Oklahoma City Thunder - San Antonio Spurs Game 3: Live Score, Result of NBA Western Conference Finals 2014

The Thunder are able to claim Game 3 in front of their home crowd. Serge Ibaka was the key to the win tonight. Coming off of his injury he went 6/7 and had a monsterous game defensively. The Spurs struggled to shoot and get easy buckets. Parker didn't have a smooth game either. San Antonio will have to look forward to Game 4 and hope that they can find a way to play against Ibaka. They had a lot of turnovers that also hurt them in tonight's game. That will be important to fix heading into the next game. Game 4 is scheduled to be played in Oklahoma City on Tuesday at 9:00 P.M. Eastern.

4th Quarter (0.0) - Oklahoma City hangs on to win the game. Thunder outscore the Spurs 106-97.

4th Quarter (1:35) - The Thunder bench is showing that they can do good things on the floor as well! An overall impressive game by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

4th Quarter (3:17) - Scott Brooks hasn't taken out Westbrook or Ibaka still. Rather interesting.

4th Quarter (5:37) - Spurs rest their veterans and in goes the bench. It seems clear that the Spurs are going to look forward to Game 4 and have a short memory of Game 3. Better to rest the starters than waste the energy.

4th Quarter (6:08) - Oklahoma City continues to shoot the ball well. Again, defense leads to offense. They have been a living example of that tonight!

4th Quarter (8:02) - Turnovers have killed the Spurs tonight. Very unusual for them to be like this. On the other side, the Thunder have done a great job of boxing out and rebounding in the second half. They have really taken away the Spurs' second chance points.

4th Quarter (10:11) - The Thunder continue to extend their big lead. San Antonio is falling apart offensive and defensively. Oklahoma City is back in this series if they can capture this first home game.

3rd Quarter (0.0) - A sereies of turnovers and interesting plays ends the third quarter with the Thunder on top 83-76.

3rd Quarter (2:04) - Tony Parker continues to struggle. Things not going so well for the Spurs. They can't seem to find a shot.

3rd Quarter (4:49) - Oklahoma City is giving the Spurs a hard time. Up by 8 here in the third quarter.

3rd Quarter (6:43) - Serge Ibaka comes up with yet another big block. His fourth tonight.

3rd Quarter (7:51) - Leonard throws down a monster dunk on Ibaka. San Antonio needs some kind of spark offensively. On defense, they are giving up a lot of fouls.

3rd Quarter (9:29) - Oklahoma City is off to a fast start in the third. Westbrook has taken over for them. Thunder lead by eight points.

3rd Quarter (10:49) - Tim Duncan hits a bank shot to start the third quarter. Early fouls by both teams. Perkins picks up his fourth.

Halftime - The Thunder did a much better job in the first half of playing defense. The Spurs missed a lot of inside stuff that they usually make. Oklahoma City will need to be careful and continue to defend and grab rebounds. Tony Parker has almost been a non-factor in the game. Manu Ginobili has really taken his role over. Oklahoma City will need to look their foul count going into the second half. They will need to avoid at all costs picking up early fouls.

2nd Quarter (0.0) - Westbrook hits a near half court shot to end the second half. Thunder lead 57-54.

2nd Quarter (39.4) - The Thunder need to do a better job of boxing out. They have allowed San Antonio to grab way too many offensive rebounds. That will kill a team.

2nd Quarter (2:22) - Ginobili drops in a nice dime to Duncan. Westbrook has done a good job of attacking the basket and drawing fouls.

2nd Quarter (3:20) - Durant hits a three to put the Thunder up 47-38. A good run being put together by Oklahoma City.

2nd Quarter (5:45) - 14 fouls on the Thunder compared to 2 by the Spurs.

2nd Quarter (6:31) - Tony Parker is having a quiet night. Only two points for the Frenchman.

2nd Quarter (7:23) - A goaltend on Ibaka as he blocks a shot through the basket. Tied up game here in Oklahoma City.

2nd Quarter (9:12) - Durant picks up another foul even though it was a clean block. Spurs are getting everything they want right now. Durant has four turnovers in the game himself.

2nd Quarter (10:42) - Westbrook and Durant start the second quarter on the bench. This is a great opportunity for the San Antonio Spurs to grab a big lead. So far the Thunder's bench play is doing a fantastic job.

1st Quarter (0.0) - A solid first quarter by both teams as they are neck-to-neck after the first quarter. San Antonio leads 29-28.

1st Quarter (1:10) - Russell Westbrook picks up a technical foul. Questionable call.

1st Quarter (1:32) - Fisher comes up with a big three-pointer. Ginobili answers back. Bench play is going to be huge for both teams tonight. Especially with Ibaka going in and out of the game.

1st Quarter (4:00) - Another offensive foul for the Thunder. Third foul called on Perkins already. That could be deadly. Timeout by the Spurs as they lead 20-19.

1st Quarter (5:52) - Parker and Duncan continue to execute the pick and roll. That has been a huge play for them throughout their careers.

1st Quarter (7:00) - Scott Brooks takes a timeout for the Thunder. A different feeling to the start of this game compared to the first two games. Oklahoma City up 15-14.

1st Quarter (7:40) - The Thunder look a lot more active tonight defensively. The Spurs are still doing a great job of getting offensive rebounds here early.

1st Quarter (8:58) - Danny Green puts in his second three of the game. Green has been a big time player for the Spurs in the Playoffs. Ibaka hits his third shot of the night. Tremendous difference that he has made so far.

1st Quarter (10:16) - Two quick costless throws for Durant. Foul trouble is something to look for tonight.

1st Quarter (11:12) - Ibaka scores the first basket for the Thunder. Should be an interesting matchup between him and Splitter.

1st Quarter (12:00) - Game 3 is under way in Oklahoma City. The Spurs win the tip.

8:25 PM - Even with Ibaka starting, don't expect the Spurs to be hesitant when it comes to attacking the basket.

8:00 PM - Reports have it that Serge Ibaka will play tonight for the Thunder. This is very good news for Oklahoma City. Ibaka will have no limitaions either. Read more on Ibaka returning in Game 3 here.

7:30 PM - Turnovers have completely killed the Oklahoma City Thunder. With 14 total turnovers in Game 2, they must do a better job of hanging onto the ball. San Antonio has been a living example of defense that leads to offense.

7:25 PM - The Thunder have to do a better job defensively. That has to be their number one focus heading into Game 3. The past two games can arguably be the worst two defensive performances by the Thunder. As it has been seen before, defense leads to offense. If Oklahoma City was to take out one aspect of the Spurs' offnesive gameplan, it would have to be the inside game. Time after time the Thunder allow too many easy buckets and open shots. If you want to beat the Spurs, force them to shoot the lights out.

7:21 PM - Despite being up 2-0 on the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Spurs cannot have a day off at all. The Thunder are still in it, and can very easily comeback. Durant knows what San Antonio is capable of doing after he met with the press. "They've got threats," Durant said. "Everybody on their team is a threat because of their offense. They move the ball. They've got 3-point shooters. You take away 3-point shooters, they get the role guys and they get the paint points. You take away that and they start hitting the threes. So we have to do both. We have to be able to close the paint up and get out to shooters. Easier said than done, but we can do it."

7:19 PM - Serge Ibaka met with the media on Saturday and made several statements about his team in this series. "I've been hearing a lot of people saying my team lost two games because I was out," he said. "That's not true. I believe in my guys. I believe in my teammates. They can be better with me or without me. It's no excuse because Serge Ibaka was not there. Just San Antonio, the first two games, they played better basketball."

7:16 PM - Rumors of Ibaka possibly returning in this series have been hovering the league for several days. The missing piece to the Thunder can easily be pointed towards Ibaka. Throughout the Playoffs he came up huge for the Thunder defensively with his length and size. If they were to get him back in this series, that would be of benefit to them. For now, Ibaka's return is up to the doctors. It is undertermined whether or not he will play in Game 3.

7:11 PM - Ball movement is a beauty for the San Antonio Spurs. Something that head coach Gregg Popovich and his crew is very proud of. Tony Parker has been flawless in the Playoffs this year, and it looks like it won't be stopping anytime soon. The Thunder will need to at the very least take away one of the Spurs' big three. Manu Ginobili had some fair words on the ball movement by San Antonio. "We don't have a Durant," Ginobili said. "We don't have a Kobe or LeBron that can go one against one and finish every single time. We need to pass the ball to find open teammates, and that's what we do, and that's what we've been doing. We all feel proud about it. We know when we have 25 assists or 30, we are much better and we try to do that every time."

7:07 PM - The Spurs dominated the Thunder in Game 2. Here are the highlights from the second game of the Western Conference Finals.

7:05 PM - San Antonio has really blown the Thunder out the last two games. Oklahoma City has still failed to shut down the Spurs when it comes to the inside game. The Spurs have scored a total of 120 points in the paint in Game 1 and Game 2 combined. A very hefty stat that stands out for Gregg Popovich's team.

7:02 PM - The Oklahoma City Thunder will get their first home game in this series against the San Antonio Spurs. They are already down 2-0, so this game has a win or go home type of feeling to it. While there have been many teams that have been able to comeback down two games, the Thunder are going to have to put up an amazing run if they even dream of winning this series.

7:00 PM - Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the Western Conference Finals Game 3 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs. Tonight's game will be hosted in Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City at 8:30 P.M. Eastern.