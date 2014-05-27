San Antonio Spurs Cannot Overreact, Just Need To Play Their Game

All over social media, no matter which team it is, fans will see overreactions when a team loses a game. The most recent case of this was when the San Antonio Spurs lost Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs still lead the series, though, two games to one and there is no reason for them to overreact.

Serge Ibaka returned from inury for the Thunder and had a big impact in Game 3, blocking four shots and adjusting many, many more. For the Spurs, they cannot shy away when attacking in the paint because of Ibaka's presence. In the first two games of the series, San Antonio scored 66 points and 54 in the paint, respectively. In Game 3, they only had 40 points in the paint because of Ibaka's presence. The main part of their game is working the ball inside and they have to do that to win Game 4. Look for Tim Duncan, Boris Diaw, and Tiago Splitter to play major roles inside the key.

On the offensive end, Tony Parker played very poorly in Game 3 of this Western Conference Finals series. He ended with just nine points (on 4 of 13 shooting) four assists, and only one rebound. Even worse, Parker finished with four turnovers, which is even more uncharacteristic of him. He is one of the leaders of the Spurs and their success relies heavily on how well he plays. Getting back on track for Game 4 would help the Spurs immensely.

If Parker plays up to par and the Spurs as a team do a better job of attacking the basket, they should have no problem winning to push their lead to 3-1. After all, they have been a better team top to bottom in these playoffs than the Thunder, and doing these things will only make them better. One win on the road would set the Spurs up nicely for a return trip to the NBA Finals. Tonight's game 4 gives them just that opportunity.