win for the Heat. Being down 2-1 going back to Indiana would be absolutely terrible for them. The Heat need to retain home court advantage and take their two home games, unlike the Pacers.

6:30: Other NBA news: Thunder power forward Serge Ibaka has been upgraded to day-to-day, after being expected to miss the whole of the Thunder’s remaining post season run. Also, the Sterlings have agreed to sell the team, as long as Shelly Sterling keeps a minor share hold of the team. If the NBA forces her to give up all of her shares (Donald Sterling announced that Shelly would have complete ownership from now on, and she will decide what to do), she is likely to sue.

6:30: When it comes time for tipoff, the whole of the NBA fan base will be watching. This series has been closely contested, and it will be again tonight. The Miami Heat will be looking to 3-peat, and Paul George will be looking to be crowned King.

6:30: Lance Stephenson also had an interview where he stated: “I think we like being the underdogs. We like when everybody is talking about us. I think it makes our game a little bit better. It makes us want to go out and play harder, so I like being an underdog and everybody talking about us and trying to bring us down but we stay together as a unit, stay poised in the locker room. It just makes us stronger.” This interview shows how important the mood of the fans is to the pacers in this series.

6:30: LeBron James told the press in an interview that: “Two best teams in the Eastern Conference. It’s that simple. I mean both teams defend at a high level, both teams share the ball, both teams get into the paint, both teams have a desire to win, so that’s why it’s been equal.”

6:30: This third game of the series is extremely pivotal. If the Pacers can steal a game back in Miami, they take home court advantage back. Having home court will be a huge factor in this series, as both teams thrive at home. The Pacers, however will struggle more than the Heat without home court.

6:30: The Pacers have to stop the big 3’s scoring during this series to stand a chance. The Pacers haven’t done this with Wade or James, but they have absolutely shut down Chris Bosh. The Pacers are the best defensive team in the league, but they have to be ready to guard against a small lineup. On the offensive end, the Pacers will need Paul George, Roy Hibbert, and David West to score 15-20 apiece in this game. Stephenson will need to score around 10 points (if George doesn’t play well, around 20), and the rest of the Pacers team will have to chip in as well. The matchup that they were most likely to gravitate toward before game 2 was Hibbert-Anderson matchup. Anderson proved that he could play defense on Hibbert in game 2, and that he could grab rebounds despite his size disadvantage.

6:30: To beat the Pacers in this series, the Heat have to follow the blueprint that the Atlanta Hawks set out in the first round. Playing small-ball is the key to success against the Pacers. This is why Bosh poses an interesting dilemma. Bosh is able (but seemingly unwilling) to spread the Pacer defense on the offensive end, but on the defensive end has been dominated by David West and Roy Hibbert. The Heat will have to win (this series) with their offense. The Heat are an extremely capable offensive team, but they are playing against the best defensive team in the league. The Heat will have to score off of the bench, as well as having the big 3 score 20 apiece. Chris “Birdman” Anderson will have to continue to play a solid defensive series, as well as continuing his rebounding.

6:30: LeBron James is the heart and soul of the Heat team. James has played excellently, as usual, in the playoffs. He is averaging 30PPG. James has also been excellent at getting to the costless throw line. He has attempted 106 (3rd most) and has made 84 (3rd most) of them. Before the series, I said that James’ play would determine the outcome of the series. This statement was proved untrue when Chris Bosh failed to capitalize on the opportunities that he had. Paul George likely wont play as well as he did in the first two games, as he is coming off of a concussion. James has to take the initiative to set up his teammates in this game.

6:30: At the beginning of the series, we noted that Bosh would have to be a big contributor in this series: “Bosh can take advantage of the Pacers size, and stretch the floor. Bosh, however, will also have to contribute on the defensive end. This is where Pacers’ big men Hibbert, West, and Mahimni will have the advantage.” Bosh has failed to stop Roy Hibbert, who is finally living up to his playoff expectations. He also only capitalized on 4/9 shots, and went 1 of 4 from the three point line in game 2. Bosh has to pick up his scoring if the Heat want to take a sizable lead in any of these games. He also only grabbed 6 rebounds. Anderson, on the other hand, has looked like a viable option for the starting center position for the Heat. In game 2, Anderson grabbed 12 rebounds in just 29 minutes of play, and played acceptable post defense against the 7’ 290 pound Roy Hibbert.

6:30: Dwayne Wade has picked up his game for the Heat in the playoffs as well. Wade’s focus in this series is to be an effective scorer, while staying healthy. Wade has indeed been effective from the field, shooting 10/16 in game 2 (scoring 23 points). Wade hasn’t had any major issues with his knee so far, which was the Heat’s major worry coming into this series, especially with Lance Stephenson’s comments. Stephenson told the press that he would try and run Wade around, and “try to aggravate his knee.” Wade had a mild incident, when his knee caught the back of Paul George’s head in a collision that gave George a concussion.

6:30: Lance Stephenson has also played very well in the playoffs this year. Coming into this series, the Pacers were looking for Stephenson to continue his all-around play that allowed him to lead the league in triple-doubles in the regular season (5). Stephenson indeed has showed that he can keep up his play in this tough series against the reigning NBA champions. In game 2 Stephenson scored 25 points, dished out 7 assists, and grabbed 6 rebounds in 44 minutes of play.

6:30: Paul George has been huge in the playoffs for the Pacers. He is averaging 22 points per game in the playoffs. George has done a decent job at guarding James in this series, but nothing more. James’ scoring averages have dropped, however he has been allowed to flirt with triple-doubles, making him a threat from every aspect of the game. George needs to lock down on James’ rebounding for the Pacers to succeed in this series. George sustained a concussion in game 2, after taking a knee to the back of the head from Dwayne Wade. He was originally expected to sit out game 3, but the Pacers announced yesterday that he has been cleared to play.

6:30: Roy Hibbert has struggled early in the playoffs. In the first round, he had multiple 0 rebound 0 point games. The Pacers first round troubles can almost solely be attributed to his struggles. Even though Hibbert struggled in the first round, Pacers head coach Frank Vogel kept him in the starting lineup. Hibbert responded by picking up his play in the second round. Hibbert has picked up his play immensely in this series. In game 2, Hibbert recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds. Hibbert also played well in game 1. His defense has kept the Heat centers in check this series. Bosh scored only 9 points in game 2, while Anderson scored only 3. Anderson, however, was allowed to grab 12 rebounds. This may be Ian Mahinmi’s fault however.

6:30: The Pacers and the Heat met last year in the Eastern Conference Finals, where the Heat were predicted to prevail in a 5 or 6 game series. Instead, the Heat struggled and took 7 games to move on to the finals, where they would go on to win the NBA championship.

6:30: The Indiana Pacers struggled against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, prevailing in 7 games. In the second round they met the Washington Wizards, whom they disposed of in 6 games.

6:30: The Miami Heat swept the Charlotte Bobcats in the first round of the playoffs. They moved on to play the Brooklyn Nets in the second round, whom they beat in a short 5 game series.

6:30: The Indiana Pacers will host the Miami Heat for game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Miami, Florida. The series is tied 1-1