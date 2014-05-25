San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 3 Preview

After being trounced by the San Antonio Spurs in the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder is limping back home with a little glimmer of hope that it will somehow get back into the series.

OKC's tiny sliver of hope lies in what happened two years ago in much the same situation. The Thunder found itself down 0-2 to the Spurs, but then rattled off four wins in a row on its way to the NBA Finals. Thunder fans are hoping history repeats itself, and the players remain confident, at least in word if not in current deed.

“We’re a good basketball team," Thunder coach Scott Brooks told reporters on Friday. "Did we play well? Absolutely not. We’re all disappointed in the way we played. We all could have done a better job, including myself. But we’re looking forward to Sunday to get back out there and lace it up and play much better and give a better 48-minute performance.”

However, the only problem with Oklahoma City's slim silver lining is that this is not the same Spurs team that let slip its lead two years ago. Coming within mere seconds of winning the Championship over Miami last season, San Antonio seems bent of returning to finish its business this June.

To be sure, the Spurs have dominated both ends of the floor in games 1 and 2, including a 112-77 drubbing of the Thunder in game 2. In that contest, OKC took a 26-24 lead into the second quarter, but the Spurs ran away with a decided victory after holding the Thunder to 18-18-15 points over the last three quarters, while shooting 50% from the field.

San Antonio seemingly gets whatever it wants on the offensive end, as the Thunder defenders resemble newborn deer on an icy lake (Bambi, anyone?) while trying to keep up with the Spurs' outstanding ball movement. Danny Green, who had 21 points on 7 three-pointers in game 2, and Tony Parker (22 points) provided an effective outside-inside combination for the Spurs. The game two victory also marked the 111th playoff win for the trio of Parker, Manu Ginobili, and Tim Duncan, an NBA record.

On the defensive end, San Antonio is taking advantage of its ball-side rotations and size to keep Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook out of the paint. On Wednesday, the dynamic duo resembled more of a terrible twosome as the two all-stars combined to shoot only 13-40 for a total of 30 points. Visibly frustrated, Durant and Westbrook sat out much of the fourth quarter, left to wonder if there is any gas left in the hope tank.

Certainly, the Thunder has missed the defensive presence of Serge Ibaka, who was ruled out of the remainder of the Playoffs last week with an injured calf muscle. However, word out of Oklahoma City on Friday is that Ibaka has shown improvement and is now listed as day-to-day. His return will perhaps signal a shift in energy and confidence that was stolen from Oklahoma City during games 1 and 2.

"Right now I'm waiting for the team doctor to confirm," Ibaka said on Saturday. "It's 100 percent going to hurt. For sure if the doctor gives me the OK and I feel better tomorrow, I will be 100 percent with the pain for sure, but like I said, I'm going to do whatever it takes to help my team."

Whether or not Ibaka is able to return to the Thunder line-up, OKC has to make major changes to its approach against the Spurs. Again, San Antonio has ruled over the Thunder in every facet of the game.

"It definitely doesn't feel good and it shouldn't," Brooks said of the consecutive embarrassing losses. "I hope our locker doesn't feel good. You shouldn't feel good. We got our butts kicked. But we have a good opportunity to come back and win Game 3."

After demolishing the Thunder in back-to-back games, will complacency and overconfidence cast their shadows over the Spurs? After all, not three weeks ago, they were struggling to stay alive against a pesky Dallas Mavericks team in their first round series. Most experts agree that Dallas awoke a sleeping giant in their seven-game tilt, but how long can the Spurs stay alert before napping again?

"Manu said it's a dangerous win but I believe in our group," Green said about perhaps turning too cocky. "I believe that we have the maturity, the character and the experience to stay focused and not take this win to head."

What is certain is that no NBA team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a series. Oklahoma City finds a itself in a must-win situation heading into Sunday's game 3.

"(We) lost by a lot two games in a row," Durant said. "It's hard for you to stay together, but we have a group of guys that are not front-runners and we'll figure it out."

Indeed, if Oklahoma City does not figure it out soon, it will have a long summer to reflect on what went wrong. Again.