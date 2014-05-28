Indiana Pacers - Miami Heat, NBA Live Score of Eastern Conference Finals 2014 Game 5

Final - The Indiana Pacers hold on to win Game 5 and force Miami to try and close the game out in their own stadium. Paul George finished with the hot hand in the fourth quarter that lifted the Pacers over the Heat. Foul trouble for LeBron kept him out of a lot of the game. Game 6 will be played in Miami on Friday at 8:30 P.M. Eastern.

4th Quarter (0.0) - Bosh takes a three that goes off the front of the rim. Pacers hold on to win Game 5 and force a Game 6 back in Miami.

4th Quarter (16.0) - LeBron blocks a layup and Lewis hits a three for the Heat. Pacers up by one!

4th Quarter (49.0) - Chris Bosh hits a three for Miami. Under one minute left and George hits another three-pointer! The Pacers are up 91-87.

4th Quarter (1:53) - Another shot goes in for Paul George. Rashard Lewis hits another three. The Pacers lead 85-84

4th Quarter (3:20) - James ties up the game on a three-pointer but West knocks down a bank shot to put Indiana up by two.

4th Quarter (4:40) - Wade hits a three to make it a one point game. The Heat are starting to find their offensive rythm.

4th Quarter (6:39) - A 9-0 run by the Heat and LeBron helps makes it happen. Pacers lead by two.

4th Quarter (7:58) - LeBron is now in the game. Let's see if he can spark a run for the Heat.

4th Quarter (8:53) - Indiana is starting to run away with this. It's just a matter of closing the game out at this point. Fantastic offense and defense by the Pacers. Timeout Miami.

4th Quarter (10:30) - The amount of turnovers has been ridiculous. This could be one of the worst games that the Heat have had offensively.

3rd Quarter (0:00) - A big ending for the Pacers in the third quarter. Paul George hits a three at the last second. The Heat are dazed offensively. It goes to show how much LeBron impacts the Miami offense and defense. Pacers lead 61-57.

3rd Quarter (2:12) - Miami continues to look for an answer after giving up their big lead to the Pacers. Indiana is completely dominating the paint tonight.

3rd Quarter (4:02) - Pacers go on a 13-2 streak to tie up the game. Thanks to two costless throws by Hibbert, the game is all up for grabs at this point.

3rd Quarter (5:21) - Miami looks dead on the court. Too many turnovers and the Pacers have all the momentum on their side. Indiana has really had a tough time on the costless throw line. They are only 3-9 tonight.

3rd Quarter (6:27) - Rashard Lewis is having quite the game tonight. A total of four three-pointers from him.

3rd Quarter (8:09) - LeBron picks up his fifth foul on a loose ball foul. James can't believe it.

3rd Quarter (9:12) - Pacers struggling to buy a shot. The Heat extend their lead to 10 points.

3rd Quarter (11:19) - Hibbert gets a chance at a three-point play to start the second half. LeBron picks up his fourth foul.

Halftime - A slow start for the Heat in the first quarter didn't stop them from taking a nine point lead at the half. LeBron James didn't play much due to three fouls that he picked up. The bench for Miami really stepped up and proved that they can get it done. Indiana has played better basketball tonight, but they still are not playing good enough defense. While they have managed to keep a lot of stuff out of the paint, they have let the Heat shoot too many open jumpers. Chris Bosh has had a big half along with Ray Allen coming off the bench. Indiana has one half of basketball left to keep their ride alive.

2nd Quarter (0:00) - Paul George takes a last second three that doesn't hit the rim. Although they struggled early on, the Heat lead 42-33.

2nd Quarter (0:15) - Ray Allen continues to light it up from the three-point arc. Miami leads 42-33.

2nd Quarter (1:49) - Defensive intensity has picked up for the Heat. Hill still hits a three at the last second. Miami leads 33-31

2nd Quarter (4:16) - Scola has put in six points off the bench for Indiana. Miami still settling for too many shots. Not enough inside game.

2nd Quarter (6:03) - James is called for an offensive foul. This is his third. Keep in mind that LeBron has only fouled out once this entire NBA season.

2nd Quarter (7:51) - Allen hits a three that puts the Heat up by three.

2nd Quarter (8:56) - Poor ball handling skills by the Heat. Another turnover.

2nd Quarter (9:22) - Heat putting some full court pressure on Stephenson. Norris Cole does a fine job handling that.

2nd Quarter (9:37) - Miami doing a better job of boxing out to get rebounds. The Pacers are off to a slower start, but then again the bench is in and it hasn't been great.

1st Quarter (0.0) - Wade takes the last shot and knocks in a final two points to end the first quarter. An excellent start for Indiana. Pacers lead it 22-16.

1st Quarter (12.3) - Too many turnovers for Miami in this first quarter. The Pacers have had their fair share, but the Heat are not this casual with the ball.

1st Quarter (1:29) - Both benches coming into play. This will be a good chance for the starters to get a quick break before the second quarter. James has two fouls which could cause him to be more hesitant defensively.

1st Quarter (2:54) - All five starters have points on the board. Pacers now lead by eight. They need to establish the lead and keep it.

1st Quarter (3:44) - Indiana has done a good job of attacking the paint early. That was something that they needed to accomplish in tonight's game. So far, they are doing just that. Pacers lead 14-10.

1st Quarter (5:58) - Three fouls on the Heat. Hopefully their bench play will come in handy if they get into foul trouble. It certainly has helped them in this series.

1st Quarter (8:07) - Bosh nails a three. A lot of jump shots for the Heat early on. Almost feels like the two teams flip flopped offensively.

1st Quarter (9:19) - Hibbert gets a push shot off. He will be a key player that needs to have a big game for Indiana tonight.

1st Quarter (10:44) - An early throwdown by LeBron James. Pacers have to defend that paint tonight.

1st Quarter (12:00) - And things are under way here at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Heat win the tip.

8:27 PM - A big crowd attending Game 5 in Indiana. There is a different feeling to this game. Would'nt be shocked if the Pacers came out with a strong start.

8:19 PM - As for the Indiana Pacers, the starting lineup includes Paul George, Lance Stephenson, George Hill, David West and Roy Hibbert.

8:16 PM - The Miami Heat starters will consist of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh, Mario Chalmers and Rashard Lewis.

7:01 PM - Tonight will make for a very physical basketball game between two teams that absolutely hate each other. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 P.M. Eastern.

7:00 PM - The Pacers need to focus on keeping the ball out of the paint and force the Heat to shoot themselves out of the game. Obviously the Heat will want to attack the basket and draw fouls.

6:57 PM - LeBron James who has lead the Heat throughout the NBA Playoffs understands that it is all about winning Game 5 tonight. "We don't want to come back for Game 6," James said. "We love our fans, obviously. We love being in Miami, but we want to try to close it out. But we're going to have to work for it. It's not going to be easy, not against this team."

6:55 PM - A win for the Miami Heat tonight would give them at least a week off before having to play in the NBA Finals. This would be the fourth time that the Heat will have participated in the Finals if they win the series. Definitely something that doesn't happen very often.

6:53 PM - George Hill had some comments to make about Game 5 and what it meant to Indiana fans. "I think that is when we are at our best, when our back is against the wall," Pacers guard George Hill said. "We are going to be home in front of our fans and I'm sure they're going to be going crazy."

6:51 PM - While it is very hard for any team to win three games straight, it is even harder to win four straight. Chris Bosh met with the press to discuss these matters. "We know we can close it out, but it's going to be a very hostile environment," said Heat forward Chris Bosh, who was a big part of Game 4. "We're expecting that. We're expecting them at their best. It's always extremely hard to close out a team." Certainly the Pacers aren't going down without a fight. It will make for an exciting basketball game.

6:49 PM - Indiana has struggled with turning the ball over. This has led to many points off of turnovers for the Miami Heat. The Pacers will have to do a better job of hanging onto the ball. That has killed them in this Eastern Conference Finals series. They may not be able to control the officiating, but they can control aspects of the game like that.

6:46 PM - Paul George was fined $25,000 after complaining about the officiating in Game 4. While it hasn't been perfect, the officials will need to be on top of their game tonight as well. Something that the NBA has been dealing with for quite some time.

6:42 PM - Strong bench play has helped the Miami Heat secure three wins coming into tonight's game. They will need to continue that tonight in order to close out the series and move on to the Finals. Ray Allen has been a huge part of that bench play for them.

6:41 PM - Head coach Frank Vogel is still positive when it comes to his team. Despite losing the last three games to the Heat, Vogel still believes in his team who has had such high expectations all season. "I think anytime you lose three in a row in the playoffs, it shakes your confidence some," Vogel said. "But we can't worry about that. All we've got to worry about is coming back and winning Game 5 and giving us an opportunity to come down here and win one game."

6:40 PM - LeBron James has been nearly perfect for the Miami Heat in this series. James had an amazing performance in Game 4 with 32 points and 10 rebounds and looks to continue that play in Game 5 tonight.

6:35 PM - In Game 4, the Heat took it to the Pacers beating them 102-90 in front of their home crowd. Check out game highlights from Game 4 below.

6:31 PM - The Miami Heat look to close out the Indiana Pacers once again in Game 5 tonight. Miami has dominated the Pacers in this Eastern Conference Finals series. It will be incredibly tough for the Pacers to make an epic comeback in this series. Being down 3-1 is not what Paul George had on his mind.

6:30 PM - Welcome to VAVEL USA's live commentary of tonight's game between the two time defending champions Miami Heat and the Eastern Conference's top-seeded Indiana Pacers. Miami currently leads the series three games to one and has a chance to close out the series.